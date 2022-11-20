🔊 Listen to this

The number-one nationally-ranked Misericordia University women’s soccer team advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sectional Final with a 2-0 win over Scranton on Saturday afternoon at Mangelsdorf Field.

Ally Waite scored the game-winner in the opening minute and Colleen Kinsella added an insurance goal early in the second half.

Madi Welliver had five saves in goal to earn the shutout.

Misericordia improved to 21-0-1 and will face second-ranked Johns Hopkins on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mangelsdorf Field.

Kaylee Sturans served a corner kick to Michaela Fasolino on the right post where she touched it to Waite, who chipped a shot from 12 yards out into the upper left corner of the net just 52 seconds into the match.

Misericordia carried the play early and Fasolino had a good look after dribbling across the top of box, but her shot from 18 yards out was just wide right in the 11th minute.

Sturans whipped a ball into the box from the right flank, but Kinsella’s header from 10 yards out was just high in the 17th minute.

Shortly after entering the game, Olivia Maniskas had a chance but her header from in front off a corner was saved in the 32nd minute.

Scranton’s first shot on goal was saved by Welliver near the left post at 38:18 and Julia Beck cleared the rebound off the line to keep the Royals off the board.

Welliver made another stop in the 42nd minute as the Cougars took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Kinsella applied pressure and stripped a Scranton defender in the box and slotted a shot inside the right post from 10 yards out for a 2-0 lead at 50:40.

Scranton’s Niamh Healy’s shot from just outside the box was perfectly timed by Welliver and tipped over the bar at 59:34.

Welliver came up big again with another deflection over the bar on Scranton’s final threat at 84:48.