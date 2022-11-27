🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery — it’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening.

The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns.

Something that’s as stable as, let’s say, Pennsylvania deer hunting.

Over the long term, hunters here take, on a per square mile basis, more deer than their counterparts almost anywhere in the country.

That’s how things have long been.

It’s how they remain.

Pennsylvania’s statewide firearms deer season kicked off on Saturday, and runs through Dec. 10. Hunting is closed only on Sunday, Dec. 4.

What hunters will encounter is, by all indications, a deer herd that’s doing just fine.

David Stainbrook, Deer and Elk Management Section Supervisor for the Game Commission, said one way to measure trends is to look at the buck harvest per square mile. That’s a good general barometer of deer population abundance.

According to the National Deer Association, in the 10 hunting seasons between 2011 and 2020, Pennsylvania ranked second in the nation for buck harvest per square mile three times, third twice, fourth three times and fifth twice. Buck harvests over the decade averaged 3.2 per square mile, right in keeping with last year’s take.

Of course, the buck harvest per square mile varies between individual Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), with some producing more than others. WMU 2D, for example, produced 4.9 bucks per square mile each season over the last three, on average. That was tops in Pennsylvania. Seven other WMUs also averaged at least four bucks per square mile over that time.

Pennsylvania’s antlerless deer harvest, meanwhile, broken down on a per-square-mile-basis, also annually ranks among the best in the country. For those who want to experience that, antlerless licenses remain available in a few WMUs, as do Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) tags in places.

Add it all up and hunters can find deer — bucks and antlerless deer both — this fall across Pennsylvania, provided they’re willing to work for them.

“Success in harvesting deer starts with scouting and knowing the land,” Stainbrook said. “But patience and putting in time are important, too. Persistence matters, as one additional day hunting can make the difference between a successful season and an unsuccessful one.”

A flexible season designed around when many people are off work — the weekend after Thanksgiving — provides the chance for hunters to get out just that way, all while making memories with family and friends.

“Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season draws more than 600,000 hunters to Penn’s Woods every year and it’s not hard to see why,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “A productive deer herd that, thanks to antler point restrictions, includes a high proportion of adult bucks, spread out across the Commonwealth, together with a season that’s as user friendly as any we’ve offered, set the stage for an exciting time. I can’t wait.”

Field conditions

Hunt where the foods favored by wildlife are most abundant and you just might get to fill a tag. Don’t, and you may find yourself doing little more than enjoying the scenery.

That could be truer than ever for hunters this season.

Hard mast — specifically acorns — are very sporadic this year. Paul Weiss, Chief of the Game Commission’s Forestry Division, said multiple regions of the state report poor acorn crops this fall, something that can be blamed on consecutive years of heavy spongy moth defoliation coupled with drought conditions in 2022.

That’s not to say all is lost.

There are still pockets of moderate red oak acorn production, Weiss said, especially on State Game Lands sprayed to control spongy moths over the past two years. Red oak acorns take two years to mature, so stands that were sprayed last year are producing acorns now even if they were damaged this past spring.

Likewise, white and chestnut oak acorn crops are down compared to the bumper crop seen last year in areas not impacted by spongy moths. So much like the deer, hunters will have to search a bit to find those places where they’re most plentiful. There aren’t many such spots this fall, but there are enough in some areas to make looking for them worthwhile.

Hickory nuts, by comparison, are fairly consistent this year and can be found in sufficient supply.

As for soft mast, droughty weather also impacted it across much of the state. Still, Weiss said there are pretty good crabapple, hawthorn, and grape crops in most places, if not in the same abundance as last year.

In all cases, deer usually make a mess wherever they eat, so it shouldn’t be hard to sort out whether they’re using an area. Look for raked up leaves, droppings and partially eaten mast for confirmation.

Then, when setting up a hunting stand, use the prevailing wind to your advantage. It should blow from where you expect to see deer to your location.

Finally, dress for the weather and sit tight. There will be other hunters out there, too, some sitting, others still-hunting or driving for deer in groups. They might chase deer your way.

Licenses

Hunters are permitted to harvest one antlered deer with a valid general hunting license, which costs $20.97 for adult residents and $101.97 for adult nonresidents.

To take an antlerless deer, a hunter must possess either a valid antlerless deer license or valid Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit. A mentored hunter under the age of 7 cannot apply for their own antlerless license or DMAP permit but can harvest an antlerless deer if an antlerless license or DMAP permit is transferred to them by a mentor at the time of harvest.

Antlerless deer licenses can be used anywhere within the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) for which they’re issued.

Hunters 12 or older who are certified through the Game Commission’s Hunter-Trapper Education program qualify to purchase general hunting licenses, which provide more privileges. Certified hunters 12 to 16 can obtain junior licenses, the least expensive of which cost $6.97 for residents and $41.97 for nonresidents.

Those holding senior lifetime licenses are reminded they must obtain a new antlered deer harvest tag each year, free of charge, to participate in the season.

Hunt safely from tree stands

As the use of tree stands has grown in popularity, so, too, have incidences of injuries resulting from tree stand falls and accidents.

With that in mind, wearing a full-body harness is essential to staying safe when using a tree stand. But a harness can prevent falls to the ground only if it is connected to the tree.

“That means you must wear your harness, and be sure it’s connected to the tree, at all times you’re in the stand, as well as when you’re getting into and out of the stand, or climbing or descending trees,” explained A.J. Garcia, the Game Commission’s hunter-education administrator.

Consult the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure proper installation and inspect your stand, harness and safety straps, ropes and lines before use.

A hunter using a climbing stand should tie-in the safety rope or strap that pairs with the harness before beginning to climb.

Extended bear season

As was the case last year, hunters can harvest a black bear in some WMUs starting throughout the opening week of deer season in some WMUs.

The extended bear season runs Nov. 26-Dec. 3 in WMUs 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A. It runs Nov. 26-Dec. 10 in WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D.

To participate in the extended bear season, a hunter needs a general hunting license, as well as a bear license. In periods where the extended bear season overlaps portions of the firearms deer season, properly licensed hunters may also harvest deer.

Fluorescent orange requirements for the extended bear season and firearms deer season are identical.

Lehigh Gorge State Park project

to be completed in spring 2023

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) Bureau of State Parks this week announced that construction has been completed for parts of a rehabilitation project at Lehigh Gorge State Park, reopening a portion of the White Haven South Access to the public.

The completed portion of the project gives the public access to a new, modern year-round restroom facility, improved public boat launch and upgraded parking areas. Access to Middleburg Road and trail from downtown White Haven to the railroad underpass has also been restored.

As the project continues, access will be restricted to the road and trail in the area south of the railroad underpass to new Tannery Road, including the new entrance at Route 940.

Contractors aim to have the remainder of the work finished by the spring 2023.

“We are pleased to reopen parts of the White Haven area to the public with a host of improvements and new amenities,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “Contractors are working through the winter so that we can fully reopen access to this area as soon as possible. We thank park visitors and trail travelers for their patience with this process.”

The remainder of the construction project will provide a new commercial boat launch, upgraded roadways and improved parking. The project will also convey improvements to the Lehigh Gorge Trail, part of the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

All other day-use facilities at Lehigh Gorge State Park south of Tannery Road and the D&L Trail north of Middleburg Road have remained open to the public during this period. Opportunities to enjoy the park include boating, hiking, biking, and fishing.

The public is advised to call the park for updated information on open areas, or to check the park’s website.

Northeast Region to offer

additional roads to travel

Pennsylvania Game Commission Northeast Region Director Daniel Figured this week announced that two new seasonal roadways will be open to travel on SGL 57 for the upcoming hunting season.

The two new roads are New Pond Road off the Railroad Grade Road in Ross Township, Luzerne County, and Red Brook Road off of Coal Mine Road in Forkston Township, Wyoming County.

“These two roads will allow an additional three miles of drivable interior access to one of the largest game lands in the state, and this will better serve the sporting community that pays for the upkeep and improvements on the game lands,” Figured said.

The roads are open now and will remain open until Jan. 28, 2023.

Delaware Highlands Conservancy sets

winter 2023 Eagle Watch bus tours

Join the Delaware Highlands Conservancy for eagle-watching all winter long, including its popular series of Eagle Watch bus tours in January and February.

On Dec. 14, the public is invited to attend a “Biology of the Bald Eagle” presentation at the Van Scott Nature Reserve in Beach Lake, from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Learn about bald eagle behavior, how to identify eagles at different ages, how to tell the difference between bald eagles and other similar birds, and their conservation history and recovery from the brink of extinction.

The event is free, but space is limited and prior registration is required — email [email protected] or call 570-226-3164 ext. 2.

Winter 2023 bus tours

Join the Conservancy on a guided eagle-viewing bus tour, scheduled on select weekends in January and February. Learn from an expert guide and take a scenic drive on a heated bus throughout the Upper Delaware River region to look for and learn about bald eagles and their habitat.

Seats on trips are limited and advance reservations are required, so reserve your space today for the following 2023 winter trips (Fee: $20 for Conservancy members, $30 for non-members; kids under 12 free). Get tickets online at www.DelawareHighlands.org/events or call 570-226-3164/845-583-1010.

• Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Jan. 28.

• Feb. 4, Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

The trips commence at the Conservancy’s Winter Field Office at the Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen, and run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Snow dates for the trips are the Sundays immediately following.

Check — www.DelawareHighlands.org — for the most up-to-date information. Refunds are not provided in the event of cancelled reservations or no-shows.

Eagle watching on your own

The Conservancy’s Winter Field Office at 135 Scenic Drive, Lackawaxen, is provided by the National Park Service Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River and staffed by Conservancy volunteers.

It is a center of information for visitors looking to learn more about viewing and protecting eagles. Visitors can pick up information about the bald eagle in the Upper Delaware River region, get maps and directions to eagle viewing locations, watch a short film, and view interpretive exhibits. The Visitor Center is staffed on Saturdays and Sundays in January and February, and open to visitors from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Upper Delaware River region is one of the largest wintering habitats for eagles in the northeast United States because of abundant clean water and large, undisturbed stands of trees. Protected lands in Pike and Wayne Counties in PA and Sullivan and Delaware Counties in NY provide a safe haven for these migratory birds, as well as breeding eagles that live here year-round.

For more information, call 570-226-3164/845-583-1010 or visit www.DelawareHighlands.org