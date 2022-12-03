🔊 Listen to this

Zack Perta scored 16 points to lead the Holy Redeemer boys basketball team to a 56-45 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area in the first round of the Wilkes-Barre Area Tournament on Friday.

Wilkes-Barre Area was led by Kaprie Cottle with 12 points.

Also scoring in double figures for Holy Redeemer was Jeff Kozerski with 14 points.

Redeemer advances to today’s championship game against the winner of the Mid Valley-Bethlehem Freedom game.

Nanticoke 50, North Pocono 48

Liam Mullery hit the game-winning basket as time expired to give host Nanticoke a win over North Pocono.

Mullery finished with seven points for the game.

Jaidyn Johnson led Nanticoke in scoring with 23 points. Gavin Turak added 10.

North Pocono was led by AJ Nemitz with 16.

Northwest Area 58, Line Mountain 30

Tayler Yaple hit five three-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Rangers past host Line Mountain.

Josh Miner contributed 15 points, including three three-pointers, for Northwest,

Line Mountain was led by Brady Buriak’s eight points.

Riverside 63, Wyoming Valley West 43

Frankie Antoniacci scored 28 points to lead Riverside past host Wyoming Valley West.

Valley West was led by Emmanuel Lewis who scored 14 points. Zach Konopke chipped in 10 for the Spartans.

Scranton 53, Crestwood 45

Dillon Lazdowski scored 18 points to lead visiting Scranton past Crestwood.

Crestwood was led by Drew Sechleer and Brandon Burbank with 10 points each.

Allentown Dieruff 5o, Hazleton Area 49

Chris Catrone scored 16 points to lead Hazleton Area, but the Cougars fell on the road to Allentown Dieruff.

Dieruff was led by Buster Fallah with 20 points.

Wyoming Seminary 60, Lackawanna Trail 36

Isaiah Stull scored 20 points to lead Wyoming Seminary past Lackawanna Trail.

Jack Novelli also hit double figures for the Blue Knights with 1o points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke 42, North Pocono 31

Claire Aufiero scored 17 points to lead visiting Nanticoke past North Pocono.

Navaeh Barano added 8 points for the Trojans.

North Pocono was led by Sammantha Bajor with 8 points.

Central Columbia 56, Wyoming Area 37

Morgan Janeski scored 19 points to lead Wyoming Area, but the visiting Warriors lost to Central Columbia.

Olivia Rome had six rebounds for Wyoming Area.

Central Columbia was led by Emmie Rowe with 18 points and Caitlyn Weatherill with 16 points.

Hazleton Area 43, Abington Heights 31

Hazleton Area will face Nazareth in the championship game of the Lady Cougar Classic at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday after the tournament hosts defeated Abington Heights.

Sophia Shults and Brianna Kennedy led Hazleton Area with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Alexis Reimold and Lacie Kringe chipped in nine each for the winners.

Nazareth 36, Lake-Lehman 31

Addison Kea scored 15 points to lead Nazareth to a victory in the first game of the Lady Cougar Classic.

Hailey Kline led the Black Knights with 13 points. She hit four shots from the field and was 5 of 10 from the foul line.

Lehman will face Abington Heights in the consolation game of the tournament tonight at 6 p.m.

Mountain View 59, MMI 11

Brian Kringe scored nine of MMI’s 11 points as the Preppers fell to host Mountain View.

COLLEGES

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Chatham 1, Wilkes 0

Wilkes went scoreless through regulation before eventually falling 1-0 in overtime to Chatham University at The Hunt Armory in a United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) game.

Wilkes fell to 3-7-1 overall with the loss and to 1-5-0 in UCHC action with four points. Chatham improved its record to 4-3-1 overall and to 4-2-0 in the league with 11 points following the home victory.

Andrew Warhoftig scored the game-winner on a power play that bled over into the extra five-minute session as the Colonels were called for a slashing penalty with 34 seconds left in the third period. Warhoftig’s goal came 59 seconds into overtime with assists from Caden Smith and Nick Cyprian.

Michael Paterson-Jones stopped all 30 of the shots he faced over the first three periods including 14 in the first period. The senior made 31 saves in the game for Wilkes. Ricardo Gonzalez earned the shutout with 27 saves for Chatham.

Arcadia 4, King’s 3

King’s rallied from a 4-1 deficit but couldn’t manage to get the game tied as the Monarchs fell to host Arcadia.

The Monarchs drop to 2-6-0 overall, 2-4-0 in UCHC play, and 1-1-0 in Middle Atlantic Conference bouts, while the Knights improve to 3-5-1, 3-3-1 in the UCHC, and 2-0-1 in the MAC.

King’s (2-6-0, 2-4-0 UCHC, 1-1-0 MAC) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead at the 6:32 mark of the first period as Kent Lee finished off a play from assists by Seth Wyatt-Manning and Tyler Blanchard.

After Arcadia took a 4-1 lead in the second period, Patrick Nowak and Casey Gerstein fed Zach Satalino to close within 4-2 heading into the final intermission.

Tyler Blanchard found the back of the net early in the third at the 4:54 mark thanks to assists from Gerstein and Lee to bring King’s within one score.

WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Lebannon Valley 5, King’s 1

Amanda Sokol scored the Monarch’s lone goal of the game 12:22 into the final period as King’s dropped a decision at Lebanon Valley College.

The Monarchs now stand at 0-9-1, including 0-7-1 in UCHC play and 0-1-1 in Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) matchups.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Miseri athletes place at Fastrack Season Opener

Misericordia opened its indoor season at the Fastrack Season Opener at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility.

Casey Allen led the Cougars with a third place finish in the high jump (1.5m) and ran the leadoff leg on the eighth-place 4×400 relay with Sonialys Badillo, Amber Hackenberg and Grace Gallagher.

Sarah Wagner was fifth in the long jump (5.24m) and Julia Lazzo was fifth in the pole vault (2.895m).

Kristin Gallagher was seventh at 800m (2:33.23) and Gabby Gellomo was seventh in the weight throw (13.06m) while Natasha Mihalko was eight in the triple jump (10.81m).

The Misericordia University men’s track & field team opened its indoor season at the Fastrack Season Opener at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility, Friday on Staten Island.

Matthieu Brunelle was second in the long jump (6.77m) and sixth in the triple jump (13.52m) while Kip Isaac was second in at 60m.

Jayden Halstead finished sixth in the high jump (1.73m).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke 50, North Pocono 48

North Pocono`5`14`21`8`–48

Nanticoke`13`15`12`10`–50

NORTH POCONO (48) – Chris Walsh 3 0-0 6, AJ Nemitz 5 4-4 16, Noah West 5 2-6 13, Kegan Litts 3 0-0 6, Matt Seidita 2 0-0 4, Ty La Yale 0 0-0 0, Evan Hrobuchak 0 0-0 0, Max Gentile 1 0-0 2, Zach Benzie 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 3-7 12.

NANTICOKE (50) – Caleb Butczynski 2 0-1 4, Jaylin Collins 1 0-0 3, Jesus Florian 0 0-0 0, Ibn Jordan-Thomas 1 1-2 3, Zak Fox 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Johnson 10 3-423, Liam Mullery 3 0-0 7, Gavin Turak 3 3-4 10, Ethan Spencer 0 0-0 0, RJ Brogan 0 0-0 0. Totals 20, 7-11 50.

Three-point FGs: North Pocono: Nemitz 2, West 1. Nanticoke: Collins 1, Mullery 1, Turak 1.

Allentown Dieruff 5o, Hazleton Area 49

Hazleton Area`11`14`11`13`–49

Allentown Dieruff`14`15`13`8`–50

HAZLETON AREA (49) – Chris Cartone 7 2-2 16, Luke Gennerro 4 0-0 9, Joey Marshall 3 1-2 7, Sammy Guzman 0 1-3 1, Junior Coste 3 0-0 6, Nikoli Sqatiago 2 0-0 4, RIchie Russi 0 0-0 0, Yohgusal Moraro 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 4-7 49.

ALLENTOWN DIERUFF (50) – Xion Chapman 6 1-2 13, John Diaz 1 0-0 3, Buster Fallah 9 2-6 20, Jayclan Walker 0 0-3 0, Kevn Hannan 0 0-4 0, Austin Pearsall 3 0-2 8, Alexis Rosario 1 0-0 2, Kenyaha Moore 1 0-0 2, Eddie Clemons 0 0-0 0, unavailable 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-17 50.

Three-point FGs: Hazleton Area: Gennerro 1. Dieruff: Pearsall 2, Diaz 1.

Riverside 63, Wyoming Valley West 43

Riverside`16`15`19`13`–63

Valley West`4`13`10`191–46

RIVERSIDE (63) – Connor Monahan 5 0-0 11, Connor McNally 2 1-3 5, Anthony Karpinski 3 0-0 6, Mathews Godlaski 4 2-2 11, Mason RIckert 0 0-0 0, Richie Kastoff 1 0-0 2, Frankie Antoniacci 10 5-6 28, Json Blasi 0 0-0 0, Michael Rhodes 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-11 63.

VALLEY WEST (46) – Zach Konopke 3 4-7 10, Kenius Walker 1 0-0 3, Emmanuel Lewis 5 1-2 14, Jonathan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Will Wojciechowski 1 0-0 2, Tavion Terry 3 1-1 7, Kaden Dittus 1 0-0 2, Lamar Weatherspoon 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 7-12 46.

Three-point FGs: Riverside: Antoniacci 3, Monahan 1, Godlaski 1.

Northwest Area 58, Line Mountain 30

Northwest Area`11`26`13`8`–58

Line Mountain`5`10`5`10`–30

NORTHWEST (58) – Tyler Yaple 7 1-4 20, Landone Hufford 2 2-4 6, Josh Miner 5 2-2 15, Ryan Miner 1 1-2 4, Zac O’Day 1 2-2 4, Derek Pierontoni 1 0-0 2, Tucker Crawford 0 0-0 0, Brady Shea 1 0-0 3, Matt Foley 0 0-0 0, Easton Gmiter 1 0-0 2, Jace McCoy 1 0-0 2. Toatls 20 8-14 58.

LINE MOUNTAIN (30) – Nick Snyder 1 0-0 2, Brady Buriak 3 2-2 8, Logan Libby 0 1-2 1, Kaden Maurer 0 0-0 0, Chase Shutt 1 2-4 4, Bryce Smelte 3 2-3 9, Evan Swinehart 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 9-17 30.

Three-point FGs: NW: Yaple 5, Josh Miner 3, Ryan Miner 1, Shea 1. LM: Smelte 1.

Scranton 53, Crestwood 45

Scranton`11`12`14`16`–53

Crestwood`11`12`9`12–45

SCRANTON (45) – Ryan Sehcleer 0 0-0 0, Mason Czapla 1 0-0 3, Chaz Wright 5 1-2 13, Raymer Tejeda 1 0-0 2, George Jennungs 0 0-0 0, Drew Sechleer 3 3-4 10, Ayden Agapito 2 2-2 7, Brandon Burbank 4 0-0 10. Totals 16 6-8 45.

CRESTWOOD (53) – Tony Battaglia 2 0-0 6, Jaheam Roberts 0 0-0 0, Kole Conforti 4 3-4 15, Chris Chandler 0 0-0 0, P.J. Murphy 1 0-0 3, Oliver Almonte 5 1-1 11, Dillon Lazdowsky 7 0-0 18. Totals 19 4-5 53.

Three-point FGs: Scranton: Lazdowski 4, Conforti 4, Battaglia 2, Murphy 1. Crestwood: Burbank 2, Wright 2, Czapla 1, G. Sechleer 1, Agapito 1.

WILKES-BARRE AREA TOURNAMENT

Holy Redeemer 56, Wilkes-Barre Area 45

Holy Redeemer`20`19`4`13`–56

Wilkes-Barre Area`8`5`21`11`–45

HOLY REDEEMER (56) – Zack Perta 5 4-6 16, Daryl Wright 3 1-3 7, Louis Lussi 2 0-0 5, Jacon Hunter 2 4-4 8, Charlie Revitt 1 0-0 3, Jeff Kozerski 7 0-1 14, Mark Atherton 0 0-0 0, George Sabatini 0 3-4 3. Totals 20 12-18 56.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (45) – Kaprie Cottle 5 0-0 12, Melvin Egreto 2 2-4 6, David JAnnuzzi 3 0-0 8, Waarithi Oseni 2 0-2 4, Karpee Ascerno 2 0-0 4, Vincent Garrett 0 0-0 0, Yariel Argueta 0 0-0 0, Jordany Rodriguez 1 2-2 4, Naquan Johnson 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 5-10 45.

Three-point FGs: HR: Perta 2, Lussi 1, Revitt 1. WBA: Cottle 2, Jannuzzi 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke 42, North Pocono 31

Nanticoke`8`12`13`9`–42

North Pocono`8`11`6`6`–31

NANTICOKE (42) – Kate Reed 1 0-0 3, Grace Reed 1 0-0 3, Caitlyn Majiros 3 0-0 6, Natalee Atkins 2 1-3 5, Marli DOnahue 0 0-0 0, Claire Aufiero 6 3-6 17, Shaylee Heffron 0 0-0 0, Navaeh Baran 3 1-1 8. Totals 16 5-10 42.

NORTH POCONO (31) – Samantha Polishan 1 0-2 2, Amelia Maros 2 0-0 4, Autumn Koch 1 0-0 3, Amaya Monacelli 3 0-2 6, Kylie Mastillo 2 0-0 4, Abby Lenchitsky 2 0-2 4, Sammantha Bajor 3 2-3 8, Celia DeCesare 0 0-0 0, Paige Dymek 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-9 31.

Three-point FGs: Nanticoke: Aufiero 2, Baran 1, G. Reed 1, K. Reed 1. North Pocono: Koch 1.

Mountain View 59, MMI 11

MMI`0`10`1`0`–11

Mountain View`23`12`14`10`–59

MMI (11) – Angelica Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Bria Kringe 2 3-4 9, Chloe Allen 0 0-0 0, Cefrah Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Cassidy McDermott 0 0-0 0, Lanie Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Arushi Solgama 0 0-0 0, Georgia Washko 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 3-4 11.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (59) – Ryleigh Kilmer 2 0-0 4, Taylor Neri 2 0-0 4, Vanessa Harvey 10 0-1 20, Riley Turner 0 0-0 0, Lily Sedicki 2 0-0 4, Claire Getz 2 2-2 6, Paige Strickland 1 0-0 2, Addison Kilmer 7 2-4 17, Paige Smith 0 0-0 0, Mimi Sedlale 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Anderson 0 0-0 0. Keely Flynn 1 0-0 2, Haley Bills 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 4-7 59.

Three-point FGs: MMI: None. MV: Kilmer 1.

Lady Cougar Tournament

Nazareth 36, Lake-Lehman 31

Nazareth`0`5`15`16`–36

Lake-Lehman`6`4`10`11`–31

NAZARETH (36) – Isabella Novak 0 0-0 0, Julia Novak 0 2-3 2, Mikela Mooney 0 0-0 0, Addison Kea 4 3-4 15, Kaitlyn Henchy 0 0-0 0, Samantha Baker 4 2-4 12, Breelyn Bender 3 1-3 7, Peyton Long 0 0-0 0, Sophie Cole 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 8-16 36.

LAKE-LEHMAN (31) – Delcia Biscott 1 0-0 2, Hailey Kline 4 5-10 13, Ella Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lia Keefe 1 0-2 2, Molly Jenkins 3 0-2 6, Kathryn Morgan 2 0-1 4. Totals 13 5-15 31.

Three-point FGs: Nazareth: Kea 4, Baker 2. Lehman: None.

Hazleton Area 43, Abington Heights 31

Abintgon Heights`8`6`6`11`–31

Hazleton Area`18`9`10`6`–43

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (31) – Madison Zalweski 1 1-2 3, CarolineMurray 3 2-5 9, Kate Scoblick 1 0-0 2, Maggie Coleman 6 0-0 17, Lauryn Nortari 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Hoinowski 0 0-0 0, Peyton Houlihan 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-7 31.

HAZLETON AREA (43) – Lynzee Buglio 0 0-2 0, Haylee Klesh 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 3 2-2 9, Christina Hebel 0 0-0 0, Haley Yost 0 0-0 0, Olivia Williams 0 2-2 2, Evelyn Shults 0 0-0 0, Kayla Lagowy 0 0-0 0, Alexis Reimold 4 1-1 9, Sophia Shults 5 2-2 12, Brianna Kennedy 4 2-2 11. Totals 16 9-11 43.

Three-point FGs: AH: Murray 1. HA: Kringle 1, Kennedy 1.