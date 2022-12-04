🔊 Listen to this

Three players scored in double figures as the Pittston Area girls basketball team kicked off their season with a 60-22 win over Delaware Valley on Saturday.

Maddie Karp led all scorers with 15 points, while Daniella Ranieli and Nora Callahan added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Eight different players scored for the Lady Patriots.

Defensively, Pittston Area never allowed more than seven points in a quarter, and only gave up one three-pointer.

Delaware Valley’s Ciara Newton led her team with eight points.

Honesdale 40, Dallas 38

Honesdale outscored the Mountaineers 12-4 in the fourth quarter to sneak past Dallas in the first game of the Mike Duda Girls Basketball Tournament at Wyoming Valley West High School.

Elyse Montgomery led all scorers with 14 points. Natalie Goldstein added nine points and Rachael Collins scored eight points for the Hornets.

Molly Walsh scored 12 points to lead Dallas, including two of the team’s four points in the final quarter. Elizabeth Viglone added nine points for the Mountaineers.

Scranton Prep 50, Berwick 24

Scranton Prep’s sweltering defense limited Berwick to just nine second-half points as Prep rolled past the Lady Bulldogs.

Prep’s Jenna Hillebrand led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Maya Jenkins added 13 points, including a pair of three-pointers.

Berwick was led by Rachel Whitenight, who scored 14 points, and RaeAnna Andreas, who scored 10.

Lake-Lehman 48, Abington Heights 27

The Black Knights had three scorers in double figures and held Abington Heights to just five points in the second half en route to a victory in the consolation game of the Lady Cougars Tip-Off Tournament at Hazleton Area.

A one-point Lake-Lehman lead at the half turned into a rout as the Black Knights outscored Abington Heights 25-5 after halftime.

Lehman was led by Ella Wilson’s 15 points, including 10 in the second half. Lia Keefe (13 points) and Hailey Kline (11) also reached double figures for the Black Knights.

Abington Heights was led by eight points each from Madison Zalewski and Caroline Murray.

Tunkhannock 49, Elk Lake 26

Sable Stephens scored a game-high 15 points as the Tigers breezed past Elk Lake.

Erin Van Ness added 12 points for Tunkhannock, who took control of the game for good by outscoring Elk Lake 23-6 in the second quarter.

Leah Traver led the way for Elk Lake with eight points.

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Crestwood 56, Hanover Area 39

Drew Sechleer’s 23-point performance led the way as Crestwood defeated Hanover Area.

Sechler knocked down a trio of three-pointers and made seven free throws to lead the Comets. Chaz Wright got into double figures with 10 points of his own.

Nine different players scored for the Hawkeyes in the loss; Hanover was led by eight points from Steven Florek, while Caden Hummer and Dave Popson added six points apiece.

Mountain View 51, MMI Prep 48

In a game played Friday night, Ryan Sones led all scorers with 28 points but the Preppers were edged out by Mountain View.

Mountain View was led by Jackson Gesford’s 15 points. Tanner Stout and Carter Bain also scored in double-figures for the Eagles, with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Behind Sones, MMI’s Brendon Brobst added 10 points in the loss.

Berwick 50, Bloomsburg 48

Berwick held on down the stretch to pull out the victory over Bloomsburg in a tight contest.

Matt Lonczynski and Jace Degroat led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points each. Sean Murphy added 11 points, including six points in the final quarter to protect the Berwick lead.

Bloomsburg’s Jacob Evans led all scorers with 21 points.

Delaware Valley 51, Nanticoke Area 42

A 13-point halftime lead for Delaware Valley was too much for Nanticoke to overcome, falling to the Warriors.

Gavin Turak led the Trojans with 10 points, and Jaylin Collins added nine, including Nanticoke’s only three-pointer of the game.

Delaware Valley finished with two scorers in double-figures: Chris U’Glay with 17 and Isiah Berrios with 14.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Wilkes-Barre 83, Penn State Scranton 74

Anthony Picott had a game high 31 points and Jaymes Jackson came off the bench to notch 17 as PSU Wilkes-Barre improved to 7-1 on the season with a win over PSU Scranton.

Jackson completed his double-double with 10 rebounds. Jalen Willis added 10 points and seven steals, while Rashod Ballard rounded out the PSU Wilkes-Barre scorers in double digits with 12 points.

PSU Scranton was led by 18 points from Leandro Pena, and 15 points from Fhenyx Scutt.

Wilkes 97, Lebanon Valley College 56

Wilkes set a new season-high in points scored as the Colonels rolled over Lebanon Valley College 97-56 in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon in the Marts Center.

13 different players scored for the Colonels, who never trailed and outscored Lebanon Valley 58-31 in the second half on their way to the blowout win.

Wilkes had four scorers in double figures, led by Drake Marshall with 18. Matthew Davidheiser added 14, Jack Argento had 12 and Cayden Merrifield chipped 10 points for the Colonels.

Lebanon Valley was led Antonio Redding with 12 points.

Wilkes will hit the road Wednesday to take on DeSales University.

Delaware Valley 79, King’s College 75

Will Johnson’s game-high 23 points were not enough for the Monarchs, as they fell to Delaware Valley.

Johnson also led King’s in rebounds with eight, assists with five and steals with three. Freshman Garrett Burys added 12 points.

Rasheem Dearry led Delaware Valley with 22 points.

King’s will host Arcadia University on Dec. 10 in the nightcap of a doubleheader, with the women’s team kicking off the doubleheader.

Stevens 82, Misericordia 75

A close game throughout was put away by seven straight points for Stevens as they turned away Misericordia.

A 73-73 tie late in the game turned into a 80-73 lead for Stevens after seven straight points for the Ducks.

Kevin Lazdowsky led Misericordia with 20 points, while Joseph Baldachino and Nick Prociak added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Misericordia (4-3, 1-1 MAC Freedom) will host Moravian on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Delaware Valley 58, King’s College 51

After battling through the first three quarters of play, the King’s College women’s basketball team saw a late surge from the visiting Delaware Valley in the fourth quarter as the Monarchs fell, 58-51, at McGrane Gymnasium.

Kathy Shepard led the Monarchs with a team-high 13 points, adding five boards off the bench, while Lauren Casey posted nine points, a team-high six rebounds, and two steals.

Delaware Valley’s Haley Keenan led all scorers with 17 points.

King’s drops to 1-8 with the loss, and will return to action on Dec. 10 hosting Arcadia University.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre 71, Penn State Scranton 34

Stephanie Jaramillo had a game-high 18 points and Logine Moustafa added 12 points to lead PSU Wilkes-Barre to a 71-34 win over PSU Scranton.

PSU Wilkes-Barre had a season-high 29 steals during the contest. Their record improves to 2-4 so far this year.

Neumann 53, Wilkes 51

Tera Hunt scored with just three seconds left as Neumann University slipped past Wilkes 53-51 at the Marts Center.

A last-chance shot from Erin Shober wouldn’t go down for the Colonels, who fell to 2-5 on the season with the loss.

Wilkes was led by Yamirelis Matos with 14 points, while Brianna Horton added eight and Shober chipped in seven points.

Neumann was led by Lauren Klieber, who scored a game-high 26 points and just missed out on a double-double with nine rebounds.

Wilkes will be back in action on Wednesday, hitting the road to take on DeSales University.

Stevens 67, Misericordia 60

A furious second-half rally came up a little short as Misericordia University suffered its first loss of the season at Stevens.

The Cougars erased an 11-point deficit in the last five minutes of the game, but Stevens ran off seven straight points of their own to ice the game.

Alyssa Bondi led the Cougars with 21 points. Meaghan McCaffrey and Gianna Delfino added 11 points each.

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Wilkes 4, Chatham 2

Ben Stefanini scored two goals to lead the Wilkes University men’s ice hockey team to a 4-2 United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) victory over host Chatham University Saturday afternoon at the Hunt Armory in Pittsburgh.

Additional goals for the Colonels were scored by Ben Swain and Jimmy O’Kane. Garrett Nieto made 31 saves in net for Wilkes to pick up his third win of the year.

Wilkes will return home to host Alvernia University next weekend.

King’s 3, Arcadia 3

King’s College battled to a draw in regulation and picked up a point with a shootout victory over Arcadia University.

Samuel Libetti had the winner in the shootout for King’s, after Casey Gerstein scored the round prior to keep the Monarchs alive.

Gerstein also scored the first goal in regulation for King’s, while Rob Sheehan and Tyler Blanchard also scored for the Monarchs.

King’s will return to action on Jan. 6 against Stevenson University.

WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Lebanon Valley 1, King’s 0

A hard-fought game didn’t go the Monarchs’ way as Lebanon Valley defeated King’s 1-0.

The game’s lone goal was scored by Lebanon Valley’s Cheyenne Wilk in the first period.

Goalie Syd Dahl made 37 saves for the Monarchs, who dropped to 0-10-1 overall with the loss.

King’s will return to action on Jan. 6 against Arcadia University.

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 60, Delaware Valley 22

Pittston Area`25`12`17`6`–60

Delaware Valley`2`7`7`6`–22

PITTSTON AREA (60) – Nora Callahan 0 0-0 0, Daniella Ranieli 5 0-0 12, Kallie Booth 5 2-4 13, Maddie Karp 6 3-5 15, Ali Butcher 2 0-0 4, Ava Callahan 1 0-0 2, Rowan Lazevnick 2 0-0 6, Lili Hintze 0 0-0 0, Ella O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 2 0-0 4, Grace Callahan 2 0-0 4, Kaitlin Chernouskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-9 60.

DELAWARE VALLEY (22) – Lauren Donnelly 0 0-0 0, Audrianna Smith 0 0-0 0, Ciara Newton 2 4-6 8, Jordan Dickerson 1 0-0 2, Katherine Quinn 0 1-2 1, Emma Dolcemascolo 0 0-0 0, Carrigan McCormack 0 0-0 0, Keira Liazzaro 0 0-2 0, Brianna Waldron 1 2-2 5, Lily Cosentino 2 0-0 4, Rainna Carr 0 0-0 0.

Three-point FGs: Pittston Area: Ranieli 2, Lazevnick 2, Booth. Delaware Valley: Waldron.

Honesdale 40, Dallas 38

Honesdale`9`8`11`12`–40

Dallas`7`14`13`4`–38

HONESDALE (40) – Karsyn Kromko 1 0-0 2, Madison Meagher 0 0-0 0, Elyse Montgomery 6 1-6 14, Rachael Collins 4 0-0 8, Ruby Martin 2 0-0 5, Natalie Goldstein 3 3-4 9, Lily Murray 0 0-0 0, Claire Campen 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-10 40.

DALLAS (38) — Mia DelGaudio 2 0-0 4, Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-1 0, Megan Bryk 2 0-2 4, Elizabeth Viglone 1 7-12 9, Molly Walsh 5 1-5 12, Maddie Pevear 0 0-0 0, Victoria Spaciano 2 3-8 7, Leah Ricardo 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-28 38.

Three-point FGs: Honesdale: Montgomery. Dallas: Walsh.

Scranton Prep 50, Berwick 24

Scr. Prep`7`10`21`12`–50

Berwick`9`6`6`3`–24

SCRANTON PREP (50) – Ashlyn Moore 0 0-0 0, Rita Collins 4 1-3 9, Maya Jenkins 4 3-4 13, Claire McGrath 3 0-0 7, Cecelia Haggerty 0 0-0 0, Maeve Haggerty 0 0-0 0, Riley Ritterbusch 0 0-0 0, Jayna McIntyre 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hillebrand 7 2-2 17, Gianna Cafarella 1 0-0 2, Bella Dennebaum 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-9 50.

BERWICK (24) – Laynee Farmer 0 0-0 0, RaeAnna Andreas 5 0-0 10, Carly Ochs 0 0-0 0, Rachel Whitenight 5 1-2 14, Kennedy Hunter 0 0-0 0, Alysa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ally Knorr 0 0-0 0, Yari Rivas 0 0-0 0, Emma Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 1-2 24.

Three-point FGs: Scranton Prep: Jenkins 2, McGrath 1, Hillebrand 1. Berwick: Whitenight 3.

Lake-Lehman 48, Abington Heights 27

Lake-Lehman`13`10`16`9`–48

Abington Heights`16`6`0`5`–27

LAKE-LEHMAN (48) – Hannah Chipego 0 0-0 0, Delcia Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Hailey Kline 5 1-2 11, Ella Wilson 4 4-4 15, Lia Keefe 5 2-6 13, Molly Jenkins 3 1-4 7, Kathryn Morgan 1 0-0 2, Morgan Brestford 0 0-0 0, Amanda Battin 0 0-0 0, Olivia Oliver 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-16 48.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (27) — Madison Zalewski 4 0-0 8, Caroline Murray 3 0-0 8, Kate Scoblick 1 1-3 3, Maggie Coleman 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Notari 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Hoinowski 0 0-0 0, Peyton Houlihan 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 1-3 27.

Three-point FGs: Lake-Lehman: Wilson 3, Keefe. Abington Heights: Murray 2.

Tunkhannock 49, Elk Lake 26

Tunkhannock`6`23`12`8`–49

Elk Lake`3`9`7`7`–26

TUNKHANNOCK (49) — Maci Iddings 0 2-2 2, Lexi Corby 0 7-8 7, Anna Williams 2 3-4 8, Sable Stephens 6 3-4 15, Lily Zaleppa 0 0-0 0, Erin Van Ness 4 1-2 12, Lourianna Alston 1 0-0 2, Noelle Alguire 1 1-3 3. Totals 14 17-23 49

ELK LAKE (26) — Delaney Curley 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Kerr 1 1-3 3, Sydney Upright 2 3-8 7, Leah Traver 3 2-4 8, Gianna Tewksbury 0 0-0 0, Katie McGlynn 1 0-0 2, Megan Johns 0 0-0 0, Paige Keeney 1 0-1 2, Camryn Greenwood 0 0-0 0, Kylie Shingler 0 0-2 0, Madisyn Casselbury 0 0-1 0, Mati Lord 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-19 26.

Three-point FGs: Tunkhannock: Van Ness 3, Williams. Elk Lake: none.

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Crestwood 56, Hanover Area 39

Crestwood`13`15`17`11`–56

Hanover Area`11`10`8`10`–39

CRESTWOOD (56) – Ryan Sechleee 1 0-0 3, Mason Czapla 1 0-0 2, Matt Sklarosky 3 1-2 7, Chaz Wright 4 2-6 10, Josh Hilpp 1 1-1 3, Raymer Tejeda 0 0-0 0, George Jennings 0 0-0 0, Drew Sechleer 5 7-8 23, Ayden Agapito 0 0-0 0, Brandon Burbank 4 1-2 5, Jacob Feisel 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-19 56.

HANOVER AREA (39) – Elijah Noe 1 2-2 5, Sedrick Beasley 0 1-2 1, Luis McCoy 0 2-2 2, Caden Hummer 2 0-0 6, 4 0-0 8, Lael Hayward 2 1-1 5, Dave Popson 2 2-2 6, Brayden Sock 1 0-0 2, Noah Dewey 2 0-0 4, Demitrice Watkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-9 39.

Three-point FGs: Crestwood: D. Sechleer 3, Burbank 2, R. Sechleer. Hanover Area: Hummer 2, Noe.

Mountain View 51, MMI Prep 48

MMI Prep`7`12`13`16`–48

Mt. View`8`10`17`16`–51

MMI PREP (48) – Brendon Brobst 3 4-5 10, Ryan Sones 10 6-6 28, Lex Lispi 1 0-1 3, Caden Pease 2 1-6 5, Reed Floryshak 1 0-0 2, Edgar Lopez Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Aiden Hosier 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-18 48.

MT. VIEW (51) – Jackson Gesford 4 5-6 15, Ziggy Bradford 2 1-3 5, Bronson Kilmer 1 0-0 2, Riley Jagger 0 0-0 0, Ryan Drake 3 1-2 7, Tanner Stout 3 4-6 12, Hudson Bain 0 0-0 0, Carter Bain 3 3-9 10. Totals 16 14-26 51.

Three-point FGs: MMI Prep: Sones 2, Lispi 1. Mountain View: Gesford 2, Stout 2, C. Bain 1.

Berwick 50, Bloomsburg 48

Berwick`15`9`12`14`–50

Bloomsburg`16`6`8`18`–48

BERWICK (50) – Sean Murphy 3 4-5 11, Noah Marquez 0 0-0 0, Kaden Hickman 0 0-0 0, Billy Hanson 2 4-4 8, Julian Howie 0 2-4 2, Matt Lonczynski 5 2-4 14, Jace Degroat 5 0-0 14, Fabian Ramiro 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 13-19 50.

BLOOMSBURG (48) — Andru Williams 1 0-0 2, Katrell Butler 0 0-0 0, Madden Locke 4 0-0 9, Dominick Rosini 0 0-0 0, RaSaun Grant 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Brosious 1 0-0 2, Jacob Evans 6 9-9 21, Nasir Heard 3 0-3 6. Totals 18 9-12 48.

Three-point FGs: Berwick: Degroat 4, Lonczynski 2, Murphy. Bloomsburg: Grant 2, Locke.

Delaware Valley 51, Nanticoke Area 42

Delaware Valley`13`19`7`12`–51

Nanticoke Area`7`12`12`11`–42

DELAWARE VALLEY (51) – Anthony D’Antuono 0 0-0 0, Jake Brower 1 2-3 4, Tyee Irving 1 0-0 2, Ronnie McManus 3 1-2 8, Isiah Berrios 3 6-8 14, Tommy Parker 0 0-0 0, Chris U’Glay 7 0-0 17, Logan Olsommer 1 2-2 4, Peter Stanislavsky 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-15 51.

NANTICOKE AREA (42) — Caleb Butczynski 0 3-4 3, Jaylin Collins 3 2-2 9, Ibn Jordan-Thomas 3 2-2 8, Zack Fox 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Johnson 3 2-4 8, Liam Mullery 0 0-0 0, Gavin Turak 2 6-8 10, Ethan Spencer 2 0-0 4, RJ Brogan 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 15-20 42.

Three-point FGs: Delaware Valley: U’Glay 3, Berrios 2, McManus. Nanticoke Area: Collins.