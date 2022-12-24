🔊 Listen to this

With most Americans watching their household budgets and doing their best to get by as inflation eats away at their weekly paycheck, there is no such money crunch in major league baseball. At least not for the big-money teams, and especially not the New York Mets.

As news spread that the deal between free-agent Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants fell through due to the Giants’ concerns regarding Correa’s physical examination, Mets owner Steve Cohen was ready, able, and willing to promptly add the All-Star to his already massive payroll. Correa has had back issues over the years, and San Francisco wanted second and third medical opinions supporting their multi-million-dollar commitment before signing on the dotted line.

Super-agent Scott Boras felt he and his client allowed sufficient time for the medical due diligence and it didn’t take long for him to get in touch with the Mets. I do not doubt that Boras has Steve Cohen high on his speed dial.

Cohen seems intent on making baseball fans forget about the original big spender, George Steinbrenner, and his buying sprees to add the biggest free agents to the New York Yankees beginning in the 1970s and 1980s. Remember Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Reggie Jackson, Goose Gossage, and Dave Winfield, among others? It’s hard to believe, but Cohen makes Mr. Steinbrenner look like Mr. Scrooge.

This year alone, Cohen has committed more than $800 million in contracts of various lengths for just nine ballplayers: Correa ($315 million), Brandon Nimmo ($162 million), Edwin Diaz ($102 million), Justin Verlander ($87 million), Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga ($75 million), Jose Quintana ($26 million), Omar Narvaez ($15 million), Adam Ottavino ($15 million), and David Robertson ($10 million). Incredibly, he’s made these expensive additions to a team that won 101 games last year before losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Give Cohen a red suit and a white beard. He’s the greatest thing since Santa Claus. But when an owner feels compelled to spend such lavish amounts to add to a team that is already among baseball’s elites, you must wonder where things will go from here. For every Mets, Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and Philadelphia Phillies team able to attract the high-priced superstars, there are baseball’s have-nots, the teams that put their rosters together with young players often not yet ready for the majors, aging veterans past their prime, and perhaps some bubble gum and glue.

You know exactly what I’m referring to if you follow the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, or other similar teams that haven’t added a top free agent in years. They are

the teams that have financial outlooks unable to support committing $300 million over ten or more years for a single player.

While there is no salary cap in Major League Baseball, teams are subject to a Competitive Balance Tax when they exceed defined payroll levels. This so-called luxury tax increases as teams spend higher than the threshold in multiple seasons. Its effectiveness is questionable, though, when Steve Cohen shrugs off paying an estimated nearly $109 million luxury tax for 2023 and pushes forward with his attempt to buy a World Series Championship.

Cohen is worth an estimated $17 billion, so the luxury tax to him is like the proverbial gnat on an elephant. The tax penalties are certainly not stopping him from his quest to bring a winner to Citi Field. To put things in perspective, the nearly $109 million luxury tax exceeds the entire team payrolls of some teams.

It’s no wonder that small-market teams want to have a salary cap included in the next collective bargaining agreement, but those negotiations are years away. And with the major league baseball players’ union and big-market teams not interested, implementing a salary cap in baseball remains unlikely.

The small-market teams do break through from time to time and have occasional winning seasons, and that will happen again with the expanded playoff format. But those are exceptions to the rule. I don’t expect to see any World Series games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh any time soon.

Will today’s high-priced free agents perform at a high level to justify their big contracts? The answer is often a mixed bag depending upon their individual statistics and their team’s won and lost records. Perhaps an appropriate measuring stick is Joe DiMaggio who sought a $40,000 salary for the 1941 season. He settled for $37,500, then an unheard-of amount since the average American annual income was less than $1,400. His 1941 salary would be worth about a million in today’s dollars.

Fans could not believe Joltin’ Joe was being paid such an exorbitant amount. Did the Yankees get their money’s worth? All DiMaggio did was hit in a record 56 consecutive games and win the Most Valuable Player award over Boston’s Ted Williams who hit an incredible .406 that season, the last player in the major leagues to top .400. The Yankees won 101 games, and the American League pennant with Boston a distant second.

The Yankees also won the 1941 World Series in five games over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Time will tell if Carlos Correa and his high-priced Mets teammates bring home a championship. The team fell short last year despite a boatload of riches. But with Steve Cohen at the helm, the Mets know they can always buy a bigger boat.

Unfortunately, many other teams will never be able to buy their way to the World Series. That’s something baseball commissioner Rod Manfred, the owners, the players, and their union all need to fix. Otherwise, the days of teams drafting and developing most of their core players will be gone forever, replaced by what can be bought. And that is not the best way to move the game of summer forward.

David Jolley is a baseball fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.