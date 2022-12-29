🔊 Listen to this

Darryl Wright scored all of his team-best 11 points in the first half, fueling the Holy Redeemer boys basketball to a 43-33 victory over Crestwood on Wednesday to win the McGrane Tournament championship at the Wyoming Valley CYC.

Zach Perta and Louis Lussi scored 10 points apiece for the Royals in the win.

The Comets got a game-high 12 points from Drew Sechleer.

Pittston Area 71, Wyoming Seminary 50

The Patriots raced out to a 24-10 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a win over the Blue Knights at the Anthony “Badger” Marseco Tournament at Old Forge High School.

Anthony Cencetti finished with 20 points to lead four Pittston Area players in double figures. He was joined by Silvio Giardina (16), Matt Walther (12) and Jack Long (11).

Jack Novelli scored 19 to lead Seminary while Jack Leahy chipped in with 14.

Old Forge 53, Wyoming Area 45

Joe Macciocco scored a game-high 21 points to lift the host Blue Devils past the Warriors in the Marseco Tournament’s other first round matchup.

Dane Schutter topped Wyoming Area with 14 points and Brady Noone added 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 56, Marion Center 41

Senior Lacie Kringe had a game to remember, recording a triple-double to lead the Cougars to victory in the Truance Holiday Tournament at Punxsutawney High School.

Kringe finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals to fuel the victory. Sophia Shults added 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks while Brianna Kennedy finished with eight points, six steals and four assists.

The Cougars will take on the tournament host, undefeated Punxsutawney, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Nanticoke Area 32, Berwick 31

Caitlyn Majiros (13 points) and Claire Aufiero (10) both came through in the fourth quarter to hold off host Berwick in the first round of the Judy Knorr Tournament.

Natalle Atkins scored the other nine points for the Trojans. Alysa Lewis scored all of her team-high nine points in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs.

Nanticoke Area will face Loyalsock for the championship at 7:15 p.m. Thursday while Berwick plays Dallas at 4:15 p.m.

Lake-Lehman 55, East Stroudsburg South 29

Ella Wilson scored a game-high 20 points and the Black Knights defense clamped down for a victory in the consolation game of the Allentown Central Catholic Holiday Tournament.

Lia Keefe added nine points while Hailey Kline and Brenna Hunt finished with eight apiece.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn 93, Wilkes 61

The Colonels prepared for the second semester with a trip to the historic Palestra in Philadelphia to take on Penn from the Ivy League in an exhibition game.

It was Wilkes’ first game against a Division I opponent under coach Izzi Metz.

Drake Marshall shot 6-for-12 for a team-best 16 points against the Quakers. Cayden Merrifield added 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 43, Crestwood 33

CRESTWOOD (33) — Czalpa 0 0-0 0, Sklarosky 1 1-1 3, Wright 2 3-5 7, D. Sechleer 5 1-3 12, Burbank 1 4-6 7, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Tejeda 0 0-0 0, Feisel 1 0-0 2, Agapito 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-16 33.

HOLY REDEEMER (43) — Perta 5 0-0 10, Wright 4 0-0 11, Lussi 4 1-1 10, Hunter 1 0-0 3, Kozerski 2 1-1 5, Sabatini 2 0-0 4, Ha 0 0-0 0, Spiccioli 0 0-0 0, Revitt 0 0-0 0, Atherton 0 0-0 0, Rosen 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-2 43.

Crestwood`10`9`9`5 — 33

Holy Redeemer`18`10`7`8 — 43

Three-point goals — CRE 2 (D. Sechleer, Burbank); HR 5 (Wright 3, Lussi, Hunter)

Pittston Area 71, Wyoming Seminary 50

WYOMING SEMINARY (50) — Iskra 2 0-0 5, Stull 0 0-0 0, Novelli 7 2-2 19, J. Leahy 6 2-2 14, Hetton 1 0-0 3, Evan 2 0-0 4, Aiello 0 0-0 0, Micheals 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 4-4 50.

PITTSTON AREA (71) — Burnett 2 0-0 6, Giardina 5 2-2 16, Long 5 1-2 11, Walter 6 0-1 12, Cencetti 8 4-6 20, Barnic 0 0-0 0, Ivey 0 0-0 0, Clarke 1 0-0 2, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Bilbow 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-11 71.

Wyo. Seminary`10`14`16`10 — 50

Pittston Area`24`14`18`15 — 71

Three-point goals — SEM 6 (Novelli 3, Iskra, Herron, Micheals); PA 6 (Giardina 4, Burnett 2)

Old Forge 53, Wyoming Area 45

WYOMING AREA (45) — Sciandra 1 1-1 3, DeLucca 2 3-4 9, Little 2 0-0 5, Golden 0 0-0 0, Noone 4 2-2 12, Rusinchak 1 0-0 2, Schutter 7 0-2 14, Kruszka 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-9 45.

OLD FORGE (53) — Mucciolo 7 2-3 15, Pepsin 0 3-5 3, Macciocco 7 4-4 21, Kuckla 3 1-1 8, Cole 3 0-0 6, Palma 0 0-0 0, Granko 0 0-0 0, Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-13 53.

Wyoming Area`11`14`8`12 — 45

Old Forge`13`16`13`11 — 53

Three-point goals — WA 5 (DeLucca 2, Noone 2, Little); OF 4 (Macciocco 3, Kuckla)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 56, Marion Center 41

HAZLETON AREA (56) — Buglio 2 0-0 6, Klesh 0 0-0 0, Kringe 11 0-2 22, Eberts 0 0-0 0, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 0-2 4, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 0 0-0 0, Reimold 1 0-0 2, S. Shults 5 4-4 14, Kennedy 4 0-2 8, Scherbaty 0 0-0 0, Macko 0 0-0 0, Fay 0 0-0 0, Gasper 0 0-0 0, Radice 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-10 56.

MARION CENTER (41) — Miller 1 3-5 5, Ka. Elkin 3 3-6 10, Lipsie 4 8-14 16, Black 3 4-6 10, Haggerty 0 0-0 0, Ke. Elkin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 18-31 41.

Hazleton Area`12`17`16`11 — 56

Marion Center`11`5`4`21 — 41

Three-point goals — HAZ 2 (Buglio 2); MC 1 (Ka. Elkin)

Nanticoke Area 32, Berwick 31

NANTICOKE AREA (32) — K. Reed 0 0-0 0, G. Reed 0 0-0 0, Lukowski 0 0-0 0, Majiros 4 5-8 13, Atkins 3 2-2 9, Aufiero 3 3-4 10, Heffron 0 0-0 0, Baran 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-14 32.

BERWICK (31) — Andreas 3 0-0 8, Ochs 2 0-0 5, Whitenight 2 0-0 5, Lewis 3 0-0 9, Knorr 2 0-0 4, Klinger 0 0-0 0, Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 0-0 31.

Nanticoke Area`6`3`10`13 — 32

Berwick`6`6`2`17 — 31

Three-point goals — NAN 2 (Atkins, Aufiero); BER 7 (Lewis 3, Andreas 2, Ochs, Whitenight)

Lake-Lehman 55, E. Stroudsburg South 29

EAST STROUDSBURG SOUTH (29) — Davis 0 2-2 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 4 1-2 10, L. Marte 4 0-1 8, Cole 1 0-0 3, Williams 0 2-2 2, Wellington 0 0-0 0, Zearfoss 0 0-0 0, Kreshock 0 0-0 0, M. Marte 1 0-0 2, Gerard 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-7 29.

LAKE-LEHMAN (55) — Kline 4 0-1 8, Hunt 3 2-3 8, Wilson 7 2-3 20, Keefe 4 0-1 9, Jenkins 2 3-4 7, Chipego 0 0-0 0, Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Morgan 1 1-2 3, Breslford 0 0-0 0, James 0 0-0 0, Battin 0 0-0 0, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-14 55.

E.S. South`4`10`4`11 — 29

Lake-Lehman`14`13`24`4 — 55

Three-point goals — ESS 2 (Hernandez, Cole); LL 5 (Wilson 4, Keefe)