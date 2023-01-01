🔊 Listen to this

Most of the time it is exciting to have a birthday on New Year’s Eve. I was an instant tax deduction for being on earth just one day in 1956, I never had to go to school on my birthday and I’ve always kidded that my birthday is so important that the entire world counts down its last 10 seconds.

There was one birthday I remember well, though, on Dec. 31, 1972, that was not as joyous as the others. Because that was the day the world lost the great Roberto Clemente. I was happy I was finally old enough to get my driver’s license but saddened by the news of Clemente’s tragic end.

His passing was felt throughout Major League Baseball, but especially in Pittsburgh, where he was an all-time great player for the Pirates, and in Latin America, where he was well-known and respected for his baseball talent as well as his role as a humanitarian and community leader.

He was clear about the priority everyone should set in life by saying, “If you have a chance to accomplish something that will make things better for people coming behind you, and you don’t do that, you are wasting your time on this earth.”

It was with this spirit and commitment that he lived and with the same conviction to help people in need that he died. He used his baseball fame to set an example for others, including in Nicaragua where he traveled in December 1972 for the Amateur World Series as the manager of the San Juan Senators.

While in Managua, he interacted freely with the people and played with the children. Like his fellow Puerto Ricans, the citizens of Nicaragua also revered the great Clemente.

Disaster struck on Dec. 23, 1972, when a devastating earthquake hit Nicaragua. With the memories of his successful visit there just two weeks earlier, Clemente quickly focused on doing what he could to help the people affected by the earthquake.

He was named the honorary chairman of the Nicaraguan earthquake relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the people responded by filling four plane loads and a sea barge with donated supplies, food, water, medicine and clothing.

Those donations, however, were not reaching the poor people who needed them most. Instead, word got back to Clemente that the Nicaraguan political leaders and the militia took what they wanted and sold the rest on the black market.

Roberto was livid and declared that he would personally travel to Nicaragua with the next shipment. He believed there was no way Nicaragua’s leader, Anastasio Somoza Debayle, would allow such stealing with Clemente present.

The people of Puerto Rico stood tall once again, responding to Clemente’s continued plea for assistance, and in a few days, another plane load of supplies was ready to go. The airplane available to fly to Nicaragua that day had a history of questionable maintenance, and its airworthiness was made even more doubtful when it was overloaded with supplies.

Sadly, the plane crashed into the ocean soon after takeoff, and the great Clemente was gone.

It was surreal to think we would no longer see Roberto’s unorthodox but effective approach to hitting, see him cruising into second base with yet another extra-base hit or watch in amazement as he picked up a ball in the right field corner and threw a strike to get the runner out sliding into third base.

Efforts to honor Clemente’s memory by doing good soon began, first with the Clemente Fund to fulfill his dream of building a sports complex for the young people of Puerto Rico. There they would learn to play baseball and more importantly learn to emulate the good character and humanitarianism of their deceased hero.

Those efforts led to the creation of the Roberto Clemente Foundation, whose mission is to promote positive change and community engagement through the example and inspiration of Roberto and whose belief is that he would prefer to be honored with service to the world rather than simple commemoration.

“The sudden and tragic passing of Roberto 50 years ago was a stunning blow to his family, friends, teammates, fans, and particularly to Puerto Ricans,” said Tom Brasuell, president of the Roberto Clemente Foundation. “However, to this day, his example of helping others has never ceased to inspire others around the world, and his humanitarian efforts live on through the Clemente family and the work of the Roberto Clemente Foundation.

“As we reflect on this great player, we continue his off-field legacy of serving those who are less fortunate. As long as there are people in need, there will be a need for the inspiration which Roberto embodies.”

His commitment to doing good for others may be best summed up by what he did for his former high school teacher Maria Isabel Caceres. When Maria was suffering from back pain years after his school days, Roberto went to her house, carried her to his car and drove her to San Juan to be treated by a doctor.

Incredibly, he did this for 15 days in a row until his favorite teacher was healed. And when she asked the doctor for the bill, she was told she didn’t owe even one cent. Roberto had already paid for her care.

When I think of the great Clemente, I remember seeing him play against the Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia and throw out a runner at home plate. I remember watching him win the World Series Most Valuable Player award in 1971 and get his 3,000th and final major league hit on Sept. 30, 1972 – just three months before his passing – and his honor and humility in being the first Latino to reach 3,000 hits.

Clemente’s baseball achievements are indeed impressive – 1966 National League MVP, 12 Gold Glove Awards, four-time National League batting champion, two-time National League hits leader and being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame posthumously in 1973.

Early in 1973, I contacted Baltimore Orioles star third-baseman Brooks Robinson and asked him for a quote about Clemente for an article I wanted to write for my high school journalism class. Amazingly, Robinson responded, sending me a handwritten quote on Orioles’ stationery.

“At the time of his death, I believe Roberto was the greatest player in the game,” he wrote.

Clemente was one of the all-time great ballplayers, but he was an even better man. He lived a life of giving, and as we begin the New Year, we can help make the world, or at least our little part of it, a better place by following his worthy example.

David A. Jolley is a baseball fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of “A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.”