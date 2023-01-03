🔊 Listen to this

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Last season, Cam Spencer could only dream about playing a part in Rutgers’ stunning upset over No. 1 Purdue.

On Monday night, the grad transfer played the starring role in the even more shocking sequel.

Spencer made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds to play, and the Scarlet Knights thwarted the Boilermakers’ final two chances to save their perfect season by holding on for a 65-64 victory over the nation’s top-ranked team again.

“It was one of the best games I’d ever seen,” Spencer said, referring to Ron Harper Jr.’s buzzer-beating half-court shot to beat Purdue in December 2021. “So it was pretty cool to do it again, here.”

This time, the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) were playing in front of a roaring, sellout crowd at Mackey Arena as Purdue charged back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

But with Spencer, a grad transfer from Loyola (Maryland), and a little help from his new friends, Rutgers earned the school’s second ever victory over the nation’s top-ranked team — both coming against the Boilermakers.

Paul Mulcahy finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Scarlet Knights. Spencer scored 14, Clifford Omoruyi added 12 points and together Rutgers’ suffocating defense held the high-scoring Boilermakers largely in check.

Purdue (13-1, 2-1) was led by Zach Edey, who overcame early foul trouble to finish with 19 points and 11 rebounds. It just wasn’t enough to earn a 14th win that would have matched the best start in school history — or to have kept pace with New Mexico as the Division I’s last unbeaten teams.

“I just thought at the end of the day, Rutgers was mentally and physically tougher, even if we had won the game,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I thought we could have if we had gotten a stop or two there.”

They just couldn’t when it mattered most.

Rutgers’ defense controlled the game most of the night, taking a 34-24 halftime lead before Purdue charged back, eventually taking a 55-52 lead on a Brandon Newman 3-pointer with 4:45 to play

Aundre Hyatt tied it with a free throw and then Mulcahy answered with the Scarlet Knights’ next four baskets to give Rutgers a 62-57 lead with 2:22 left. Again, the Boilermakers came back, taking a 64-62 lead on Fletcher Loyer’s 3-pointer with 29.6 seconds left.

But after calling timeout Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell wanted Spencer taking the shot, something Purdue initially defended.

“Coach drew up a great play but the way they played it we had to go to something else,” Spencer said.

The improvisation worked perfectly.

But Newman’s open 3 came up short and after the rebound bounced out of bounds with 0.4 seconds left. Rutgers then was called for traveling on the inbound play, giving Purdue one last-ditch chance but this time, they didn’t let Edey get his hands on the ball.

“We knew it was going to be a battle all night and we made some plays down the stretch,” Pikiell said after players started jumping around the court to celebrate. “We’re excited to come away with a win in such a tough place.”

WOMEN

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 68, GEORGIA 51

ATHENS, Ga. — Zia Cooke scored a career-high 31 points and No. 1 South Carolina recovered after trailing throughout the first half to beat Georgia.

Aliyah Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, scored a season-low four points, her second consecutive game in single figures. Boston made only one of six shots from the field and had five rebounds.

Cooke, who has scored 14 or more points in six consecutive games, helped fill the scoring void for the Gamecocks (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). Cooke made four of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws.

No other South Carolina player scored in double figures.

Georgia (11-5, 0-2) started strong but was denied its first win over a No. 1 team since beating Louisiana Tech in the 1996 NCAA Tournament.

Audrey Warren led Georgia with 12 points. Brittney Smith and Javyn Nicholson each had 10.

No. 2 STANFORD 73, No. 15 ARIZONA 57

STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up its defense after the first quarter and rolled past Arizona.

Francesca Belibi contributed season-bests of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Stanford (15-1, 3-0 Pac-12), which held Arizona to seven second-quarter points on the way to winning its 10th straight game since the team’s lone defeat in a 76-71 overtime loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 20.

Jade Loville scored 12 for a Wildcats team (12-2, 2-1) that came in averaging 81.2 points per game and was beating teams by an average of 22.2 points — but no team has scored more than 77 points against the Cardinal since the start of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

No. 13 MARYLAND 78, RUTGERS 67

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Abby Meyers scored 13 of her 22 points in the first quarter to help Maryland get off to a quick start and the Terrapins defeated Rutgers.

Diamond Miller had 13 of her 15 points in the second half for Maryland (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten Conference), Shyanne Sellers added 12 points and Lavender Briggs 10.

Kaylene Smikle scored scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, both season bests for the freshman, to lead Rutgers (6-10, 0-4). Kassondra Brown added 12 points and Chyna Cornwell had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Scarlet Knights had 22 turnovers that were turned into 23 points but they closed the game on a 12-0 run.