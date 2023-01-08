🔊 Listen to this

A frightening end to Friday’s game led to an uplifting Saturday for the Penguins.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Filip Hallander was released from the hospital following testing and examination after leaving Mohegan Sun Arena on a stretcher.

Hallander fell after a collision with a Charlotte player and hit his head on the ice, forcing an early end to Friday’s game with 1:12 left in the third period of a Checkers win.

The Penguins said Saturday morning that Hallander was home resting.

His teammates followed that up in the evening by erasing a three-goal deficit to defeat Hartford 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Alex Nylander.

The Wolf Pack jumped out to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period before Jonathan Gruden jump-started the rally by scoring the next two goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Gruden got the first in the second period and another early in the third before Corey Andonovski forced overtime with the tying goal with 11:20 left. Nylander’s winner game just 1:24 into the extra frame.