New York Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur (5) plays the puck against Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman during the first period of an NHL game Monday in New York.

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) and Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone (26) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL game Monday in New York.

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:37 into overtime and Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Monday night.

Lafreniere led a 2-on-1 rush and then tracked down a rebound, beating Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom for his seventh goal of the season. That ended a frenzied game that was tied four times and featured several fights following huge hits — two by Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane and Michael Stone scored two minutes apart early in the third period to give the Flames a 4-3 lead, but Mika Zibanejad scored his second goal of the game — his team-leading 24th — to tie it for the fourth time at 12:55.

Filip Chytil also scored twice for the Rangers, who improved to 9-2-3 in their last 14 games and are 17-4-3 since Dec. 5.

Halak has won six straight and seven of his last eight appearances.

Zibanejad put New York ahead 3-2 with 14 seconds left in the second but Mangiapane scored at 6:38 of the third to tie it. The play was reviewed to determine if Mangiapane kicked in the puck with his skate, but the goal stood.

Zibanejad’s first goal came as he roofed the puck past Markstrom on the power play with assists to Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin. The assist was Panarin’s 300th point with the Rangers.

Chytil opened the scoring at 5:37 of the first, rifling a high shot past Markstrom. Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox assisted.

Calgary forward Blake Coleman tied it at 10:25 with his 11th goal.

There were several skirmishes in the first as the both teams were playing for the first time since Jan. 27 following the All-Star break.

Trouba tussled with Calgary’s Chris Tanev after the defenseman leveled Flames forward Dillon Dube with an open-ice check.

Later in the first, several fights ensued after Rangers forward Sammy Blais drilled Flames forward Milan Lucic. New York rookie Will Cuylle fought Calgary’s MacKenzie Weegar, and Lucic was assessed an extra two minutes for roughing against Rangers forward Jake Leschyshyn.

Chytil put the Rangers ahead 2-1 on a breakaway at 2:02 of the second.

The 23-year-old Czech forward has a career-best 18 goals and 31 points this season. He has six goals in his last four games and 14 points — 10 goals — in his last 12 games.

Calgary’s Tyler Toffoli tied it at 2 with his 19th goal on the power play at 16:45 of the second.

Trouba struck again with just under a minute left in the second, body-checking Nazem Kadri hard in the Rangers zone, then fighting Dube who rushed to his teammate’s defense. Dube received an extra two-minute penalty for instigating, and Zibenejad scored the go-ahead goal on the ensuing power play.

PANTHERS 7, LIGHTNING 1

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and three assists, powering Florida to the win.

Tkachuk had a hand in the first three goals for the Panthers. He was named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game on home ice on Saturday.

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and two assists for Florida, and Sam Bennett had a goal and two assists.

Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves after being out since Jan. 19 after he was hurt in Montreal.

All-Star Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 42 saves.

DEVILS 5, CANUCKS 4, OT

NEWARK, N.J. — Jesper Bratt scored on a power play 4:18 into overtime, and New Jersey beat Vancouver after squandering a three-goal lead.

New Jersey improved to 9-1-1 in its last 11 games. Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat scored two goals apiece, and Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves in winning his 10th straight game.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Luke Schenn, Curtis Lazar and Phillip Di Giuseppe scored for the Canucks, who were playing for the first time since trading captain Bo Horvat to the Islanders.

Collin Delia made 29 saves for Vancouver, but he had no chance on Bratt’s one-timer. Bratt was set up by a cross-ice pass by Hughes.

STARS 3, DUCKS 2

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored Dallas’ second shootout goal, and the Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks.

Nils Lundkvist and Roope Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas, and Jason Robertson also scored in the shootout. The Stars dropped three straight 3-2 games in overtime before the All-Star break.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made 33 saves. He also stopped Adam Henrique in the third and final shootout round, ending the game.

Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation for the Ducks, who had won a season-best three in a row. Mason McTavish scored in the shootout.

Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped 39 shots through overtime.

COYOTES 3, WILD 2

TEMPE, Ariz. — Jakob Chychrun had two goals, Jack McBain scored the tie-breaking goal on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild.

McBain put a back-hander past Marc-Andre Fleury moments after the Coyotes killed off an abbreviated 55-second power play. Karel Vejmelka had 33 saves for his career-best third straight victory.

Jonas Brodin gave the Wild a 2-1 lead 1:40 into the third period on a wrist shot from the left circle through a screen in front before Chychrun tied it at 2-2 with his second goal of the game at 9:35.

Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild and Fleury had 33 saves for the Wild, who had won two straight and five of eight. The Coyotes are 4-3-1 in their last eight games.

The Coyotes killed off a two-minute penalty with 2:34 left in the game, and the Wild put six skaters on the ice for the final 1:13.

Kaprizov broke the scoreless tie with his 28th goal at 3:39 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello and hit an open side for a 1-0 lead. Vejmelka, who had shutouts in his last two starts, extended his scoreless streak to 114:11 before the goal.