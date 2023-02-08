🔊 Listen to this

Dallas used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from Crestwood for a 58-36 victory Tuesday night to clinch the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball championship.

The win coupled with Pittston Area’s loss to Tunkhannock gave the Mountaineers the title. However, they led only 35-32 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring Crestwood 23-4 in the final eight minutes.

Darius Wallace scored 21 for Dallas. Nick Williams and Jude Nocito added 12 each. Mike Cumbo scored 10.

Chaz Wright had 12 for Crestwood.

Tunkhannock 72, Pittston Area 49

Tunkhannock used a 23-point second quarter to take control and end Pittston Area’s chances at the Division 1 title.

Pittston Area needed to win its final two and have Dallas lose at least once to force a tie. Instead, Tunkhannock’s Dylan Mateus scored eight of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter as the Tigers took a 42-20 lead at halftime.

Ben Chilson added 18 for Tunkhannock. Shane Macko had 13 and Colin Madan came off the bench to toss in 10.

Jack Long had 14 for Pittston Area. Anthony Cencetti and Silvio Giardina added 10 apiece.

Holy Redeemer 54, Wyoming Seminary 44

Jacob Hunter scored 20 points and Mark Atherton added 14 as Holy Redeemer clinched at least a tie for the WVC Division 2 crown.

The Royals can win the division with a victory Thursday at Nanticoke Area. If Nanticoke Area wins, the teams will finish tied and have a playoff for the division.

Jack Novelli scored 23 to lead Seminary, which trailed 31-28 at halftime. Chief Montalvo added 12.

Hanover Area 62, Wyoming Area 56

Down by seven entering the fourth quarter, Hanover Area outscored Wyoming Area 23-10 in the final period to prevail.

Elijah Noe led the Hawkeyes with 16 points while Braydon Sock had 15 and Steven Florek and Luis McCoy added 10 each.

Dane Schutter netted 20 for Wyoming Area. Lukas Burakiewicz added 15.

Wilkes-Barre Area 72, Berwick 61

Wilkes-Barre Area had four players in double figures in its win against Berwick.

Waarithi Oseni led the Wolfpack with 19 points. Karree Ascerno scored 15 followed by David Jannuzzi with 13 and Brandon Benjamin with 11.

Sean Murphy scored 27 for Berwick. Billy Hanson had 15 and Jace Degroat added 14.

Hazleton Area 72, Wyo. Valley West 68 (3 OT)

Luke Gennaro scored 27 points and Chris Catrone added 16 as Hazleton Area edged Wyoming Valley West in triple overtime.

Nikoli Santiago and Joe Marshall added 10 each for the Cougars.

Valley West’s Zach Konopke led all scorers with 30. Maki Wells added 12.

Northwest 86, CMVT 26

Tayler Yaple scored 19 points as Northwest rolled past Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Landon Hufford and Ryan Miner added 14 each for the Rangers. Derek Pierontoni scored 12.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 96, Nanticoke Area 40

Aidan Edwards (200 free, 100 free) and Josh Gaudet (50 free, 100 fly) won two races each for Tunkhannock.

River Strauss (diving) and Patrick Marbaker (100 breast) were also winners for Tunkhannock.

Nanticoke Area’s Lucas West (500 free) and Noah Stachyra (100 back) also won events.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 99, Nanticoke Area 40

Emma Holdredge (200 free, 500 free) won distance races for Tunkhannock. Samantha Roerig (200 IM, 100 fly) also won twice.

Julianna Roote (50 free), Noelle Alguire (diving) and Callaway Madus (100 breast) also won for the Tigers.

Nanticoke Area’s Casey Cabolinas won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 58, Crestwood 36

DALLAS (58) — Nocito 4 2-2 12, Timinski 0 0-0 0, O’Donnell 0 0-0 0, Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Wallace 10 1-1 21, Bufalino 0 0-0 0, Faux 1 0-0 3, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Cumbo 4 0-0 10, Dolan 0 0-0 0, Farrell 0 0-0 0, Williams 6 0-0 12. Totals 25 3-3 58.

CRESTWOOD (36) — Czapla 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 2-2 4, Sklarosky 3 1-2 7, Wright 4 4-8 12, Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Tejeda 0 0-0 0, D.Sechleer 3 0-0 7, Feisel 0 1-2 1, Agapito 0 0-0 0, Burbank 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 8-14 36.

Dallas`9`15`11`23 — 58

Crestwood`10`12`10`4 — 36

Three-point goals — DAL 5 (Nocito 2, Faux, Cumbo 2). CRE 2 (D.Sechleer, Burbank).

Tunkhannock 72, Pittston Area 49

TUNKHANNOCK (72) — Macko 4 4-6 13, Chilson 6 4-4 18, Brown 1 0-2 2, Yuhas 0 0-0 0, Ergott 1 0-0 2, Mateus 11 1-3 24, B.Miller 0 0-0 0, Madan 5 0-0 10, Jennings 1 0-0 2, Kandrovy 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 8-14 72.

PITTSTON AREA (49) — Giardina 4 0-0 10, Long 5 4-5 14, Walter 2 0-0 4, Clarke 2 0-0 4, Cencetti 4 1-1 10, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Ivey 0 0-0 0, Barbieri 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-0 2, Lynn 1 0-2 2, Bilbow 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 4-10 49.

Tunkhannock`19`23`11`19 — 72

Pittston Area`10`10`14`15 — 49

Three-point goals — TUN 4 (Macko, Chilson 2, Mateus). PA 3 (Giardina 2, Cencetti).

Holy Redeemer 54, Wyoming Seminary 44

WYO. SEMINARY (44) — Iskra 0 1-2 1, Novelli 9 2-2 23, Leahy 3 0-1 6, Montalvo 6 0-0 12, Michaels 0 0-0 0, Herron 1 0-0 2, Evans 0 0-0 0, Fuegener 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-5 44.

HOLY REDEEMER (54) — Perta 2 0-0 5, Wright 2 0-0 6, Lussi 1 0-0 2, Sabatini 0 0-0 0, Ha 1 0-0 3, Hunter 8 3-3 20, Spiccioli 0 0-0 0, Revitt 1 0-0 2, Atherton 5 0-0 14, Ohrin 0 0-0 , Kozerski 1 0-0 2, Rosen 0 0-0 0, Coates 0 0-0 0, Dubaskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 33- 54.

Wyoming Seminary`15`13`5`11 — 44

Holy Redeemer`9`22`10`13 — 54

Three-point goals — WS 3 (Novelli 3). HR 9 (Perta, Wright 2, Ha, Hunter, Atherton 4).

Hanover Area 62, Wyoming Area 56

WYOMING AREA (56) — Sciandra 3 0-2 6, DeLucca 0 0-0 0, Burakiewicz 6 0-1 15, Little 2 0-0 6, Noone 2 3-4 7, Petrucci 0 0-0 0, Rusinchak 1 0-0 2, Schutter 6 8-13 20. Totals 20 11-20 56.

HANOVER AREA (62) — Noe 6 0-1 16, Beasley 1 0-1 2, Popson 3 0-0 6, Florek 2 6-6 10, Sock 5 2-7 15, McCoy 4 0-0 10, Dewey 1 1-2 3, Hayward 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-17 62.

Wyoming Area`17`17`12`10 — 56

Hanover Area`16`10`13`23 — 62

Three-point goals — WA 5 (Burakiewicz 3, Little 2). HA 9 (Noe 4, Sock 3, McCoy 2).

Wilkes-Barre Area 72, Berwick 61

BERWICK (61) — Murphy 10 4-6 27, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Hanson 6 2-3 15, Howie 1 0-0 2, Lonczynski 1 1-5 3, Degroat 4 2-2 14. Totals 22 9-16 61.

WBA (72) — Cottle 0 0-0 0, Egbeto 0 6-6 6, Jannuzzi 4 3-6 13, Oseni 9 0-0 19, Benjamin 3 4-6 11, Ascerno 7 1-3 15, Garrett 3 0-0 6, Brown 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 14-21 72.

Berwick`16`16`5`24 — 61

Wilkes-Barre Area`19`14`16`23 — 72

Three-point goals — BER 8 (Murphy 4, Hanson, Degroat 3). WBA 4 (Jannuzzi 2, Oseni, Benjamin).

Northwest 86, CMVT 26

CMVT (26) — VonBlaija 1 0-0 2, Stresh 0 0-0 0, Yurko 1 0-0 2, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0, Bogert 1 0-0 2, Tromitter 2 0-0 4, Makas 0 0-0 0, Kocher 0 0-0 0, Molick 0 0-0 0, Zajac 6 0-0 16, Oberdort 0 0-0 0, Millosky 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 0-0 26.

NORTHWEST (86) — Pierontoni 5 1-2 12, M.Foley 1 1-3 3, Hufford 6 0-0 14, Yaple 9 0-1 19, O’Day 1 0-0 2, J.Miner 4 0-0 11, R.Miner 6 0-0 14, Shea 0 0-0 0, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Gmiter 2 0-0 5, B.Foley 1 0-0 2. Totals 37 2-6 86.

Col-Montour Vo-Tech`10`7`4`5 — 26

Northwest`27`26`21`12 — 86

Three-point goals — CMVT 4 (Zajac 4). NWT 10 (Pierontoni, Hufford 2, Yaple, J.Miner 3, R.Miner 2, Gmiter).