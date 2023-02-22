🔊 Listen to this

The win streak has continued into the postseason for Holy Redeemer boys basketball.

Fresh off claiming a Wyoming Valley Conference championship on Saturday, the Royals opened the District 2 Class 3A tournament on Tuesday with their 18th straight victory, beating Wyoming Seminary 62-47 in the quarterfinals.

Jacob Hunter led the way with 20 points, followed by 15 from Zach Perta and 14 from Darryl Wright.

Jack Leahy (12 points) and Isiah Stull (11) paced the Blue Knights.

Top-seeded Holy Redeemer advances to Friday’s semifinals to host No. 4 Riverside. The Vikings edged Carbondale 48-46 on Tuesday.

On the other side of the Class 3A bracket, Mid Valley defeated Dunmore 49-33 and Old Forge knocked out Lakeland 63-36. The Spartans and Blue Devils will play in Friday’s other semifinal.

Dallas 56, Wallenpaupack 33

Michael Bufalino scored 20 points and the No. 2 Mountaineers advanced in the Class 5A tournament with a quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Buckhorns.

Dallas led just 7-6 after one quarter before Bufalino scored 12 of the Mounts’ 22 points in the second quarter to take a 29-12 lead into halftime.

Cameron Faux and Darius Wallace each added eight points in the win. Justin Blanding scored 14 for Wallenpaupack.

Dallas will host West Scranton in Friday’s semifinals.

West Scranton 56, Pittston Area 45

Tied at halftime, the Invaders outscored the Patriots 32-21 after the break to earn a road win in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Chris Ogden finished with 24 points for No. 6 West Scranton, shooting 13-of-14 from the foul line (11-for-12 in the fourth quarter) to seal the win.

Third-seeded Pittston Area got 18 points from Silvio Giardina and 12 from Anthony Cencetti.

North Pocono 53, Crestwood 41

Chris Walsh took over in the fourth quarter for the Trojans, scoring 13 of his game-high 25 points in the final frame to pull off the road win in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Drew Sechleer finished with 12 points for the No. 4 Comets, who got 10 from Brandon Burbank.

No. 5 North Pocono will travel for Friday’s semifinals to face top-seed Abington Heights, which had a first-round bye.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Valley View 56, Berwick 43

Rachel Whitenight scored a game-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift the No. 6 Bulldogs to an upset win in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Alysa Lewis added nine points for Berwick. Ella Cooper scored 17 for the No. 3 Cougars, who will play at Wyoming Area in Friday’s semifinals. The second-seeded Warriors had a bye.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Marywood 18, Wilkes 0

The Colonels dropped their season opener as Marywood jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Samantha Scott finished with nine saves for Wilkes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Seminary 47

WYOMING SEMINARY (47) — Iskra 2 0-0 4, Stull 4 0-0 11, Montalvo 3 0-0 6, Novelli 2 2-2 7, J. Leahy 5 2-4 12, Evan 3 1-2 7, Aiello 0 0-0 0, Ruderman 0 0-0 0, Michaels 0 0-0 0, B. Leahy 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 47.

HOLY REDEEMER (62) — Perta 6 2-2 15, Wright 5 3-5 14, Sabatini 3 1-3 7, Hunter 8 4-6 20, Kozerski 2 0-0 4, Ha 0 0-0 0, Casey 0 0-0 0, Spiccioli 0 2-2 2, Atherton 0 0-0 0, Rosen 0 0-0 0, Dubaskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-18 62.

Wyo. Seminary`9`10`10`18 — 47

Holy Redeemer`12`19`11`20 — 62

Three-point goals — SEM 4 (Stull 3, Novelli); HR 2 (Perta, Wright)

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

Dallas 56, Wallenpaupack 33

WALLENPAUPACK (33) — Holbert 4 3-6 11, Hocker 2 0-0 4, Blanding 4 6-7 14, Wartman 2 0-2 4, Kiesendahl 0 0-0 0, Parsenti 0 0-0 0, Dittus 0 0-0 0, Adames 0 0-0 0, Keane 0 0-0 0, Goldman 0 0-0 0, Yeo 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-15 33.

DALLAS (56) — Nocito 2 2-2 7, Wallace 3 2-3 8, Bufalino 10 0-1 20, Cumbo 3 0-0 6, Williams 1 0-0 2, Timinski 0 0-0 0, O’Donnell 1 0-0 3, Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Faux 2 2-2 8, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Dolan 0 0-0 0, Farrell 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-8 56.

Wallenpaupack`6`6`13`8 — 33

Dallas`7`22`9`18 — 56

Three-point goals — WAL 0; DAL 4 (Faux 2, Nocito, O’Donnell)

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

West Scranton 56, Pittston Area 45

WEST SCRANTON (56) — Ogden 5 13-14 24, Laybourn-Boddie 3 3-4 9, McConologne 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 2-4 6, Price 6 2-4 14, Keeler 0 1-2 1, Gariepy 0 0-0 0, Lloyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 21-28 56.

PITTSTON AREA (45) — Giardina 7 2-4 18, Long 1 2-3 4, Walter 1 0-0 2, Clarke 2 0-0 4, Cencetti 3 4-4 12, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Barbieri 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-0 3, Lynn 0 0-0 0, Bilbow 1 1-2 2. Totals 16 9-13 45.

West Scranton`10`14`10`22 — 56

Pittston Area`13`11`5`16 — 45

Three-point goals — WS 1 (Ogden); PA 5 (Giardina 2, Cencetti 2, McGarry)

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

North Pocono 53, Crestwood 41

NORTH POCONO (53) — Walsh 11 1-4 25, Nemitz 4 2-2 11, West 0 0-0 0, Litts 3 1-2 7, Lafave 3 0-0 6, Seidita 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-8 53.

CRESTWOOD (41) — Johnson 2 1-2 5, Sklarosky 2 0-0 5, Wright 3 0-6 7, D. Sechleer 5 0-0 12, Burbank 4 2-3 10, Czapla 1 0-0 2, Tejeda 0 0-0 0, Agapito 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-11 41.

North Pocono`5`11`13`24 — 53

Crestwood`5`8`11`17 — 41

Three-point goals — NP 3 (Walsh 2, Nemitz); CRE 4 (D. Sechleer 2, Sklarosky, Wright)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

Valley View 56, Berwick 43

BERWICK (43) — Andreas 2 1-2 5, Ochs 1 1-2 3, Whitenight 8 6-8 24, Lewis 3 0-0 9, Hess 0 0-0 0, Knorr 0 2-2 2, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-14 43.

VALLEY VIEW (56) — Costa 1 7-8 9, Loftus 1 1-2 3, Cooper 6 1-3 17, Barrett 4 0-0 8, Murphy 2 1-2 6, Pegula 0 0-0 0, Rebar 0 0-0 0, Maddage 2 0-0 5, Gazoo 3 2-2 8. Totals 19 12-17 56.

Berwick`15`4`16`8 — 43

Valley View`14`7`16`19 — 56

Three-point goals — BER 5 (Lewis 3, Whitenight 2); VV 6 (Cooper 4, Murphy, Maddage)