🔊 Listen to this

The sites and times for the PIAA state basketball playoff games involving Wyoming Valley Conference teams have been set.

Three girls teams and one boys team will play on Friday. Two girls teams and one boys team will play Saturday.

Here is Friday’s schedule:

• Class 6A Girls — District 1 ninth seed Abington at District 2 champion Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.

• Class 3A Girls — District 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer at District 4 champion Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

• Class 3A Girls — District 2 third seed Lake-Lehman vs. District 11 champion Pen Argyl, 7 p.m. at Moravian Academy, Bethlehem.

• Class 4A Boys — District 2 third seed Nanticoke Area at District 11 runner-up Bethlehem Catholic, 7 p.m.

Here is Saturday’s Schedule:

• Class 5A Girls — District 12 fourth seed Samuel Fels at District 2 champion Pittston Area, 3 p.m.

• Class 4A Girls — District 2 runner-up Wyoming Area at District 4 runner-up Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

• Class 3A Boys — District 12 fourth seed SLA Beeber at District 2 champion Holy Redeemer, 3 p.m.