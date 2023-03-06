🔊 Listen to this

Maryland’ sDonta Scott (24) attempts to knock the ball away from Penn State’s Jalen Pickett (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in State College.

Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1) goes to the basket on Maryland’sPatrick Emilien during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in State College.

STATE COLLEGE — Camren Wynter made a layup with less than a second remaining, capping Penn State’s rally for a 65-64 win over No. 21 Maryland in the regular-season finale.

“Right place at the right time,” Wynter said after the game. “The ball just came to me and I finished it.”

Penn State trailed by as many as 16 points late in the first half, and Wynter got his team back ahead in the second half with an under-the-hoop putback.

Jalen Pickett scored 16 points, Andrew Funk had 14 and Myles Dread had 11 for the Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing skid to the Terps.

Jahmir Young scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half for Maryland (20-11, 11-9), who entered the afternoon looking to earn the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Julian Reese had 12 points for the Terps, while Don Carey and Ian Martinez added 11 each.

“Frustrated and angry because we worked hard,” Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. “We’ve battled on the road, we just haven’t been able to finish.”

Penn State, which is looking to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, made 17 of 29 shots — including 6 of 16 from 3-point range — in the second half. It also had a 17-5 run over the final five minutes.

“We’re starting to take some question marks away,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “We’re paying our best basketball right now. This is what we’ve ben aiming for all season. Now, let’s go have fun.”

Penn State jumped out to an early lead, but Maryland surged back with a 14-0 run that included five 3-pointers, including three from Martinez. At the same time, the Nittany Lions went cold for nearly eight minutes, going 0 for 10 from the field.

The Terps earned their biggest lead of the game with five seconds left in the half when Carey sank a jumper to make it 35-19. Pickett cut it to 35-22 with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” Shrewsberry said. “We weren’t at our best. It took us awhile. I think Pick’s 3 gave us a little bit of hope, a little bit of momentum going into halftime.”

NO. 1 HOUSTON 67, MEMPHIS 65

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jamal Shead scored 16 points, including the winning basket as time ran out, and top-ranked Houston escaped a second-half rally by Memphis for a win in the regular-season finale.

Shead’s basket from inside the foul lane — about 18 feet from the key — came as the horn sounded. Nine seconds earlier, Memphis’ Kendric Davis drove to the basket and tied the game at 65. Houston chose not to call time out, and Shead gave the Cougars (29-2, 17-1 American Athletic Conference) the win.

Tramon Mark matched Shead’s 16 points, while Marcus Sasser finished with 13 for Houston.

Davis led Memphis (23-8, 13-5) with 26 points, while Chandler Lawson added 10.

NO. 5 PURDUE 76, ILLINOIS 71

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Newman scored 19 points, Zach Edey added 17 and Purdue held on to beat Illinois and become the first team to win the Big Ten title by three or more games since 2014.

Braden Smith added 15 points for the Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5), who led by 24 early in the second half before the Illini rallied.

Matthew Mayer led the Illini (20-11, 11-9) with 16 points, followed by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 13, Sencire Harris with 11 and Luke Goode with 10.

The Boilermakers shot 62% for a 47-26 lead at half, but cooled to 29% in the second half. Mayer tied the game at 67 with 1:17 to go, but Edey’s layup gave Purdue a 69-67 edge, Illinois turned the ball over with 31 seconds left and Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer sank two free throws to push the lead to 71-67.

NO. 15 INDIANA 75, MICHIGAN 73.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his final home game, and No. 15 Indiana forced a steal on Michigan’s final possession to seal an overtime victory.

The Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8) clinched a double bye into Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals by rebounding from their most lopsided home loss since 2017.

Hunter Dickinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds. Kobe Bufkin added 19 points and six rebounds, but the Wolverines wound up getting swept in the season series. It was the second straight overtime loss for Michigan (17-14, 11-9), which will open conference tourney play Thursday.

And, fittingly in the Hoosiers’ final home game this season, it was three seniors — Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp — who proved the difference by scoring all six Indiana points in overtime.

Indiana charged back from a 12-point deficit with 12 1/2 minutes to play and finally tied the score at 69 thanks to Jalen Hood-Schifino’s 3-pointer with a minute left.

NEBRASKA 81, IOWA 77

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Sam Griesel scored 16 points, C.J. Wilcher broke a tie with five key points late in the game, and hot-shooting Nebraska defeated Iowa to close out the Big Ten regular season.

Wilcher scored on the fast break then added a 3-pointer for an 80-75 Nebraska lead with 2:33 remaining. The Cornhuskers committed fouls on their next three possessions but Iowa came up empty except for two free throws by Kris Murray. Nebraska made only 1 of 3 free throws in the final minute but Iowa failed to capitalize at the other end.

Nebraska shot 60% in the second half (58.5% for the game) and made 8 of 12 3-pointers after halftime.

Wilcher finished with 12 points, Jamarques Lawrence had 15 and Keisei Tominaga 11 for Nebraska (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten). All eight players who scored for the Cornhuskers had at least nine points.

KENNESAW STATE 67, LIBERTY 66

KENNESAW, Ga. — Terrell Burden scored 19 points and made a free throw with less than a second left to rally Kennesaw State to a victory over Liberty, earning the Bulldogs their first Atlantic Sun Conference championship and their first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Kennesaw State under fourth-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The Bulldogs finished with a 1-28 record in 2019-20 — Burden’s freshman season and the first under Abdur-Rahim. They went 5-19 in Abdur-Rahim’s second season and 13-18 last year. Now the Bulldogs will bring a school-record 26-8 mark to their first Big Dance.

Kennesaw State can credit its victory to the defensive job it did on Liberty’s Darius McGhee, the ASUN player of the year and the conference’s all-time leading scorer. McGhee made just 6 of 21 shots from the floor and he was 0 for 11 from beyond the arc. McGhee came in averaging 22.7 points per game but finished with 14. Kyle Rode scored a career-high 23 points for the Flames (26-8). The senior made 9 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers.

Chris Youngblood hit all seven of his free throws and scored 16 for Kennesaw State. Demond Robinson pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Brandon Stroud added 12 points and six boards.

Rode hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 to guide Liberty to a 29-27 lead at halftime.

LAFAYETTE 84, AMERICAN 76

EASTON — Leo O’Boyle scored 23 points and Lafayette defeated American University in double overtime on Sunday to advance to the Patriot League championship game.

O’Boyle added six rebounds for the Leopards (11-22), who will play regular-season champion Colgate for the title on Wednesday. Justin Vander Baan pitched in with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. T.J. Berger sank three 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Eagles (17-15) were led by Matt Rogers with 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Knotek added 16 points and two steals. Elijah Stephens had 15 points, four assists and six steals.

Berger scored 11 points to help Lafayette take a 33-17 lead at halftime. The Leopards led by as many as 21 in the second half before the Eagles rallied and forced overtime tied at 59 when Vander Baan sank the second of two free throws with 22 seconds left. O’Boyle forced a second extra period when he buried a 3-pointer with four seconds left to knot the score at 66.

COLGATE 91, ARMY 74

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Oliver Lynch-Daniels had 21 points in Colgate’s win against Army on Sunday in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals.

Lynch-Daniels shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (25-8), who will host the championship game on Wednesday night. Ryan Moffatt added 20 points while shooting 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Keegan Records shot 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks. The Raiders picked up their sixth straight win.

Jalen Rucker led the Black Knights (17-16) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and seven assists. Coleton Benson added 24 points and four assists for Army. In addition, Chris Mann had eight points.

TULANE 83, TEMPLE 82

NEW ORLEANS — Jalen Cook scored 24 points and R.J. McGee sealed the victory with a free throw with 14 seconds remaining as Tulane knocked off Temple.

Cook had five assists for the Green Wave (19-10, 12-6 American Athletic Conference). Kevin Cross scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Forbes also had 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

Damian Dunn led the way for the Owls (16-15, 10-8) with 21 points and two steals. Jamille Reynolds added 17 points, two steals and five blocks and Jahlil White finished with 14 points for Temple.

Tulane went into the half leading Temple 44-34. Cook scored 14 points in the half. Forbes scored 11 points in the second half for Tulane.

DRAKE 77, BRADLEY 51

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and second-seeded Drake raced to its sixth NCAA Tournament berth with a romp past top-seeded Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game.

Garrett Sturtz and Darnell Brodie added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs (27-7), who were in the title game for the third-straight year, losing the first two to Loyola of Chicago. They last won the tournament in 1996.

Brodie’s 3-pointer, his first attempt of the season, as the shot clock wound down in the closing minute was indicative of the game.

The Bulldogs hit 8 of 14 3-pointers and 28 of 50 overall while the Braves, trying to get to their 10th NCAA tourney, shot 34% (19 of 55).

Jo’Shon Henry scored 10 points and was the only player in double figures for Bradley (25-9). The Braves entered with a 12-game winning streak, including a 73-61 win over Drake on the final day of the regular season to win their first league title since 1996. That game ended Drake’s 10-game winning streak.