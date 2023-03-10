🔊 Listen to this

Two-time defending state champion Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area and teammate Anthony Evanitsky cruised into the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships semifinals with a dominating performances Friday morning in the quarterfinals in Hershey.

Pepe took control early against Cambridge Springs’ Brody Beck on the way to a 15-2 major decision at 133 pounds. Evanitsky was also impressive early in a 16-0 technical fall win over Saucon Valley’s Jackson Albert at 139 pounds.

Pepe used a takedown and three nearfalls to build a 9-0 lead in the first period. Two takedowns and a nearfall in the second period accounted for six more points. Beck’s only points came on a pair of escapes.

Evanitsky led 14-0 after one period on the strength of a takedown followed by five nearfalls. His second takedown in the third period ended the match at the 4:40 mark.

Pepe will return to the mat at 7:30 p.m., facing Faith Christian’s Mason Wagner in the semifinals. Wagner advanced with a 5-2 decision over Benton’s Dylan Granahan.

Evanitsky will also wrestle in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. He will battle Clearfield’s Brady Collins, who advanced with a 2-0 victory over Bryson Vaughn of Notre Dame Green Pond.

Berwick 285-pounder Bruce Hartman was the only other Wyoming Valley Conference wrestler left in the Class 2A tournament. He hadn’t taken the mat yet Friday morning in the second-round consolations.

The Class 3A championships begin at 2:15 p.m. Crestwood 215-pounder Magnus Bibla is the only WVC wrestler still alive for a gold medal. Three others will wrestle in the second-round consolations, which also start at 2:15 p.m.