Crestwood 215-pounder Magnus Bibla split two matches Saturday morning at the PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey and will now wrestle for fifth place in the Class 3A tournament.

Bibla will face McCaskey’s Jose Garcia in the fifth-place match. Garcia pinned Bibla in 2:14 in the quarterfinals. The Class 3A finals through seventh-place matches are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Wyoming Area 133-pounder Jaden Pepe and 139-pounder Evan Evanitsky will wrestle for Class 2A titles on Saturday afternoon. The Class 2A finals through seventh-place matches will start at 2 p.m.

Bibla started the morning with a 6-0 victory over Armstrong’s Connor Jacobs in the fourth round of consolations. He then lost 7-3 to Kennett’s John Pardo in the fifth round.

Bibla and Jacobs were scoreless through two periods. Bibla then went up 1-0 in the third with an escape seven seconds into the period. He finished off the victory with a takedown and nearfall with 58 seconds remaining.

Bibla and Pardo battled through a scoreless first period. Pardo then used an escape and a takedown to take a 3-0 lead in the second period. Bibla picked up a point on an escape, but Pardo used a takedown in the final seconds to take a 5-1 lead into the third period.

Bibla recorded an escape three seconds into the third to cut the deficit to 5-2. Pardo came back 31 seconds later with his third takedown of the match. Bibla’s final point came on an escape.