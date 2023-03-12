Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The sites and times were set for the PIAA state basketball playoff games involving the three Wyoming Valley Conference teams still remaining.
On Tuesday, Lake-Lehman will face Columbia in a Class 3A girls game at 7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall in Pottsville.
On Wednesday, Pittston Area will play Bishop Shanahan in a Class 5A girls game at 7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall.
Also on Wednesday, Holy Redeemer will play West Catholic in a Class 3A boys game at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Liberty High School.
Tickets are $8 and available only at piaa.org using the link at the top of the homepage. All tickets have an added processing fee.