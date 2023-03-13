🔊 Listen to this

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates his overtime goal against the New York Rangers with centers Sidney Crosby (87) and Evgeni Malkin (71) during an NHL game Sunday in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang knows the Pittsburgh Penguins have the NHL’s oldest team. The 35-year-old defenseman is one of the reasons why.

The Penguins have never missed the playoffs during Letang’s 17-year career. They know what it takes to get there, even if this time around it may have taken a little longer than usual for that postseason push to begin.

It’s well underway now, and Letang is right in the middle of it.

Letang’s blast from the point 1:38 into overtime lifted Pittsburgh to a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday, strengthening his team’s grasp on the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Not bad for a team that looked lost after getting blown out at home by Edmonton on Feb. 23. The Penguins are 7-1-1 since.

“I think if you look at our age average, a lot of guys have the experience and they know what to do to turn it on and make sure we get in the postseason and we start getting confident,” Letang said after his third overtime winner of the season. “Everybody has a role and they have to do it the best they can and I think that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Jason Zucker scored for the ninth time in eight games for Pittsburgh and Rickard Rakell added his 23rd. Tristan Jarry made 27 saves as the Penguins improved to 3-0-1 during a five-game homestand.

“I think we’re just playing more of a team game, getting (forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov at the trade deadline) really sparked our team and it showed us and the organization that we want to win,” Jarry said. “Every game we’re trying to win and every night we’re trying to get two more points.”

Barclay Goodrow picked up his 11th goal of the season for New York and Chris Kreider’s goal midway through the third period tied it. Jaroslav Halak made 32 saves for the Rangers, including a glove save on Alex Nylander to snuff out a 2-on-1 break with less than a minute to go in regulation.

New York is 4-5-2 over its last 11 games to fall off the pace a bit behind Carolina and New Jersey in the race for the Metropolitan Division title.

“We haven’t played well, we admit to that, but we’re still winning hockey games, too,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Tonight, we still got a point against a real good team over there. We’re battling hard. We have to be better. We know that. I think everybody in that room knows it.”

The NHL’s oldest team looked decidedly fresh despite its third game in less than 72 hours. A day after dominating hapless Philadelphia, the Penguins dictated the pace for much of the first two periods against the Rangers, who were playing their third game in four days, all on the road.

The teams traded goals in the first period even as the Penguins carried play. Zucker’s 24th goal and fourth in his last four games — a long shot from the point that was going wide before being redirected by the skate of New York’s Mika Zibanejad — early in the second seemed to wake the Rangers up.

The intensity ramped up immediately. Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba hit Nylander with a shoulder to the chest at near full speed. The collision evoked memories of a hit by Trouba on Sidney Crosby during last year’s playoffs that forced the Penguins star to miss two games with a concussion in a series Pittsburgh would go on to lose in overtime of Game 7.

The hit and the aftermath seemed to give the Rangers a welcome jolt and New York sprung to life, particularly in the third period.

The Rangers tilted the ice heavily in their favor over the final 20 minutes, and Kreider evened the game at the end of a sequence that began with New York’s Vincent Trocheck hitting Malkin in the back in the Rangers’ zone, leading to a transition that ended with Kreider all alone in the slot, giving him plenty of room to tie it.

The sometimes chippy play could set the table for an interesting week. The Penguins visit Madison Square Garden twice over the next six days.

“There is still a lot of hockey to play and we need the points more than they do,” Jarry said. “So I think we were just a little more desperate tonight and hopefully that continues throughout the week.”

RED WINGS 5, BRUINS 3

DETROIT — Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists to help Detroit beat Boston.

Moritz Seider had a goal and an assist, and Alex Chiasson, Adam Erne and Andrew Copp also scored for the Red Wings, who built a 4-0 late in the second period, before holding on to beat the league-best Bruins.

Lucas Raymond had two assists for Detroit, and Ville Husso finished with 31 saves. The Red Wings won for just the second time in nine games.

David Pastrnak and Matt Grzelcyk each had a goal and an assist, Jake DeBrusk also scored and Pavel Zacha had two assists to help Boston pull within one 6 1/2 minutes into the third. Jeremy Swayman finished with 21 saves for the Bruins, who lost for just the second time in 13 games.

JETS 3, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron scored second-period goals, and Winnipeg held on to beat Tampa Bay.

Nate Schmidt also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves — including all 14 he faced in the third period —- to lead the Jets.

Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 19 saves. Victor Hedman hit the post in the final seconds.

DEVILS 3, HURRICANES 0

NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes scored one goal and set up two by Jesper Bratt as New Jersey tied Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division.

Vitek Vanecek had 32 saves for his third shutout of the season for the Devils.

New Jersey and Carolina both have 94 points, although the Hurricanes have played one fewer game.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 20 saves for the Hurricanes, who were coming off a 4-0 loss to Vegas on Saturday. The consecutive shutout losses were the first for Carolina since January 2014. The Hurricanes are scoreless in their last eight periods.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS — Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first NHL goal and Jiri Patera made 30 saves in his debut to lead Vegas.

Michael Amadio, Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo also scored to help the Golden Knights win for the sixth time in seven games to expand their lead over Los Angeles atop the Pacific Division to three points.

Jordan Kyrou, Jakub Vrana and Tyler Pitlick scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington stopped 26 of 30 shots as the Blues dropped to 3-7-2 since Feb. 18.