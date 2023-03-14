🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA Class 3A state girls basketball second-round game between District 2 third seed Lake-Lehman and District 3 runner-up Columbia was postponed Tuesday because of inclement weather.

The game will be played Wednesday. The PIAA was working on a site and time for the game since the original site, Martz Hall in Pottsville, has a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday. Check back for updates.

Weather also played havoc with other games involving District 2 teams from the Lackawanna League. Those games were also moved to Wednesday.

• Class 3A Girls — Dunmore vs. Imhotep, site and time to be announced.

• Class 2A Girls — Montrose vs. Marian Catholic, moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Redeemer High School.

• Class 4A Boys — Scranton Prep vs. Bishop Shanahan, site and time to be announced.