Mired in a seven-game losing skid and eliminated from the playoff race, the Penguins took out their late-season frustration on Bridgeport on Saturday.

In a big way.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton erupted for eight goals on the road and ensured the Islanders would also be staying home for the postseason with an 8-2 victory.

Ty Glover and Nathan Legare each scored a pair of goals as part of a wild five-goal second period for the Penguins following a scoreless first.

Drake Caggiula also tallied in the second as the Penguins took a 5-1 lead into the third against a shellshocked Bridgeport team.

Caggiula got another one in the third and then Kyle Olson picked up his first of the season and Josh Maniscalco got his second to close out the scoring.

The result locked down the six-team playoff field in the Atlantic Division with Hartford clinching and leaving Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bridgeport on the outside.

Valtteri Puustinen had three assists and Glover finished with four points to lead the Penguins.

Jamie Devane and Jonathan Gruden each had two assists.

Taylor Gauthier picked up the win in net, finishing with 25 saves on 27 shots.

The Penguins have three games left in the season, including next Saturday’s finale against Charlotte at Mohegan Sun Arena.