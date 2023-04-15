🔊 Listen to this

Matt Swartz scored eight goals and Xavier Beaulac added seven as Wyoming Seminary defeated Delaware Valley 20-16 Friday in a battle for first place in Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse.

Jack Herron had three goals and five assists for the Blue Knights. Jack Higgins had a goal and three assists. Jack Leahy had a goal and an assist. Quinn Kelly made 12 saves.

Brady Quinn and Peyton LaRocco paced Del Val with five goals each. Paulie Weinrich had two goals and an assist.

Abington Heights 12, North Pocono 0

Evan Davis scored six goals and had an assist for Abington Heights.

Austin Boersma added four goals.

Scranton Prep 18, Wilkes-Barre Area 4

Will McGrath scored six goals and Grady Toolan netted three more for Scranton Prep.

Jack Senape scored twice for WBA. Joey Egidio and Brady Keyes added one apiece.

BOYS TENNIS

Dallas 4, MMI Prep 1

Lucas Carver, Luca DeRome and Jon Florencio won in straight sets in singles for Dallas.

Mihir Mukul and Stephen Miller posted a two-set win at No. 1 doubles.

MMI Prep’s Joe Mayernik and Sharon Parikin won a marathon match at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-4, 2-6, 12-10.

Hazleton Area 2, Pittston Area 2

Mateo Feola won in singles and Ed Yanac and Jase Mumie won in doubles for Hazleton Area.

Tanner Osborn and Junjie Cao won in singles for Pittston Area.

There was no No. 2 doubles match.

Crestwood 4, Holy Redeemer 1

Tommy Biscotti and Scott Lenio each needed three sets, with Biscotti needing a tiebreaker, to post wins for Crestwood.

Crestwood Sean Rossi and Aaron Kogoy won at No. 1 doubles in two sets, with the first going to a tiebreaker.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Seminary received straight set wins at doubles from the teams of Aarev Gupta/Christopher Ramos and Pablo Casla/Robert Beletsky.

Ansareli Atabayev won at No. 2 singles and Seminary picked up a singles forfeit win.

WBA’s Mike Hamel posted a win at No. 1 singles.

Berwick 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Isaac Gerken, Ben Yard and Vic Ekrote won in straight sets for Berwick in singles competition.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Tunkhannock won by scores of 25-12, 25-20, 25-19.

Top players for Nanticoke Area were Josh Hornlein (3 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs), Nick Hornlein (7 service points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 7 digs) and Nathan Yatsko (2 service points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block, 4 digs).

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Stevens 6, Wilkes 3

Todd Kolbicka, Jason Spezzafarra and Mike Show all had two hits and an RBI as Wilkes lost on the road.

Misericordia 13, Lycoming 8

Jason Sanfilippo had four hits and drove in two runs and Derrick Vosburg hit a grand slam to lead Misericordia.

King’s 7, DeSales 6

King’s jumped to an early lead and then held off DeSales for a win.

Michael Marmolejos led King’s, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Brandon Loner was 3-for-3.

H.S. TENNIS

Dallas 4, MMI Prep 1

Singles: 1. Lucas Carver (D) def Xavier Bleiler 6-4, 6-1; 2. Luca DeRome (D) def Nathan Sissick 6-1, 6-2; 3. Jon Florencio (D) def Kyle Kocon 6-1,6-1

Doubles: 1. Mihir Mukul/Stephen Miller (D) def Blake Warren/Robby Orbin 6-2, 6-0; 2. Joe Mayernik/Sharon Parikn (MMI) def Artem Smagin/Kevin Basalyga 6-4, 2-6, 12-10

Hazleton Area 2, Pittston Area 2

Singles: 1. Mateo Feola (HA) def. Tyler Hutchins 6-0, 6-4; 2. Tanner Osborn (PA) def. Josh Strole 6-4, 6-1; 3. Junjie Cao (PA) def. Jase Mumie 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Ed Yanac/Jase Mumie (HA) def. Zhi Sheng/Jack Sangueudolce 6-1, 6-1; 2. no match

Crestwood 4, Holy Redeemer 1

Singles: 1. Tommy Biscotti (CRE) def. Frank Klimovitz 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; 2. Mateo Runde (HR) def. Noah Ceklosky 6-0, 6-4; 3. Scott Lenio (CRE) def. Lukas Runde 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Braiden Fallbright/Sean Rossi (CRE) def, Jacob Ohrin/John Tondora 7-6 (7-3), 6-4;

2. Aaron Kogoy/Will Savner (CRE) def. Jadon White/Alex Martin 6-4, 6-2

Wyoming Seminary 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Singles: 1. Mike Hamel (WBA) def. William Hall 6-1, 6-3; 2. Ansareli Atabayev (SEM) def. Amir Samadyin 6-0, 6-1; 3. Yicheng Li (SEM) forfeit win

Doubles: 1. Aarev Gupta/Christopher Ramos (SEM) de. Harold Stella/Luis Vanegas 6-2, 6-2; 2. Pablo Casla/ Robert Beletsky (SEM) def. Miguel García/ Robert Ashford 6-0, 6-0

Berwick 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Singles: 1. Isaac Gerken (B) def. John McLaughlin 6-4, 7-5; 2. Ben Yard (B) def. Max Saporito 6-0, 6-1; 3. Vic Ekrote (B) def. Aidan Connell 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Ben Carro/Liam Welch (B) def. David Longfoot/Peyton Sprague 6-2, 6-0; 2. EJ Switzer/Mikey Kaleta (B) def. Murphy Pick/Jake Novrocki 6-2, 6-2