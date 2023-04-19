🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, this week joined the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission to commemorate the passage of his Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act by stocking trout at Aylesworth Park in Jermyn.

The bill passed into law in December via the FY23 federal spending bill. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, led companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

At this week’s event, Sen. Casey joined participants to highlight the importance of using Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to remediate acid mine drainage (AMD), which is exactly what the STREAM Act allows Pennsylvania and states across the nation to do.

More than 5,500 miles of PA’s streams have been contaminated by acid mine drainage, including in the Lackawanna Watershed. Not only does acid mine drainage contaminate drinking water and corrode public infrastructure, but it also depresses local economies. The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is able to stock trout in more lakes like Aylesworth because we now have the infrastructure law dollars to clean them up.

At the conclusion of the speaking program, Sen. Casey stocked trout with the Fish & Boat Commission.

“The infrastructure law provides more than $3 billion for abandoned mine land reclamation for Pennsylvania, including more than $244 million in 2022 alone,” Sen. Casey said. “But Congressman Cartwright and I had to make an adjustment last year so that states like ours can set aside a significant portion of that money to cover the long-term costs of treating acid mine drainage in bodies of water like this one.

“We passed our STREAM Act this past December to allow Pennsylvania to tap into more of the infrastructure money to clean up AMD and in doing so, improve property values, restore fishing and recreation opportunities, create jobs, support local economies, and improve quality of life in every coal community.”

DEP begins 2023 Black

Fly Suppression Program

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) began its 2023 Black Fly Suppression Program this week.

The program involves aerial and backpack spraying on roughly 1,800 stream miles in 37 counties of the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania is full of beautiful state parks, trails and forests. People across the Commonwealth should be able to enjoy nature without this seasonal pest impeding on their time,” said Acting Secretary of DEP Rich Negrin. “Our black fly suppression program ensures safe and effective treatment of the black fly species.”

This year, 48 rivers and streams spanning more than 1,800 miles will be monitored and treated as needed. Spraying activities will be performed both by helicopter and ground crews. The frequency will depend on weather and biological conditions.

Treatments cannot occur during periods of heavy rain or when water levels are high as these conditions lower the effectiveness of the treatment and significantly increase the cost of the control operations.

DEP uses Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium, to treat the larval stage of four specific human pest black fly species. This bacterium degrades quickly in the environment and does not harm the aquatic ecosystem, birds, or other insects.

Prior to any spraying activity, DEP notifies county and local emergency management officials. Helicopters can be seen flying over waterways and ground crews using backpack sprayers off bridges and wading in streams conducting control operations on behalf of DEP’s Black Fly Suppression Program.

North Branch Land Trust’s

Virtual Auction on April 19

North Branch Land Trust’s Annual Dinner and Auction is set for Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m.

NBLT stated: “While we would love to see you at the dinner, one need not attend to enjoy the conservation non-profit’s Virtual Auction.

Auction goods were donated by local businesses, community members and other supporters of the Land Trust, offering a variety of fun items and experiences.

Antiques, Jewelry, and Fine Art: White Gold Tahitian Pearl Drop Earrings and Tahitian Pearl & White Topaz Necklace – Valentine’s Jewelry | Simon & Co. Jewelers Gift Certificate |Apple iWatch Ultra from Golden Business Machines | Alpaca Capelet & Vintage Brooch | Vintage Wood Fishing Creel Seat ca. 1930s | Original Art by Sue Hand | Stephen Van Buren Autographed Football

Experiences: Madagascar the Musical at the Kirby Center | A Mindful Walk in the Woods with Bill Sordoni | Wine & Mansion Walking Tour with Tony Brooks | Guided NEPA Bird Walk with Jim Hoyson | Guided Fly Fishing Adventure with Pocono Mountain Fly Fishing Ben Jones | Noteology Candle Making Experience | Private Picnic at Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary catered by Bread Service PA | Hands on Baking Class with Janes Sugar Magnolia | Art Lessons by Leigh Pawling | Behind the Barn: Experience Hillside Farms | Saltwater Fishing in Boston Harbor | Kayaking Adventure for Two through Five Mountain Outfitters| Float Session & Salt Therapy by The Salt Barre | Woodhouse Spa Gift Certificate

Snack & Drink: Jonathan’s Cocktails & Dining | Charcuterie Master’s Toolkit | Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Gift Cards | Sweet & Tipsy: Honey Hole Winery Basket | Beekeeper’s Daughter Basket | TGI Fridays | Friedman Hospitality | Explore the Endless Mountains Basket |

And More!: Vintage Microscope Kit | Green Energy Project Kit from Humphries Apparel & Toys | Peets Executive Boot Dryer

Exeter Twp. auctioning off 3 plots of

land; proceeds to help local community

Exeter Township Luzerne County, is currently auctioning off three plots of land — two of the land properties are on the riverfront and boast incredible views, and the third plot of land is near a boat launch.

These online auctions are open to the public at — municibid.com — and start on Wednesday, April 19.

Pennsylvania residents are able to bid in these government auctions online 24/7, on Municibid. Organizers said these auctions will help Pennsylvanians get a fantastic deal on land they can build a home on and much more.

Why are these auctions important? All of the proceeds from these auctions is going right back into improving Exeter Township Luzerne County’s local community — 100% of the proceeds from this auction go back to Exeter Township Luzerne County.

These funds can be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more.

• The first property is 0.55 acres near the boat launch and River Route 92. It is attached to PA Fish Commission boat launch, just 200 feet from Susquehanna River.

• The second auction is for a 0.83-acre riverfront property adjacent to PA Fish Commission boat launch. Power is nearby, but a box will need to be installed.

• Also being auctioned off is a 0.33-acre riverfront property 300 feet from PA Fish Commission boat launch. Power is on the property.

Highlights from Pa. Board of

Game Commission’s meeting

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met this week in Harrisburg.

Among other business, the board adopted the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.

New antlerless deer

license process finalized

The Game Commissioners took final action to restructure the state’s process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.

Until recently, state law had required antlerless licenses be issued only by county treasurers. Hunters seeking antlerless licenses would send applications and receive licenses by mail in what was considered an outdated and inflexible process.

Earlier this year, a new law took effect that enables all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses, meaning hunters in the 2023-24 license year will be able to purchase them online or anywhere else licenses are sold.

With today’s vote, the Board of Commissioners has finalized the process by which licenses will be sold.

• Antlerless licenses will be purchased online and at issuing agents; there will be no application by mail.

• Antlerless licenses will go on sale during the first day of license sales, the fourth Monday in June (Monday, June 26 this year).

• Only residents can apply initially.

• Application by nonresidents won’t begin until the second Monday in July (July 10).

• A hunter can get only one license in the first round.

• A second round will begin the fourth Monday of July (July 24). Residents and nonresidents are eligible.

• A hunter can get a second license in the second round for any WMU where tags are available.

• A third round will begin the second Monday of August (Aug. 14). The sale of Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits also will begin on this date.

• A hunter can get a third license in the third round.

• Then, in the fourth round beginning the fourth Monday of August (Aug. 28), a hunter can buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six. Additional licenses, if available, then can be purchased after the season begins, as the hunter harvests antlerless deer and reports them.

• In each round, antlerless license sales won’t begin until 8 a.m.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said, “A simpler, more convenient system is better for hunter satisfaction, and ultimately, hunter recruitment. We thank Sen. Dan Laughlin for championing this change, which will fully modernize the process for issuing antlerless licenses.”

Final 2023-24 hunting &

trapping seasons approved

The Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.

Modifications adopted for the 2023-24 seasons include:

• For black bear, Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D were removed from the extended firearms black bear season because of declining nuisance complaints in these units.

• For elk, the archery season will be a week later than in 2022-23 to provide additional time between the license drawing and the beginning of the season.

• For furbearers, WMUs 3B and 4E have been opened to river otter trapping because habitat and population data indicate these units can support sustainable otter harvest.

• For small game, there has been a significant expansion of opportunity for put-and-take hunting of captive-reared bobwhite quail in most of Pennsylvania, achieved through an earlier season opening date, later season closing date and removal of the daily bag limit. Also, adjustments to crow season dates and addition of Thursdays as hunting days were approved to shift hunting opportunity from the peak breeding season to the fall and winter months.

• For falconry, an expansion of falconry opportunities, to include the period of overlap with the regular firearms deer season and the authorization of falconers to take certain furbearers were approved.

• No substantive changes were made to white-tailed deer or wild turkey seasons, although the 2024 youth and regular spring turkey seasons will open five days later than in 2023 due to normal calendar fluctuation and the wild turkey management plan guideline of opening the regular season the Saturday closest to May 1.

The seasons and bag limits adopted by the board would continue with a Saturday opener to the firearms deer season. License data demonstrates a positive change following the implementation of the Saturday opener.

DCNR warns of the high danger of

woodland fire as seasonal risk increases

​Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week urged Pennsylvanians to be mindful of high woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases.

“Dry conditions across the Commonwealth have led to elevated risks for fires to spread this year,” Dunn said. “We know that a simple act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests. Wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind and we encourage Pennsylvanians to be cautious when lighting fires during these conditions.”

The greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during the spring months of March, April, and May, and the autumn months of October and November. In Pennsylvania, 99% of all wildfires are caused by people. Certain conditions are necessary for a wildfire to occur:

• An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves.

• Dry conditions, including low relative humidity.

• An ignition source — some way for the fire to start.

Thousands of acres of state and private woodlands are burned by wildfires each year. Debris burning, equipment use, power lines, and campfires are some of the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania.

Light rainfall in many areas, lack of green foliage in the spring, low humidity and sunny, and windy days all combine to increase chances of forest and brush fires spreading. Such fires are almost always traced to human carelessness.

Volunteer and Bureau of Forestry firefighters are frequently dispatched to wildfires outside of Pennsylvania during the summer months and they also respond to wildfires during this busy season. That responsibility extends to Pennsylvania’s 17 million acres of private and state-owned woodlands.

DCNR encourages those starting a fire at home or at a campsite to make sure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire. Additionally, it is recommended to have a rake or shovel along with water to properly suppress the embers of a fire. Finally, officials recommend checking DCNR’s website to see if there is an elevated fire risk.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle