NANTICOKE — Just when three-time defending divisional champion Lake-Lehman appeared headed for another tough loss, good fortune happened Wednesday.

The Black Knights tied the game with two runs in the seventh and then scored three times in the eighth to defeat Nanticoke Area 11-8 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball game.

Lehman (3-2 Div. 2, 4-4 overall) will need some help to get a fourth divisional title as it remains two games behind first-place Holy Redeemer (5-0 Div. 2, 8-0). Perhaps, Wednesday was a sign of things to come after two one-run losses and a pair of two-run losses.

“It’s been a rough start to the season,” Lehman coach Mike Sholtis said. “We lost a couple games — one-run games to Honesdale and Redeemer, two-run to Wyoming Area. Our four losses, we only lost by four runs. These kids needed to learn how to win a game and just so proud of how they came back and battled.”

Nanticoke Area (3-2 Div. 2, 6-5) led 8-6 going into the seventh thanks in part to three unearned runs in the fifth.

Lehman, though, started the seventh with consecutive ground-rule doubles by Corey Bean and Evan Kaiser to move within 8-7. Bean’s hit lipped under the fence in right field. Otherwise, it would have been a sure-fire triple.

An out later, Andrew Bucholtz skied a pitch to short right field. Neither right fielder Trentyn Harter nor first baseman Caleb Butczynski could get to it in time as courtesy runner Spencer Smith scored the tying run.

Lehman scored three more times in the eighth on an RBI single by Bean, a groundout by Kaiser and a single by Will Jenkins, who received the luckiest bounce of the game. Jenkins’ grounder appeared to be a routine play, but the ball hit the lip of the grass and catapulted well over the head of Nanticoke Area second baseman Bradley Higgins.

The Trojans also lost 3-0 to Redeemer on Monday when they had eight runners in scoring position.

“The last two games nothing went our way,” Nanticoke Area coach Eric Spencer said. “You’re in position to win games and nothing has gone our way. We did everything we possibly could to lose.”

Lehman freshman Andrew Morris pitched the final 2.1 innings to get the win. He got a groundout to end a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and gave up a lead-off single to Jay Shemanski to start the eighth before retiring the next three batters.

“He’s a strike thrower,” Sholtis said. “We brought him up for certain situations like this. He came in the other day against Wyoming Area and got his outs and came up big in this one. He got initiated to varsity really good today.”

Graedon Finarelli led the Lehman offense when he actually had the opportunity to swing the bat. He hit a two-run homer in the first, had two RBI and scored three times to go along with three intentional walks. Chris Sholtis had two doubles and Kaiser finished with three RBI.

Shemanski was 4-for-5 with two RBI for Nanticoke Area, which has two more games this week. The Trojans play Wyoming Seminary on Friday and have a non-divisional game with Crestwood on Saturday.

Tunkhannock 4, Berwick 3

Down by two in the bottom of the seventh, Tunkhannock rallied for three runs to earn a walk-off victory.

Patrick Munley tripled and drove in two runs for the Tigers while Aiden Paduck struck out 13 in 5.2 innings of work in a no decision. Josh Brown got the final four outs without allowing a hit to pick up the win.

Paduck went 2-for-3 at the plate while Brown and Collin Gregory each drove in a run.

John Guerriero struck out seven and pitched into the seventh for the Bulldogs. Gabe Evensen and Colton Rinehimer each had an RBI while Alex Peters added a triple.

Holy Redeemer 7, Wyoming Area 1

Chris Maciejczyk went 2-for-3 with two RBI as the Royals scored twice in the top of the first and led the rest of the way.

Dino DiMauro (triple), Matt Maciejczyk (double) and Kayden Stevenson (two hits) all drove in a run apiece.

Casey Noone went 2-for-3 with a double for the Warriors.

Wyoming Seminary 8, MMI Prep 2

The Blue Knights scored six runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead as Alex Aiello went the distance on the mound, throwing a four-hitter while striking out five.

Seminary got two RBI apiece from Antek Evan and Michael Vodzak. Ryan Finlay went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Zack Yenchko hit a solo home run for the Preppers. Andrew Burns added a double.

Dallas 13, Pittston Area 9

In a game played Tuesday, the Mountaineers jumped out to a 12-0 lead after four innings only for the host Patriots to respond with eight straight runs before the rally fell short.

For Dallas, Joe Peters went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI while Zach Paczewski was 4-for-4 with two doubles and RBI. Gavin Adamski had three hits and two RBI.

The Patriots’ Jake Aftewicz tripled and drove in four in a 2-for-4 showing. Drew DeLucca also had two hits with a triple while Troy Davis collected two hits with a double, two runs and two RBI.

Wilkes-Barre Area 6, Crestwood 4

In a game played Tuesday, the Wolfpack scored four runs in the sixth and held off a Comets rally in the bottom of the seventh for a road win.

Jake Howe finished 3-for-4 with two RBI for Wilkes-Barre Area. Logan Sincavage had two hits with a double and an RBI. Ryan Novakowski went six innings for the win, striking out seven.

Joseph Moratori had two hits and drove in three runs for the Comets.

Lake-Lehman 11, Nanticoke Area 8 (8 inn.)

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

C.Kaiser p-cf`4`1`0`0

Sholtis rf`3`1`2`0

Evans pr`0`0`0`0

G.Finarelli 3b`2`3`2`2

S.Finarelli 1b`4`3`0`0

Bean ss`5`2`3`2

E.Kaiser c`4`0`2`3

Smith cr`0`1`0`0

Jenkins 2b`3`0`1`1

Gaus dh`2`0`0`0

Bucholtz dh`2`0`1`1

Naugle cf-lf`1`0`1`0

Wallace lf`3`0`0`0

Morris p`2`0`0`0

Totals`35`11`12`9

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Butczynski p-1b`5`0`1`0

Spencer 1b-3b`2`2`0`1

Wozniak ss-p`5`1`2`0

J.Shemanski dh`5`1`4`2

Fine pr`0`1`0`0

Higgins 2b`0`0`0`0

Harter rf`2`2`0`1

D.Shemanski c`5`0`2`0

Miller 3b-p`3`1`1`0

McRoberts lf`1`0`0`0

Ball lf`1`0`0`0

Raggi lf`1`0`0`0

Stachowiak cf`4`0`2`0

Totals`34`8`12`5

Lake-Lehman`302`100`23 — 11

Nanticoke Area`012`131`00 — 8

2B — Sholtis 2, E.Kaiser 2, Bucholtz, Bean, Wozniak. HR — G.Finarelli.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

C.Kaiser`5.2`9`8`4`2`6

Morris (W)`2.1`3`0`0`1`3

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Butczynski`3.0`6`5`3`2`4

Wozniak (L)`4.1`4`6`5`6`5

Miller`0.2`2`0`0`0`1

Tunkhannock 4, Berwick 3

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`1`1`0`0

Lonczynski ss`4`0`0`0

Rinehimer 1b`2`0`0`1

Evensen c`3`1`1`1

Kupsky`3`0`0`0

Sult 3b`3`0`1`0

Guerriero p`3`0`1`0

Phillips p`0`0`0`0

Uram lf`3`0`0`0

Peters rf`3`1`1`0

Mausteller cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`3`4`2

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown ss-p`4`1`1`1

Munley c`3`0`1`2

Paduck p-ss`3`0`2`0

Welles 1b`2`0`0`0

Roxby 3b`3`1`1`0

Gregory cf`2`0`1`1

Learn lf`2`0`0`0

Spudis`1`1`1`0

Kozlansky`3`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`3`1`1`0

Totals`26`4`8`4

Berwick`002`001`0 — 3

Tunkhannock`000`100`3 — 4

3B — Peters, Munley

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Guerriero`6.1`5`2`2`3`7

Phillips (L)`0+`3`2`2`0`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck`5.2`4`3`2`3`13

Brown (W)`1.1`0`0`0`1`0

Holy Redeemer 7, Wyoming Area 1

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColiWhitman lf`3`1`1`0

Quaglia 2b`3`1`1`0

Kopec cf`3`0`1`0

CMaciejczyk 1b`3`0`2`2

DiMauro ss`3`1`1`1

MMaciejczyk 3b`4`1`1`1

Stevenson c`4`0`2`1

Magda`3`1`0`0

ColeWhitman rf`3`1`1`0

Morgan cr`0`1`0`0

Revitt cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`7`10`5

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

CNoone ss-2b`3`1`2`0

Smith lf`3`0`0`0

Mathis p-ss`3`0`0`0

Moser c`4`0`1`0

Novakowski 3b`4`0`1`0

Carlin 1b-p`3`0`1`0

Krogulski p`1`0`0`0

Knaub`2`0`0`0

Rusinchak rf`3`0`1`0

BNoone 2b-1b`2`0`1`0

Donati cr`0`0`0`0

Stepanski cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`1`7`0

Holy Redeemer`200`210`2 — 7

Wyoming Area`100`000`0 — 1

2B — MMaciejczyk, CNoone, Rusinchak; 3B — DiMauro

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koons (W)`5.1`7`1`0`2`3

Schultz`1.2`0`0`0`1`4

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mathis (L)`0+`1`2`2`3`0

Carlin`6.0`8`5`5`1`5

Krogulski`1.0`1`0`0`2`2

Wyoming Seminary 8, MMI Prep 2

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns ss-p`4`0`1`0

Witner c`3`0`1`0

Yenchko cf`3`1`1`1

Williams p-3b`3`0`0`0

McDermott rf-1b`2`0`0`0

Kranyak 2b`3`0`0`0

Pesotine dh`3`1`1`0

Drobnock 1b-p`3`0`0`0

Pantages lf`1`0`0`0

Skuba`0`0`0`0

Pedri cr`0`0`0`0

Frask cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`4`1

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Donovan lf`2`2`0`0

Aiello p`3`0`0`1

Spera cf`3`1`1`0

Vought 1b`2`1`0`1

Evan ss`3`1`1`2

Vodzak c`3`0`1`2

Finlay dh`3`0`2`1

Fenster 2b`3`1`1`1

Kraus 3b`1`1`0`0

Michaels cr`0`0`0`0

PhillipsMcGraw cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`23`8`6`8

MMI Prep`000`011`0 — 2

Wyo. Seminary`260`000`x — 8

2B — Burns; HR — Yenchko

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (L)`1.0`1`6`3`5`1

Drobnock`1.0`2`2`0`2`2

Burns`4.0`3`0`0`0`7

Wyo. Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aiello (W)`7.0`4`2`1`2`5

Dallas 13, Pittston Area 9

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`4`3`3`2

Paczewski 2b`4`3`4`1

Peters rf`4`2`2`5

Leandri 1b`2`0`0`0

Healey 1b`1`0`0`0

Coyne`0`1`0`0

Patton`0`0`0`0

Burkhardt ss`0`0`0`0

Nocito dh`3`1`1`1

Rischawy lf`2`1`0`1

Geskey 3b`3`0`0`0

Zangardi`1`0`1`1

Shaver ss-p`4`1`1`0

Timiniski cf`4`1`2`0

Totals`32`13`14`11

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`4`1`1`1

DeLucca cf-p`3`1`2`0

Davis rf-p`5`2`2`2

Barr 2b-3b`4`1`1`1

Menendez 1b`3`1`1`0

Aftewicz c`4`0`2`4

Ranieli dh`4`0`1`0

Cerasaro lf`4`0`1`0

Cencetti 3b-p`3`3`1`0

Bonomo cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`9`12`8

Dallas`204`600`1 — 13

Pittston Area`000`044`1 — 9

2B — Paczewski 2, Timinski, Davis, Barr; 3B — Aftewicz, DeLucca; HR — Peters

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`4.1`6`4`4`1`4

Shaver`1.2`5`4`4`1`1

Burkhardt`1.0`1`1`0`1`1

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Johnson (L)`2.0`2`4`4`1`1

Cencetti`1.0`4`4`3`0`0

DeLucca`1.0`4`4`3`0`1

Davis`3.0`4`1`1`1`3

Wilkes-Barre Area 6, Crestwood 4

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hufford 2b`5`1`2`0

Mihalchik cf`3`1`0`0

Bottger ss-p`3`1`1`0

Prudente 3b`3`1`1`1

Novakowski p`1`0`0`0

Howe 1b-ss`4`0`3`2

Sincavage c`4`0`2`1

Fritz lf`3`0`0`0

Montero`1`0`0`0

Jones rf`4`0`0`0

Fernandes cr`0`0`0`0

Herrera cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`31`6`9`4

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`2`1`0

Wright ss`2`1`0`0

Moratori`4`0`2`3

Stortz c`3`0`0`0

Dean 3b`3`0`1`0

Makowski lf`3`0`0`0

Wanchisen 1b`2`1`1`0

Miller rf`3`0`0`0

Keil p`1`0`0`0

Duffy p`1`0`0`0

Lomerson p`1`0`0`0

McManus cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`4`5`3

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`114`0 — 6

Crestwood`001`000`3 — 4

2B — Sincavage, Wanchisen

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novakowski (W)`6.0`3`1`1`3`7

Bottger`1.0`2`3`0`1`2

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Keil (L)`4.1`6`2`2`3`3

Duffy`1.2`3`4`0`2`2

Lomerson`1.0`0`0`0`0`1