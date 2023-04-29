🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary’s full arsenal of offensive firepower was on full display on a rainy evening at Klassner Field, with five different Blue Knights scoring multiple goals in a 20-10 win over Crestwood in boys lacrosse action.

Two of the top teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference came to do battle on Friday, but it was Wyoming Seminary that looked every bit like the unbeaten, conference-leading unit that it’s been all year, improving to 11-0 in the WVC with the win.

“The nice part about our team is that they share the ball,” Seminary head coach Terry Herron said. “It’s a lot of sharing, which I like to see.”

It did take a few minutes for the Knights to settle in as Crestwood, right behind Sem in the WVC standings, came out swinging and took an early 3-2 lead a few minutes into the first quarter.

The Comets scored that third goal — Osten Grigas on an assist from Brendan Dennis — with about six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Crestwood wouldn’t score again until there was about a minute left before halftime, a run of 17 minutes on the game clock, as the Knights began flexing their muscle on both ends of the field.

Matt Swartz was the main cog in Sem’s offense early on. The sophomore had four goals in the first quarter to help his team turn that 3-2 deficit into a 7-3 lead at the end of the frame, a lead which Sem would continue to expand the rest of the way.

Swartz would finish with six goals total to lead all scorers. Right behind him was teammate Xavier Beaulac, who had five goals and three assists. Just as Swartz was so crucial to Sem’s early run, Beaulac helped them slam the door shut, scoring four of his goals after halftime.

In the middle, it was Jack Herron who took over, finishing with four goals and four assists. Herron, a prolific goal scorer all season long, spent much of this one serving as a facilitator for his teammates before starting to find his own shot.

Crestwood, down 10-4 at the half, found a bit more success after the break, scoring as many goals in the third quarter as they had in the entire first half. But they were only able to match pace with Sem ifor a short burst in the third quarter, as the Knights took control down the stretch to close this one out.

This was in large part due to the performance of Seminary’s defense, anchored by goalkeeper Quinn Kelly, who made 10 saves.

“We were just doing our thing, we were trying to get outside shots and I think we did a good job of that,” Kelly said. “Our clearing was on tonight, we got the ball to our offense and they did their thing.”

Sem’s defensive performance was even more impressive considering that, at seemingly every turn in this game, the Blue Knights found themselves playing down a man or two — or even three at one point — as the penalties racked up.

“They’ve learned how to pack it in,” Herron said of his defense. “We’ll try to give up the outside shot, that’s all you could do in those spots.”

Jack Leahy and Jack Higgins each had multi-goal efforts for Sem. Leahy had three goals and three assists, while Higgins had a pair of goals.

Crestwood was led by a pair of hat tricks from Noah Schultz and Brendan Dennis, while Dennis also had two assists. Schultz’s third and final goal of the game was the 100th of his career.