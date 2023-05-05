🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas track and field teams put the finishing touches on two very successful regular seasons with a sweep of Wilkes-Barre Area on Thursday evening.

For the Mountaineer girls, who beat Wilkes-Barre Area 123-18, it was the final piece to an undefeated regular season and a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 crown. For the boys, a 103-46 win over the Wolfpack kept Dallas even with Crestwood and Hazleton Area at the top of the WVC standings, each team at 5-1.

Either way, Dallas coach Ed Radzinski was happy with the way his teams performed in their last home meet of the year.

“I’m ecstatic, for the girls it’s another championship … they haven’t lost a meet in six years,” Radzinski said. “So there’s a lot of pride there, they really want to keep this thing going.”

For a program not accustomed to losing dual meets, the Dallas girls made sure to maintain that in quick fashion, dominating the meet from start to finish.

The Mountaineers won all but two events, only ceding the discus and the high jump to Wilkes-Barre Area and sweeping all awarded points in 11 events.

Among a sea of standout performances for Dallas, Sophia Filali picked up three wins in her three events, breezing through the 100 hurdles and the 400 dash before anchoring the 1600 relay team to a victory.

Mia DelGaudio and Kaitlyn Keller each had three wins, as well. Both runners were on the 400 and 1600 relay teams, DelGaudio won the 100 dash and Keller the 300 hurdles.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s winners were Mia Manganello in the discus, with a winning throw of 95 feet, 5 inches, and Avery Koslowski in the high jump, winning at 4 feet, 8 inches.

Dallas benefited in the three relay races by running them unopposed in both girls and boys competition.

This may have made a bigger impact on the boys side of the meet, where Wilkes-Barre Area had more success winning events but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Mounts.

In addition to the relay advantage, Dallas also swept the long-distance runs to widen the gap between them and the Wolfpack, with Bryce Phillips winning both the 1600 and 3200 runs.

Phillips and second-place finisher Giovanni Gonzalez of Wilkes-Barre Area had words of appreciation for one another after the 3200 run, with Gonzalez thanking Phillips for helping keep him on pace, which led to both runners finishing in under 12 minutes.

That sort of sportsmanship could be found after just about every race, something that Radzinski was very proud of from his runners.

“It’s great to see, and we do foster that atmosphere here at Dallas,” Radzinski said. “You’re teaching kids life skills, teaching them values that they’re going to carry the rest of their life.”

Xanye Murphy was the leading point-getter for Wilkes-Barre Area, sweeping the three jumping events (high jump, long jump, triple jump) to lead the Wolfpack. Jamory Lane Lee won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

GIRLS

Dallas 123, Wilkes-Barre Area 18

3200 Relay: 1. DAL (Williams, Hedglin, Sobocinski, Thomas) 13:36.

100 Hurdles: 1. Filali (DAL) 16.3, 2. Bryant (DAL) 19.4, 3. Hrivnak (DAL) 19.5.

Triple Jump: 1. DaSilva (DAL) 32’0”, 2. Finn (DAL) 30’4”, 3. Burdge (DAL) 30’0”.

100 Dash: 1. DelGaudio (DAL) 13.4, 2. Pugliese (DAL) 13.5, 3. Jones (WBA) 13.6.

1600 Run: 1. Hedglin (DAL) 5:32, 2. Doren (DAL) 5:47, 3. Gauntlett (DAL) 6:13.

Shot Put: 1. Langdon (DAL) 29’9”, 2. Motley (DAL) 28’8”, 3. Mason (DAL) 27’10”.

400 Dash: 1. Filali (DAL) 62.5, 2. Pitarra (DAL) 65.7, 3. Luna (WBA) 84.5.

400 Relay: 1. DAL (Pugliese, DelGaudio, DaSilva, Keller) 52.2.

300 Hurdles: 1. Keller (DAL) 49.0, 2. Pena (WBA) 53.9, 3. Bryant (DAL) 54.6.

Pole Vault: 1. Bryant (DAL) 8’6”, 2. Miller (DAL) 7’6”, 3. Saracinaj (DAL) 7’6”.

Discus: 1. Maganello (WBA) 95’5”, 2. Langdon (DAL) 93’10”, 3. Motley (DAL) 91’4”.

Long Jump: 1. DaSilva (DAL) 14’0”, 2. Saracinaj (DAL) 14’0”, 3. Finn (DAL) 13’11”.

800 Run: 1. Hobson-Tomascik (DAL) 2:27, 2. Fleschut (DAL) 2:28, 3. Yencha (DAL) 2:30.

200 Dash: 1. Pugliese (DAL) 28.7, 2. Derrick (WBA) 29.2, 3. Clark (DAL) 29.7.

Javelin: 1. Saracinaj (DAL) 94’9”, 2. Bond (DAL) 91’4”, 3. Motley (DAL) 88’0”.

1600 Relay: 1. DAL (Pitarra, Delgaudio, Keller, Filali) 4:30.

High Jump: 1. Kosloski (WBA) 4’8”, 2. Bryant (DAL) 4’8”, 3. DaSilva (DAL) 4’6”.

BOYS

Dallas 103, Wilkes-Barre Area 46

3200 Relay: 1. DAL (Samuel, Barr, Fazzino, Ofsiam) 13:14.

110 Hurdles: 1. Lee (WBA) 15.3, 2. Federici (DAL) 15.4, 3. Williams (WBA) 17.2.

Triple Jump: 1. Murphy (WBA) 39’0”, 2. Reavy (DAL) 38’3”, 3. Geskey (DAL) 37’10”.

100 Dash: 1. Wallace (DAL) 11.3, 2. Lewis (DAL) 11.9, 3. Navestad (DAL) 12.0.

1600 Run: 1. Phillips (DAL) 4:58, 2. Jennings (DAL) 4:59, 3. Cotter (DAL) 5:00.

Shot Put: 1. Cummings (DAL) 44’8”, 2. Stephens (DAL) 42’1”, 3. Gonzalez (WBA) 36’1”.

400 Dash: 1. Courtney (WBA) 54.4, 2. Dyrli (DAL) 54.4, 3. Conteh (WBA) 59.4

400 Relay: 1. DAL (Wallace, Powell, Lewis, Cummings) 44.8.

300 Hurdles: 1. Lane Lee (WBA) 40.5, 2. Federici (DAL) 40.7, 3. Karcutskie (DAL) 46.7.

Pole Vault: 1. Carter (WBA) 10’6”, 2. Bolesta (DAL) 9’0”, 3. Wall (DAL) 8’6”.

Discus: 1. Cummings (DAL) 150’4”, 2. Mattey (DAL) 98’0”, 3. Gonzalez (WBA) 97’11”.

Long Jump: 1. Murphy (WBA) 18’3”, 2. Reavy (DAL) 18’0”, 3. Lewis (DAL) 17’11”.

800 Run: 1. Samuel (DAL) 2:15, 2. Borton (DAL) 2:24, 3. Abbey (WBA) 2:35.

200 Dash: 1. Wallace (DAL) 23.6, 2. Underwood (WBA) 23.7, 3. Powell (DAL) 24.0.

3200 Run: 1. Phillips (DAL) 11:50, 2. Gonzalez (WBA) 11:52, 3. Fazzino (DAL) 12:08.

Javelin: 1. Stephens (DAL) 146’3”, 2. Karcutskie (DAL) 135’5”, 3. Reavy (DAL) 125’10”.

1600 Relay: 1. DAL (Karcutskie, Malarkey, Dryli, Federici) 4:31.

High Jump: 1. Murphy (WBA) 5’8”, 2. Reavy (DAL) 5’6”.