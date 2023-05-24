🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West’s Max Lopuhovsky thought he had something more dramatic Tuesday afternoon. Like a walk-off home run.

The longest single of his career was just as effective.

Lopuhovsky crushed a pitch to deep left field, scoring Aaron Klosko with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Spartans rallied to defeat Wilkes-Barre Area 6-5 in a District 2/4 Class 6A baseball quarterfinal game.

Lopuhovsky’s single completed a comeback from a 5-0 deficit going into the bottom of the second. Valley West (11-10) will be on the road Thursday at Williamsport (12-6) in the semifinals. Delaware Valley will play at Hazleton Area in the other semifinal.

“The beginning of the year our goal was to get Hazleton in a one-game playoff,” said Valley West coach Ron Musto, who coached Wyoming Area to five district semifinal appearances. “And we’re one game away from doing that. All we want is one more shot at Hazleton, but we have one game left to do it.

“It’s win or go home for the seniors and Musto.”

Musto handed in his resignation letter a few weeks ago. He’s been Valley West’s coach for two years.

Klosko started the seventh with a single to right and was bunted to second by Tyler Ruddy. Leadoff hitter D’Vonte Rivers was intentionally walked and, after a flyout, Lopuhovsky ripped a single that took a bounce and hit the left-field fence.

Not high enough for a homer obviously, but high enough to make it unplayable.

“I knew it was over his head,” Lopuhovsky said. “I was hoping to get a little more, but you know, it did the job.”

WBA (5-16) came into the game minus three starters, all of whom were injured. The Wolfpack, though, jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Nathan Fritz’s RBI double and a two-run single by Jake Howe highlighted the outburst.

James Bottger had an RBI double in the second to increase the lead to 5-0. WBA had second-and-third with one out in the third, but failed to score.

“We got a few kids in positions they haven’t played all year,” WBA coach Matt Skrepenak said. “We got four in the first and one in the second and then our bats went quiet. We had a couple more opportunities. We just didn’t come through with that key hit like in the first few innings.”

Valley West starter Mason Sgarlat pitched 5.2 innings before Lopuhovsky closed out the game to pick up the win.

“Coach told me innings prior I was next coming in, so I was ready,” Lopukovsky said. “I came in and did what I normally do, just stay confident and try not to lose composure. Throw strikes and get the job done.”

Valley West scored three runs in the second — one on a bases-loaded groundout and two more on an error. The Spartans tied the score 5-5 in the third on an RBI single by Noah Gorham and a sac fly by Rivers. Dan Escalante finished 3-for-4 with a triple and run scored.

Lake-Lehman 5, Lakeland 0

Corey Bean tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out six while walking five to lift the Black Knights to a victory in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Lehman got two RBI from Chris Sholtis while Graedon Finarelli reached base three times and hit a solo home run. The Knights led 2-0 before tacking on three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Chiefs pitcher Tyler Uram allowed just four hits in the loss, striking out six with three walks.

The Black Knights advanced to Friday’s semifinals where they will face the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Mid Valley and Dunmore.

District 2/4 Class 6A Quarterfinals

Wyo. Valley West 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Mihalchik cf`3`2`1`0

Fritz lf-p`4`1`1`1

Bottger p-2b`4`0`1`1

Prudente 3b`3`1`1`0

Sincavage c`4`1`0`0

Howe ss`3`0`1`2

Fernandes rf`1`0`0`1

Wiedlich 1b`3`0`0`0

Jones 2b-lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`28`5`5`5

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers 2b-ss`2`0`0`2

Sgarlat p-2b`5`0`1`0

Lopuhovsky ss-p`4`0`1`1

Buss 1b`4`0`1`0

Escalante 3b`4`1`3`0

Gorham lf`4`1`2`1

Dubaskas cf`3`1`2`0

Klosko dh`3`2`1`0

Hospodar c`0`0`0`0

Ruddy rf`2`1`1`0

Totals`31`6`12`4

Wilkes-Barre Area`410`000`0 — 5

Wyo. Valley West`032`000`1 — 6

2B — Fritz, Bottger. 3B — Escalante.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger`4.0`7`5`3`4`5

Fritz (L)`2.2`5`1`1`1`2

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sgarlat`5.2`4`5`4`1`8

Lopuhovsky (W)`1.1`1`0`0`0`3

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Lake-Lehman 5, Lakeland 0

Lakeland`AB`R`H`BI

Uram p`2`0`1`0

Igneri ss`3`0`0`0

Liddy`3`0`0`0

Proscia c`3`0`0`0

Miller dh`0`0`0`0

Gazella dh`0`0`0`0

Zellers lf`3`0`1`0

Naniewicz 1b`2`0`0`0

Rovinsky 3b`1`0`0`0

Woodward`1`0`0`0

Pochas cf`3`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`2`0

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

EKaiser dh`3`1`1`0

CKaiser cf`3`1`1`0

GFinarelli c`1`2`1`1

SFinarelli 1b`3`1`0`0

Sholtis rf`2`0`1`2

Bean p`2`0`0`0

Naugle 2b`3`0`0`0

Jenkins 3b`2`0`0`0

Bucholtz`1`0`0`0

Wallace ss`2`0`0`0

Smith cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`5`4`3

Lakeland`000`000`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`101`003`x — 5

2B — CKaiser; HR — GFinarelli

Lakeland`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Uram (L)`6.0`4`5`3`3`6

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bean (W)`7.0`2`0`0`5`6