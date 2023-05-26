🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Casting aside those demoralizing demons of the past, Holy Redeemer’s hard-hitting Payton Parker played the percentages.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” she said.

Pitcher Anne Carter turned to trust.

“I knew I had my teammates in back of me,” she reasoned.

And head coach Jerry Paulukonis relied on faith.

“I knew the capabilities of the kids,” the veteran Royals coach shrugged. “They have the talent.”

Enough to pull off the biggest upset of the District 2 Class 3A softball tournament.

Parker drilled two key hits to deliver runs Thursday, Carter worked out of a bases-loaded jam and Holy Redeemer upended WVC Division 2 champ Lake-Lehman 6-5 in an extra-inning thriller in a district semifinal at Lake-Lehman High School.

“It feels amazing,” Carter said. “It’s a feeling you can’t really describe.

“It’s better than you can ever hope for.”

Call it simply breathtaking, for both sides.

After Abby Williams and Parker delivered back-to-back run-scoring singles to give Redeemer a 6-4 lead in the top of the eighth inning, Lehman used a two-out rally to get one back in the bottom half.

Kaitlyn Brudnicki singled and Hannah Chipego ripped a hit that sent Brudnicki to third base, allowing her to score on a wild pitch. Two walks later — the second an intentional one to slugger Kirsten Finarelli — and Lehman had the bases loaded with the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position.

Instead of becoming rattled, though, Carter reared back and retired the final out on a game-ending popup, sending the Royals into the District 2 title game Wednesday against top-seeded Mid Valley.

“I have all my faith in my team and my coach to call the pitches,” Carter said.

That wasn’t the first time Carter buckled up while Lehman was bearing down on a potential big inning, just the last one.

In the second inning, Carter recorded two straight strikeouts to end the frame after the Black Knights loaded the bases with one out. And she continued her gritty performance to keep the potential winning run at third base with an inning-ending pop in the bottom of the seventh while sending the game into extra innings.

“Anne pitched a fantastic game,” Paulukonis said. “She did a remarkable job.”

By standings and seedings alone, Redeemer’s victory Thursday may not appear so rousing.

While Lehman won the league’s Division 2 with a 12-0 record, the Royals finished second at 9-3. And Lehman, which finished its season at 18-4 overall, was seeded No. 2 in the district field while 15-7 Redeemer was slotted third.

But the two regular-season meetings between the teams weren’t close, with Lehman romping to a 14-3 victory at home on April 3 and then winning 10-1 at Holy Redeemer on April 24.

Add to that Lehman’s dramatic victory over Redeemer on Finarelli’s last-inning, two-out home run when the teams met in the 2022 District 2 semifinals, and this victory seemed extra special to the Royals.

“It’s always been a rivalry between us for the past three years,” Parker said. “Last year, they got us. We were just determined today.”

That showed from the start.

Lehman jumped up 1-0 on Finarelli’s booming home run in the second inning. And after failing to add more after filling the bases with three straight singles later in the frame, Abby Beyer’s run-scoring single gave the Black Knights a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

But the Royals came right back and erupted in the fourth inning, as Kendra Santuk’s two-run, opposite-field homer sparked the surge and Parker’s RBI single to center gave Redeemer a 3-2 lead. Lauren Whitman’s single to center field scored Bella Boylan with Redeemer’s fourth run in the fifth and the Royals settled in to close out there upset while taking a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

But not so fast.

Brudnicki was hit by a pitch, Chipego’s single sent her to third base and after Carter recorded a strikeout, Finarelli was walked intentionally. Ava Hudak then grounded a single to center field, scoring Brudnicki and Chipego to to the game at 4-4.

But Redeemer responded in the top of the eighth.

Whitman laced a one-out single to left field, Olivia Paulukonis was hit by a pitch and Williams sent a single to center as Whitman raced home with the go-ahead run. Parker then followed with her second RBI single of the day, giving the Royals a 6-4 lead.

“I knew what I had to do,” Parker said.

Turned out, the Royals needed every bit of that extra insurance when Lehman made them a little jittery by threatening to break Redeemer’s hearts once again.

“Just get the outs,” Jerry Paulukonis said he kept thinking. “We can give up one (run), which we did. The kids made the plays.”

Enough to get the Royals past an old nemesis and into the district championship game.

“The person who wins is the person who wants it more,” Parker said.

“We definitely WANT it.”

District 2 Class 3A semifinals

Holy Redeemer 6, Lake-Lehman 5

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk c`4`0`0`0

Whitman cf`5`1`2`1

Paulukonis lf`3`2`1`0

Williams ss`4`0`2`1

Parker 2b`5`0`2`2

Gryboski 1b`5`0`1`0

Carter p`4`0`0`0

Hayden rf`2`1`0`0

Lombardi rf`0`0`0`0

Boylan 3b`3`1`1`0

Totals`36`6`10`6

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki ss`4`2`1`0

Chipego p`4`2`2`0

Beyer 1b`2`0`1`1

Brelsford 1b`2`0`0`0

Finarelli c`2`1`1`1

Hudak cf`5`0`1`2

G.Bucknavage lf`4`0`1`0

Honeywell 2b`4`0`1`0

Kline 3b`4`0`1`0

R.Bucknavage rf`4`0`1`0

Totals`35`5`10`4

HR — Santuk, Finarelli

Holy Redeemer`000`310`02 — 6

Lake-Lehman`011`000`21 — 5

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter, W`8.0`10`5`5`4`6

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego, L`8.0`10`6`4`6`9