Silver medalist Jacob Hunter from Holy Redeemer (left) and gold medalist Josh Stolarski from Penn Cambria take to the medal stand after Saturday’s Class 2A 400-meter dash state final.

SHIPPENSBURG — Jacob Hunter and Drew Mruk exceeded some magic numbers Saturday on the way to silver medals on the second and final day of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

Holy Redeemer’s Hunter took second in the Class 2A 400-meter dash and Wyoming Area’s Mruk did the same in the Class 3A javelin throw to match Hazleton Area’s Matthew Cusatis for the best finish by a Wyoming Valley Conference athlete on the weekend. Cusatis took second in the Class 3A triple jump Friday.

Hunter broke the 50-second barrier in the 400, which he finished in 49.73 seconds.

“I thought early in the year when my PR (personal record) was 52 seconds that if I cut off a solid two seconds, I could get sub-50,” said Hunter, who got to 49.86 in Friday’s qualifying, the third-best time. “I knew getting to sub-50 would put me in a good spot, and I could come here and win a medal.

“I didn’t come here last year, so this is new to me. This is great. I put in a lot of hard work and I can be OK with second place.”

Mruk admitted to thinking he might have first place locked up when he threw the javelin more than 200 feet on his first attempt.

The 2022 Class 2A state champion launched his second attempt 208-3 and went into the final three throws for the top nine with a 17-foot lead.

Then, Peter Bellomo from Jersey Shore heaved the javelin 214-3 and Mruk was not able to beat that in his last three tries.

“I wasn’t that worried at the moment, but I just couldn’t get it done,” said Mruk, one of the nation’s top javelin prospects who is committed to Princeton University to continue his academic and athletic careers.

Mruk was in a good spot after being the only thrower over 200 feet in the first three attempts.

“I threw the 208 and I was pretty confident,” he said. “I thought that would have gotten me through for the win, but I should have kept the pedal on the gas.”

Mruk started with a 191-4 on his first try. In the finals, he threw 197-5, 189-11 and 172-4.

Only the longest distance counts in ranking the throwers for their place finish.

Mruk was competing against familiar faces. Three of the eight medalists were from District 2 with early leader Samuell Guzman from Hazleton Area taking fifth and Nicholas Franceschelli from North Pocono placing eighth.

Guzman led early with his first attempt of 186-3, which wound up being his best. He joined the two silver medalists as the WVC’s only three boys medalists Saturday.

Cusatis fell short of a second medal when his 6-2 high jump resulted in a four-way tie for 10th.

His triple jump effort Friday helped Hazleton Area tie North Pocono for 15th in the Class 3A standings, sharing the best total by a District 2 boys team.

PIAA BOYS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Wyoming Valley Conference entries)

SATURDAY’S FIELD FINALS

Class 3A

Javelin: Drew Mruk, Wyoming Area, 2nd of 24, 208-3.

Javelin: Samuell Guzman, Hazleton Area, 5th of 24, 186-3.

High jump: Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area, 4-way tie for 10th of 27, 6-2.

SATURDAY’S TRACK FINALS

Class 2A

3200: Jack Novelli, Wyoming Seminary, 19th of 30, 9:43.55

3200: Nick Hockenbury, Lake-Lehman, 21st of 30, 9:45.29

400: Jacob Hunter, Holy Redeemer, 2nd of 8 finalists, 24 total, 49.73.