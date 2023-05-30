🔊 Listen to this

FILE - Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Yulia Putintseva, of Kazakhstan, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Play begins at the French Open on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

FILE - Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Lesia Tsurenko at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Play begins at the French Open on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek finally gets her French Open title defense started on Day 3 of the clay-court tournament.

Swiatek is seeking her third championship at Roland Garros and fourth Grand Slam trophy overall. She also hopes to hold onto the No. 1 ranking that has been hers since April 2022.

Depending on how both women do over the next two weeks in Paris, current No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka could overtake Swiatek atop the WTA.

Swiatek will play the last match of the day session in Court Philippe Chatrier on Tuesday against Cristina Bucsa, who is ranked 70th and owns a career record of 0-1 at the French Open.

Another past champion in Paris, 2021 winner Barbora Krejcikova, meets Lesia Tsurenko on Court 7.

Also getting started Tuesday will be Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American who was the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland Garros a year ago. The sixth-seeded Gauff faces Rebeka Masarova, who is ranked 71st and making her main-draw debut at the French Open.

The runner-up to Rafael Nadal in last year’s men’s final, Casper Ruud, will play Elias Ymer, who is ranked 155th and went through qualifying rounds to earn a berth in the bracket.

WHEN DO THEY PLAY TUESDAY?

Play begins at 11 a.m. local time in Paris, which is 5 a.m. EDT, everywhere except the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, where the first match — two-time major finalist Ons Jabeur against Lucia Bronzetti — is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. local time, which is 5:45 a.m. EDT. Daniil Medvedev vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild will be next on that court, followed by Swiatek vs. Bucsa, which could begin around 5 p.m. local time, which is 11 a.m. EDT. Gauff-Masarova is second at Court Suzanne Lenglen, following Ruud-Ymer, so they could begin sometime around 2 p.m. local time, which is 8 a.m. EDT.

WHAT HAPPENED MONDAY?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic both picked up straight-set victories in the first round against opponents ranked outside the Top 100 and making their Grand Slam debuts. Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, Djokovic is No. 3 and most everyone expects them to face each other in the semifinals. Alcaraz beat Flavio Cobolli on Monday. Djokovic defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic. With 14-time champion Rafael Nadal sidelined by injury and missing the clay-court major tournament, Alcaraz and Djokovic are popular picks to emerge as the men’s champion. Other seeded players advancing on Day 2 included No. 8 Jannik Sinner, No. 12 Frances Tiafoe, No. 14 Cam Norrie among men, and No. 5 Caroline Garcia, No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia, No. 20 Madison Keys and No. 22 Donna Vekic among women. Seeds on the way out included No. 10 Petra Kvitova, No. 12 Belinda Bencic and No. 16 Karolina Pliskova in the women’s bracket, along with No. 10 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 25 Botic Van de Zandschulp in the men’s.

GET CAUGHT UP

What you need to know about the year’s second Grand Slam tennis tournament:

• Nadal is not here

• Djokovic can break a tie with Nadal by winning Slam No. 23

• Swiatek, Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina split past four major titles

• Alcaraz, Djokovic drawn to meet in the semifinals

• First-round opponents for Alcaraz, Djokovic do not find them ‘otherworldly’

• 3 Chinese men in main draw at Roland Garros

• Elina Svitolina wins her first Grand Slam match as a mother

• Facts and figures about the French Open, including a look back at 2022

BETTING GUIDE

Swiatek remains a significant favorite for the women’s championship at Roland Garros, listed at minus-115. Next up is Australian Open champion Sabalenka, who is at plus-550, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Alcaraz remains the tournament favorite on the men’s side, at plus-140, followed by Djokovic, who is at plus-200.

HOW TO WATCH

• Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock.

UPCOMING SINGLES SCHEDULE

• Wednesday-Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

• Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

• Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

• June 6-7: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

• June 8: Women’s Semifinals

• June 9: Men’s Semifinals

• June 10: Women’s Final

• June 11: Men’s Final

THE NUMBER TO KNOW

11 — Five-set victories for Stan Wawrinka at the French Open, a record in the Open era, after he beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-7 (2), 1-6, 6-4 on Monday. The first came back in 2005 against James Blake.

THE QUOTE TO KNOW

“Everything is kind of old and new for me right now.” — Elina Svitolina, a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist, who played — and won — her first match at a major tournament in more than a year, after taking time off and becoming a mother.