The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 6-3 to Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night in Allentown.

Billy McKinney launched his eighth homer of the season in the loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board first with a run in the first. Oswald Peraza walked and Ben Rortvedt moved him into scoring position. Then, Andres Chaparro singled him home for his 35th RBI of the season.

Immediately, Lehigh Valley tied it up with an RBI single from Dustin Peterson.

The RailRiders took it back quickly thanks to a two-run homer from Billy McKinney in the second. Kole Calhoun was on with a walk for a 3-1 advantage.

In the fourth, the IronPigs led off the frame with a home run off the bat of Peterson. Jim Haley walked to reach and trotted home on Vimael Machin’s base knock to tie things up at three apiece.

Lehigh Valley put up the go-ahead the next frame as Simon Muzziotti plated Scott Kingery. The home team had a 4-3 lead.

In the ninth, the IronPigs loaded the bases on a walk, single, and catcher’s interference. Jhailyn Ortiz’s sacrifice fly gave them a 5-3 advantage. As Machin was caught in a rundown going to second, Haley raced home to score before the final out was recorded. A 6-3 score stood at the end of the game.

Randy Vasquez(L, 1-6) got the start tossing four and two thirds. He let up four runs on seven hits, striking out five. Aaron McGarity finished the fifth and tossed a clean sixth. Michael Gomez recorded a 1-2-3 eighth. Greg Weissert gave up two runs, unearned, in the ninth.

Noah Skirrow (W, 5-1) tossed 5.2 innings allowing three runs on four hits and five walks. Taylor Lehman finished the sixth clean. Erich Uelmen and Andrew Bellati each had a scoreless frame. Ben Bowden (S, 1) set down SWB in the ninth.

The RailRiders take on the IronPigs tomorrow night at Coca Cola Park. Righty Will Warren is set to start with a first pitch time of 6:35 PM.