🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA Class 4A baseball semifinal game between District 2 champion Dallas and District 12 champion Archbishop Wood has been postponed Monday because of the forecast for steady rain throughout the afternoon.

The game will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at DeSales University in Center Valley. Tickets already purchased will be honored on Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m., there was no decision on the semifinal softball games involving District 2 champions Abington Heights and Mid Valley. Check back for updates on those games.