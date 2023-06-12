Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The PIAA Class 4A baseball semifinal game between District 2 champion Dallas and District 12 champion Archbishop Wood has been postponed Monday because of the forecast for steady rain throughout the afternoon.
The game will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at DeSales University in Center Valley. Tickets already purchased will be honored on Tuesday.
As of 9 a.m., there was no decision on the semifinal softball games involving District 2 champions Abington Heights and Mid Valley. Check back for updates on those games.
