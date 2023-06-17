🔊 Listen to this

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped Rochester 6-5 on Friday night.

The RailRiders hit five home runs in the victory to total their 113th long ball as a team, the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

A solo home run from Nomar Mazara in the second gave the Red Wings an early lead.

In the third, Jesus Bastidas reached on an error while Michael Hermosillo and Estevan Florial singled to load the bases. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Oswald Peraza tied things at one.

Rochester took back the lead in the bottom half. Derek Hill reached on an error and Jake Alu walked. The pair snuck a double steal to get in scoring position. Another error by the RailRiders brought the go-ahead run across. A two-run double from Nomar Mazara made it 4-1.

Carlos Narvaez smoked a home run down the left field line to cut the lead in half in the fourth.

In the sixth, SWB had back-to-back homers. Peraza and Elijah Dunham smacked long balls to tie things up at four. Dunham’s homer traveled 448 feet; the fifth furthest ball hit in Triple-A this season.

Jamie Westbrook led off with a home run of his own in the seventh to take a 5-4 advantage.

The Red Wings tied it up with an RBI double from Alu to plate Hill.

Hermosillo smashed a home run down the left field line for a 6-5 lead. It was the RailRiders fifth solo shot of the contest.

Will Warren tossed four frames allowing four runs, just one earned. He struck out six. Josh Maciejewski made his season debut with two shutout frames. James Norwood let up one run on a pair of hits in the seventh. DJ Snelten (W, 1-3) pitched a clean eighth. He got two outs in the eighth, but walked on the go-ahead run. Michael Feliz (S, 1) needed just one pitch to slam the door shut.

Jose Urena pitched six innings allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits. Amos Willingham gave up one run in his frame. Joe La Sorsa loaded the bases in the top of the eighth. Gerson Moreno got back-to-back ground balls to get out of the frame clean. He let up the winning run in the ninth.

Tanner Tully gets the ball for Saturday’s 6:45 PM contest.