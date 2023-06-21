🔊 Listen to this

Matt Bowman had allowed one run to score. With the game on the line in the ninth inning, the RailRiders reliever got the job done from there.

Bowman struck out Rafael Lantigua with the tying run in scoring position to end Tuesday’s game and preserve a 2-1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre victory over Buffalo at PNC Field.

The RailRiders had nursed a 2-0 lead thanks to solo home runs by Andres Chaparro in the fourth and sixth innings.

Things got tricky in the top of the ninth when the Bisons drew back-to-back walks with one out against D.J. Snelten.

Bowman took over from there and got a fly out before Otto Lopez drove the first pitch he saw into center field for an RBI single to make it 2-1 with runners on first and second. Bowman recovered to fan Lantigua on a 2-2 pitch to earn the save.

Starter Randy Vasquez picked up the win, going 5.1 shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

Chaparro rediscovered his power at just the right time, hitting his 12th and 13th homers of the season. They were his first home runs in over a month, with his last one coming on May 17.

Six other RailRiders recorded a hit, with Brandon Lockridge picking up a double.

Aaron McGarity threw 1.2 innings of relief while Snelten was charged with Buffalo’s only run while going 1.1 innings.