🔊 Listen to this

Scranton/Wilkes Barre shutout Syracuse 7-0 on Thursday night. It was the team’s first shutout victory of the season.

The RailRiders got on the board first with a three-run fourth. Ben Rortvedt walked to reach and Elijah Dunham doubled to push them both into scoring position. Carlos Narvaez walked to load the bases. Jamie Westbrook also drew a walk to break the scoreless tie. Jesus Bastidas followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

In the fifth, Estevan Florial singled the opposite way to start the inning. Andres Chaparro doubled to left to bring him home. Dunham laced an RBI single for a 5-0 advantage.

Brandon Lockridge smoked a solo shot deep to left field in the sixth. It was his first in Triple-A and third overall this season.

Dunham recorded his third hit of the night with a long ball deep to left field. SWB led 7-0.

Will Warren (W, 3-3) pitched 5.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Aaron McGarity, Michael Feliz, and Matt Krook each threw a clean frame. Matt Bowman slammed the door shut in the ninth.

Tylor Megill (L, 0-1) tossed 4.2 innings of work allowing five runs on six hits and three walks. John Curtiss finished the fifth clean, but allowed a home run in the sixth. Josh Walker let up a homer in his two innings of work. Dennis Santana pitched a clean ninth.

The RailRiders will send out righty Clayton Beeter for Friday’s contest with a 6:35 PM first pitch.