In District 31 Majors baseball play, Back Mountain American defeated NorthWest/Swoyersville in extra innings on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Medrano’s walk-off base hit scored Nick Federici in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the 7-6 win.

Max Laule and Brady Miller both had two hits for Back Mountain American. Nick Federici also doubled for Back Mountain American. Federici started the game on the mound and recorded 6 strikeouts.

Cole Cavuto led the way for NW/Swoyersville, swatting two home runs and collecting three RBI. Brayden Tkaczyk had multiple hits for NW/Swoyersville, including a double. Caleb Ide also had two hits.