ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and the red-hot Atlanta Braves began a series between teams with the best records in the major leagues with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

With right-hander Charlie Morton (9-6) pitching into the seventh inning and Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the Braves won for the 19th time in 21 games to improve baseball’s best mark to 59-28.

The AL-best Rays (57-34) lost their season-high sixth straight despite holding the Braves to two hits. Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (2-3) left in the sixth inning with what the team described as cramping.

Wander Franco homered off Morton in the first and Murphy went deep for Atlanta in the fourth.

Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his 16th save in 18 opportunities.

BREWERS 7, REDS 3

MILWAUKEE — Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer and Corbin Burnes allowed three hits in six innings as Milwaukee beat NL Central-leading Cincinnati in a matchup of the division’s top teams.

The Brewers moved within a game of the Reds, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Burnes (7-5) walked four and struck out six.

Joey Votto hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which had won 20 of its last 24. Rookie Andrew Abbott (4-1) took his first loss, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

CUBS 3, YANKEES 0

CHICAGO — Jameson Taillon made a triumphant return to Yankee Stadium, allowing one hit in eight innings to outpitch Carlos Rodón in the All-Star’s injury-delayed Yankees debut as Chicago got its first-ever victory in the Bronx.

Taillon (3-6) limited New York to one single and a pair of walks. The former Yankee struck out four, set his season high for innings and didn’t allow a runner past first base in his first victory since June 13.

Cody Bellinger hit his ninth home run for the Cubs, who had been 0-12 at Yankee Stadium old and new.

Adbert Alzolay finished a two-hitter for his sixth save in seven chances.

Rodón (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

METS 7, PADRES 5, 10 INNINGS

SAN DIEGO — Jeff McNeil doubled in Starling Marte with the go-ahead run on the first pitch of the 10th inning and New York beat San Doego to extend its winning streak to a season-high six games.

McNeil’s grounder off rookie Tom Cosgrove (1-2) went just inside the line past diving first baseman Jake Cronenworth and into right field to bring in Marte, the automatic runner. Francisco Alvarez followed with his fourth straight single to score McNeil, the 2022 NL batting champion.

The Mets added on with a two-run single by Francisco Lindor, who had three hits and three RBIs as he followed up his first career five-hit game the night before. Lindor homered off Yu Darvish in the third to pull the Mets to 3-2. Drew Smith (4-3) pitched the ninth for the win.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for the Padres in the 10th, his 13th.

BLUE JAYS 12, TIGERS 2

DETROIT — Alek Manoah worked six solid innings in his first start since being recalled from the minors and Toronto beat Detroit.

Whit Merrifield homered and drove in four runs for the Blue Jays.

Manoah (2-7) won for the first time since April 5, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out eight without walking a batter while ending an 11-start winless streak.

Alex Faedo (1-5) allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in his return from a finger injury.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3

MIAMI — Pinch-hitter Cristian Pache hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as Philadelphia rallied past Miami.

The Phillies tied a franchise record set in 1976 with their 13th straight road victory.

Miami had a 3-1 lead entering the ninth before J.T. Realmuto hit a leadoff single against reliever A.J. Puk (4-3) and advanced on a wild pitch. Alec Bohm hit a one-out double that scored Realmuto. Puk struck out pinch-hitter Josh Harrison but then gave up Pache’s drive.

Jeff Hoffman (2-1) worked two innings of relief and Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 14 save.

MLB batting leader Luis Arraez had a two-out single in the seventh and his average is .386.

ORIOLES 3, TWINS 1, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS — Ramón Urías drove in the automatic runner for Baltimore with a first-pitch double off Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (2-4) in the 10th inning.

Orioles All-Star closer Félix Bautista (4-1) pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Cedric Mullins made a leaping catch to thwart a three-run homer by Byron Buxton in the fourth inning and drove in the game’s first run in the sixth for the Orioles. Aaron Hicks added a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

Cole Irvin took a shutout into the seventh inning, when the Twins’ Kyle Farmer chased him with a one-out double. Willi Castro drove in Farmer with a single off Mike Baumann.

WHITE SOX 8, CARDINALS 7

ST. LOUIS — All-Star Luis Robert Jr. tied the game with his 26th homer of the season and Chicago rallied past St. Louis after Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery left with an injury.

Nolan Arenado hit a pair of two-run homers for St. Louis, which took a 5-0 lead in the third and led 5-1 in the fifth when Montgomery departed abruptly.

Chicago scored five runs in the sixth off two St. Louis relievers. Arenado put the Cardinals back ahead with his homer in the seventh off Keynon Middleton (2-0). In the bottom half, Kyle Leahy (0-1) gave up Robert’s blast and departed with the bases loaded. Chris Stratton came on and walked Zach Remillard to put the White Sox ahead to stay.

Jake Burger homered and drove in three runs for Chicago, and Remillard finished with three RBIs. Kendall Graveman worked around a single and walk in the ninth for his seventh save.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, PIRATES 3

PHOENIX — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer and fellow All-Star Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings as Arizona beat Pittsburgh.

NL West-leading Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak. All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll went 2 for 5 with two stolen bases, his 25th and 26th of the season.

Gurriel also had two doubles and drove in four runs, three of them on his 15th homer in the third inning off Rich Hill (7-9).

Gallen (11-3) gave up one run in seven innings, matching Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan for the major league lead in victories and lowering his ERA to 3.05.

GUARDIANS 3, ROYALS 0

CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale (3-2) struck out a season-high nine over seven innings and Josh Bell hit a two-run homer off Daniel Lynch (2-4) as Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Civale allowed two hits and did not walk a batter while throwing 100 pitches, 70 for strikes. Trevor Stephan worked the eighth and Emmanuel Clase picked up his 25th save, wrapping up the two-hitter that lasted 1 hour, 51 minutes, the shortest nine-inning game in the history of Progressive Field.

Cleveland (44-44) won its second straight and improved to .500 for the first time since April 28, when it was 13-13.

MARINERS 10, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON — Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth, and Seattle beat Houston.

Kolten Wong drove in two runs in the fourth, starting the scoring with an RBI single and concluding it with a two-out double.

Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run single to chase Houston starter Hunter Brown (6-6).

Ford had a solo homer in the ninth against Houston outfielder Bligh Madris and finished with three hits and four RBIs.

Castillo (6-6) yielded one unearned run on five hits with three strikeouts.

DODGERS 11, ANGELS 4

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman went deep, and the host Dodgers beat their Los Angeles rivals.

J.D. Martinez and Will Smith also homered for the Dodgers. Tony Gonsolin (5-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani was 1 for 3 with a run scored, a walk and a strikeout. The Angels lost their ninth in a row in the Freeway Series, their longest skid in the rivalry.

Griffin Canning (6-4) gave up four runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO — Ezequiel Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Austin Gomber win his third straight start, and Colorado ended an 11-game losing streak to San Francisco.

Tovar connected off Tyler Rogers for his ninth homer. Taylor Rogers (4-3), who preceded Tyler Rogers, was the loser.

Brandon Crawford hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth — the NL-leading 20th surrendered by Gomber (7-7), who allowed just those two runs on five hits over six innings.

Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the first for the Rockies, who snapped a four-game skid. After Jake Bird and Justin Lawrence each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, Daniel Bard finished for his first save.

RANGERS 7, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON — Adolis García and Corey Seager homered, rookie Cody Bradford earned his first major league victory, and Texas beat Washington.

Texas is assured of entering the All-Star break with at least a share of the AL West lead.

Joey Meneses hit two homers for last-place Washington, which has lost five in a row and has dropped 15 of 16 at Nationals Park since June 3.

Bradford (1-1) worked five innings and allowed Meneses’ homer in the first. Trevor Williams (5-5) took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings.

RED SOX 7, ATHLETICS 2

BOSTON — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded single in a five-run second inning in his return from the injured list, leading Boston past Oakland.

Nick Pivetta (5-5) struck out eight and allowed four hits and a walk in five innings.

Sam Long (0-1) was lifted after allowing the first three baserunners to reach in the second.