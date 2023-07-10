🔊 Listen to this

LAUREL RUN — A speedy start propelled Ron Moreck to the front of the field.

A drenching downpour left him there.

One run was all Moreck really needed to win the iconic Giants Despair Hillclimb, as his initial run of 40.167 the previous day stood up through Sunday’s rain-shorted finish and broke a two-decade drought between victories for the seven-time course champion.

“It feels great,” Moreck said.

The grand finale of the two-day event didn’t turn out so well, as it stopped just as it was getting started.

Only a handful of drivers had a chance to take a crack at Day 2 of the hill climb before raindrops began falling just after 10 a.m Sunday.

With Jack Danko all geared up in his 2008 Radical, a severe thunderstorm that brought torrents of rain, lightning and thunder quickly followed.

“I just got in the starting gate, ready to go and it started to rain,” said Danko, a past president of the Giants Despair Hillclimb Board and a current board member.

Turned out, those flash flood warnings were real.

Pools of water slowed traffic to a near stall just down from the course on Northampton Street while the storm littered sections of the windy one-mile course of Laurel Run Road with mud, rocks and other debris pulled down from the mountains by fast-flowing water run-off.

With more rain predicted throughout the day, the amount of work it would take to clean up the course and facing an expecting lengthy delay while waiting for the course to become dry enough to give competitors a safe try, Giants Despair officials called off the remainder of the event at approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

“Ah, not good,” Danko said. “Some of the guys, they were trying to get out there – it was only drizzling at that point – but they were a second slow.”

Moreck wasn’t one of those last-second scramblers.

In fact, he didn’t plan to run at all Sunday after his Koenigsegg FTF Norma P1 developed some motor problems Saturday.

“We were still having issues,” Moreck said of his plans for Sunday, “so we just decided to close it up. Didn’t want to break it any further than it already was.”

Then again, he didn’t need to push it.

Moreck’s big push came on his opening run Saturday, when he zoomed up the course in 40.167 seconds — a time that left him with is seventh Giants Despair championship.

“It was a good run,” Moreck said. “I wish I could have gone a little faster.”

After winning Giants Despair six consecutive years — from 1997 through 2002 — Moreck took a long leave from hillclimb competition when his father — and ace mechanic — moved out of the area for a job. When his dad retired, Moreck returned to hill climb racing three years ago.

It didn’t take him long to remember how to conquer the course at Giants Despair, as his seventh victory there this weekend leaves Moreck tied with Oscar Kovaleski for the second-most career wins on the course and chasing only record holder Darryl Danko — who won the event nine times.

“I live up here,” said Moreck, a Kingston resident. “I get up here quite often.”

Could this be a start of another victory run that often leaves Moreck as the dominant driver at Giants Despair?

“I don’t know, we’ll try,” Moreck said. “There are a lot of fast cars out there.”

Still, his was the fastest on a washed-out weekend that left competitors with three or four attempts over two days after a run of car troubles left drivers limping from the course while limiting starts Saturday before Sunday’s showers abbreviated attempts once again.

“I guess I’m more disappointed today,” Jack Danko said. “But we had a heck of a weekend, a record-crowd – there were thousands of people – and a lot of cheering fans. We go down to (hill climbs at ) Maryland, Concord (Mass.), West Virginia, Summit Point, I always go up to Pocono. So we’ll have a busy summer.

“This one, got to wait another year.”

2023 GIANTS DESPAIR

TOP TEN FINISHERS

Driver`Car No.`Class`Make/Model`Time

1. Ron Moreck`0`S2`Koenigsegg FTF`40.167

2. Mark Aubele`53`SPO`2003 Ford Mustang`42.045

3. Bill Feist`99`FS`2008 Stohr F1000`42.542

4. J. Kurt Eikenberg`08`S1`1994 Cheetah SR1`44.119

5. George Bowland`11`S1`2003 Purpose-built VBB`45.242

6. Stephen Sincavage`1`SSP`2023 Chevy Corvette Z06`45.252

7. Ray Kochin`01`S3`1980 Chevrolet Modified`45.381

8. Dave Cutchins`94`FS`2011 Stohr F-1000`45.466

9. Eric Johnson`306`SMR`1979 Ford Mustang`45.507

10, Mary Vitale-Sincavage`10`SSP`2023 Chevy Corvette Z06`45.514