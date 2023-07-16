🔊 Listen to this

BRETT ANTOLICK

Hazleton Area

P/2B – Senior

Player Of The Year

Texas A&M recruit and three-time All-WVC selection finished with a 6-1 record and a 2.00 ERA. Struck out 70 and allowed 21 hits in 42 innings. Batted .493 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 33 RBI. Also swiped 11 bases.

ELIJAH BARR

Pittston Area

P/2B – Freshman

WVC’s top newcomer posted a 4-0 record with a 1.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. Hit .356 with five doubles, three triples and 14 RBI.

SAM BARROUK

Dallas

P – Junior

Instrumental in getting Dallas to the Class 4A state title game. Finished with a 10-1 record, 2.03 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68.2 innings pitched.

JEREMY CAWLEY

Pittston Area

SS – Senior

Bloomsburg recruit was a slick fielder while batting .340 with two doubles, three triples, 12 RBI and a team-high 21 runs. The two-time All-WVC pick paced the Patriots with 14 stolen bases.

TROY DAVIS

Pittston Area

OF – Senior

Two-time All-WVC selection hit for average and power. Led the team in hitting (.472), RBI (18) and hits (25). Had three doubles, two triples and a home run.

DINO DiMAURO

Holy Redeemer

P/IF – Senior

Finished with a 6-1 record, a 2.26 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings. Batted .379 with three doubles, two triples, 16 RBI and a team-high 24 runs. Added 13 stolen bases.

GRAEDON FINARELLI

Lake-Lehman

C/3B – Senior

Monmouth recruit was named All-WVC for a third time. Hit .500 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight homers and 24 RBI. Scored a team-high 31 runs and also had 17 steals.

COLE KAISER

Lake-Lehman

OF – Senior

Two-time All-WVC pick provided rangy defense in center while hitting .429 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI. Scored 23 runs and stole 15 bases. Also did some pitching.

LUKE KOPEC

Holy Redeemer

OF – Junior

Led the team with 30 hits and 20 RBI. Batted .441 with seven doubles, three triples and 23 run scored. Also stole 15 bases.

CHRIS MACIEJCZYK

Holy Redeemer

1B – Senior

Batted .444 and finished second on the team in hits with 28. Smacked eight doubles, drove in 15 runs and scored 10 times.

JACK MATHIS

Wyoming Area

SS – Senior

Two-time All-WVC selection led the Warriors in almost every category. Hit .349 with three doubles, a triple, four homers, 16 RBI, 22 hits and 13 runs. Stole a team-leading 18 bases.

JOE MORATORI

Crestwood

1B/P – Senior

Mount St. Mary’s recruit batted .433 with two doubles, a homer and a team-leading 26 RBI. Was also solid on the mound with a 5-2 record, a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.

ZACH PACZEWSKI

Dallas

SS – Junior

Led the team in runs scored with 28. Hit .346 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBI.

AIDAN PADUCK

Tunkhannock

P/OF – Senior

Ace of the staff finished with a 4-2 record and 3.43 ERA while striking out 80 in 55.1 innings. Batted .397 with four doubles, a home run, 13 RBI and 21 runs scored.

JOEY PETERS

Dallas

OF – Senior

Had the top batting average in the WVC at .528. Finished with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 RBI.

GRANT RUSSO

Hazleton Area

SS – Senior

St. John’s recruit was All-WVC as a catcher last season. Hit .492 with five doubles and 11 RBI. Led the team with 33 hits and 39 stolen bases.

MASON SGARLAT

Wyo. Valley West

IF/P – Senior

Versatile infielder batted .423 with six doubles and 10 RBI. Posted a 5-1 record on the mound with a 1.90 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 innings. Also picked up a save.

CHRIS SHOLTIS

Lake-Lehman

OF – Sophomore

One of the most improved players in the conference. Batted .440 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 20 RBI.

COLIN WHITMAN

Holy Redeemer

OF – Senior

Missed a few games, but finished with impressive numbers. Batted .455 with eight doubles, 15 RBI, 25 hits and 16 run scored. Had 14 stolen bases.

CHAZ WRIGHT

Crestwood

SS – Junior

St. John’s recruit once again provided excellent defense while hitting .410 with nine doubles, 10 RBI, 19 runs scored and 25 hits. Also stole 14 bases.