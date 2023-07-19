🔊 Listen to this

MOOSIC – The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored one run in each of the first four innings and then hung on for a 5-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox.

Andres Chapparro gave the RailRiders a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single, driving in Greg Allen. Jamie Westbrook made it 2-0 in the second with his 13th home run of the season. Chapparro gave the RailRiders a 3-0 lead in the third with his 18th home run of the season, and Michael Hermosillo scored on Wilmer Difo’s sacrifice fly in fourth.

Johny Brito (2-1) picked up the win on the mound, going six innings and allowing just one run on two hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Zach Greene got to final two outs of the game to earn his first save on the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worchester will be back at it Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.