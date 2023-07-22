🔊 Listen to this

BRISBANE, Australia — The champions of Europe had to struggle for a 1-0 win over a Haiti lineup feeding off Melchie Dumornay’s forays through the England defense and Kerly Theus’ series of athletic saves in its Women’s World Cup debut on Saturday.

The difference between the world’s No. 4-ranked team and the unheralded, under-resourced, 53-ranked team from strife-torn Haiti came down to a handball.

A retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in the 29th minute was enough for England to earn three points, the primary objective in the Group D opener for England manager Sarina Wiegman. But it did expose some deficiencies in her injury-depleted team.

“Haiti were unpredictable, they’re very transitional. That’s what they showed,” Wiegman said. “We were struggling with that.

“The win is the most important thing but now we need the final thing in finishing our chances.”

England had 19 shots on goal, including 10 on target. Theus made a succession of saves to keep Haiti in the contest, even stopping Stanway’s first penalty attempt before a VAR review ruled encroachment and gave the England midfielder a second chance — which she drilled inside the left post.

Haiti, drawing on players based mainly in France and the U.S., wanted to bring some positive news to a country in turmoil. For them, the narrow loss could be viewed as a win, of sorts.

“We’re very proud of our performance,” coach Nicolas Delépine said. “We’ve worked very hard and it was a huge test for us. We were very close to England, but there are always things we can do better on the pitch.”

Dumornay regularly troubled the England defense and created opportunities, but Haiti couldn’t quite finish.

They went within inches of a late equalizer, only for England goalkeeper Mary Earps to make a crucial reflex save in the 81st in a close-range, one-on-one with substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint.

“I can say if we do that against England, we can do anything against anyone,” Dumornay said.

Dumornay was threatening on the counter and but missed with her first real opportunity, narrowly failing to connect with a cross from the right in the 35th as she attempted a bicycle kick from inside the area.

And, just after halftime, Dumornay lashed a powerful right-foot shot that forced Earps into a save.

Ultimately, it was an inexplicable lapse from Haiti’s Batcheba Louis, who reached up as she jumped in the area and was penalized for handball, that made the difference.

DENMARK 1, CHINA 0

PERTH, Australia — Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China.

With time running out in a game of few chances, she rose to head home Pernille Harder’s late corner.

Vangsgaard had only come on in the 85th and made a quick impact with her first goal for the country. It was also the first headed goal of the tournament and sparked joyous celebrations from Denmark’s players.

The win saw the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D after its 1-0 win against Haiti earlier in the day.

JAPAN 5, ZAMBIA 0

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Hinata Miyazawa scored a pair of goals, while Mina Tanaka and Jun Endo each added a goal and an assist, as Japan shut out Zambia.

Miyazawa found the back of the net with one-time finishes on either side of halftime to secure an easy win over the Copper Queens in what was their World Cup debut.

Tanaka, denied goals twice on offside calls, scored in similar fashion in the 55th minute, assisted by Endo.

Endo then scored in the 71st minute, finding herself alone on the left side of goalkeeper Catherine Musonda’s goal and slotting home a left-footed strike.

Not only did Tanaka see two goals called back by VAR for offside, the Nakeshiko were awarded an early second-half penalty only to see it rescinded for yet another offside call.

The Group C clash was the first time a senior World Cup match was hosted at Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium. Saturday’s attendance of 16,111 nearly filled the stadium that holds just over 18,000.

Zambia struggled to find its footing in its World Cup debut. Star striker Barbra Banda found herself isolated at the top of the pitch and marked by three Japanese defenders for much of the night.

Deep into second-half injury time, the Copper Queens’ fortunes went from bad to worse as goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, who started the match in place of an injured Hazel Nali, was sent off with a second yellow card for a foul in the box.

Initially, Riko Ueki’s penalty hit the underside of the crossbar, but VAR ruled the penalty be retaken for goalkeeper encroachment. Ueki sent her second chance into the lower right corner of the net.