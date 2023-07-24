🔊 Listen to this

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe throws his helmet after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a game Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O’Hearn homered as the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Sunday to take three of four in a weekend series.

The Orioles have a two-game lead over the Rays after winning for the 12th time in 15 games.

Mike Baumann (7-0) pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings for the win. Félix Bautista gave up ninth-inning singles to Manuel Margot and Yandy Díaz before securing his 28th save.

Four Baltimore pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Baltimore pitchers walked six and hit two batters.

Díaz homered for the Rays, who are an AL-worse 4-14 in July. Colin Poche (7-3) got the loss.

ANGELS 7, PIRATES 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Angels wrapped up a strong homestand.

Ohtani is eligible for free agency this winter and could be on the move ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. But general manager Perry Minasian has said the Angels (51-49) are highly unlikely to deal Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention.

Tyler Anderson (5-2) yielded eight hits while pitching into the seventh inning for the Angels. Carlos Estévez worked the ninth for his 23rd save.

Bryan Reynolds homered for the Pirates, who have lost seven of nine out of the break. Mitch Keller (9-6) got the loss.

RANGERS 8, DODGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each hit a two-run double, and the Rangers overcame Max Muncy’s first-inning grand slam.

Heim cut LA’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the first before RBI singles from Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Jung put Texas in front in the second.

Missing All-Star sluggers Corey Seager (sprained right thumb) and Adolis García (sore right hand), the Rangers avoided a three-game sweep in a matchup of division leaders.

Texas left-hander Martín Pérez (8-3) allowed six hits in six innings. Dodgers rookie Emmet Sheehan (3-1) permitted eight runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

YANKEES 8, ROYALS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run since May 20 and went 4 for 4 as the Yankees completed their third series sweep of the season.

Gleyber Torres’ two-run homer sparked New York’s four-run first inning against Jordan Lyles (1-12). Torres extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games but exited in the seventh because of left hip tightness.

Luis Severino (2-4) won for the first time in four starts since June 24.

It was Rizzo’s 15th career four-hit game and first since Aug. 4, 2019.

Salvador Perez, Michael Massey, Freddy Fermin and Kyle Isbel homered for Kansas City in its fifth straight loss.

BRAVES 4, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta star Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, ending Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance.

Albies’ 407-foot shot to left-center on a first-pitch sinker from Elvis Peguero (1-3) ended a string of 28 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings by Brewers relievers.

Atlanta slugger Austin Riley went 0 for 4 to end his streak of five straight games with a homer, which matched a Braves record.

Daysbel Hernández (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win in his big league debut after getting called up from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day. Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save.

BLUE JAYS 4, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, and Toronto closer Jordan Romano escaped a ninth-inning jam.

Seattle put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth, but Romano struck out Julio Rodríguez on a 2-2 slider and retired Eugenio Suárez on a flyout for his 27th save.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brandon Belt each homered for the second straight game, helping the Blue Jays rebound from blowing late leads in one-run losses Friday and Saturday. Tim Mayza (2-1) got the win.

Mike Ford hit a two-run shot for the Mariners. Bryan Woo (1-3) was charged with the loss.

PHILLIES 8, GUARDIANS 5, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning single and flashed more solid defense in his second career start at first base, leading Philadelphia to the victory.

Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel (6-1) blew his first save in 17 chances this season when David Fry hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth.

Kyle Schwarber began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base. Trea Turner drew a walk before Harper singled up the middle off Tim Herrin (1-1). J.T. Realmuto hit a sacrifice fly and Alec Bohm had a two-run single that made it 8-4.

Cleveland threatened to come all the way back in the bottom half. Steven Kwan’s single off Jeff Hoffman scored a run, and a walk to Tyler Freeman loaded the bases with no outs. Yunior Marte replaced Hoffman and got out of the jam for his second save.

NATIONALS 6, GIANTS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas matched a Nationals record with four stolen bases, and Washington recorded its first series sweep in nearly two years.

Riley Adams homered and MacKenzie Gore (6-7) threw five shutout innings for Washington, which completed its first sweep since taking two games from Toronto in August 2021. It was the Nationals’ first three-game series sweep since June 2021 against Pittsburgh.

Joc Pederson homered for San Francisco, which dropped its fifth consecutive game. Scott Alexander (6-1) got the loss.

REDS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Reds finish the three-game sweep.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati earned its fifth straight victory overall. It was the Reds’ first sweep of the Diamondbacks since July 6-8, 2007, at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati (55-46) moved within a half-game of NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Reds open a three-game set at the Brewers on Monday night.

Derek Law (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Lucas Sims got two outs for his second save.

Corbin Carroll hit his 21st homer for the Diamondbacks, and Ketel Marte went 2 for 2 with three walks. Tyler Gilbert (0-1) got the loss.

CUBS 7, CARDINALS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs for the Cubs, and Jameson Taillon pitched into the sixth inning.

Dansby Swanson had two hits and Yan Gomes drove in two runs as Chicago closed out a 6-4 homestand. The Cubs won the last three games of their four-game set against the Cardinals.

Taillon (4-6) was charged with one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Nolan Arenado had three hits for the disappointing Cardinals, who could be one of baseball’s most active sellers ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Jordan Montgomery (6-8) allowed seven runs, five earned, and six hits in six innings.

MARLINS 3, ROCKIES 2, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak.

With the Rockies playing five infielders, Arraez hit a line drive to an empty right field off Pierce Johnson (1-5). Arraez went 3 for 4, raising his major league-leading batting average to .379.

Huascar Brazoban (4-2) got the win for Miami, which earned its first victory since the All-Star break.

Randal Grichuk and Brenton Doyle homered for Colorado.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 4, 12 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to cap a late rally by the Twins that secured a series sweep over the White Sox.

Jesse Scholtens (1-3) loaded the bases with nobody out before enticing Christian Vázquez to hit a 2-0 fastball into a shortstop-to-home-to-first double play. That left a runner on third for Jeffers, who lifted the Twins (53-48) to a three-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central for their largest margin in more than five weeks.

Emilio Pagán (5-1) pitched a perfect 12th for the victory, stranding the automatic runner at third in his latest solid appearance following a rough 1 1/2 seasons to start his Twins career.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mauricio Dubón homered with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Houston to the victory.

Yainer Diaz connected for his 11th homer for the Astros, who have won four of five and remain three games back of the AL West-leading Rangers. Hector Neris (6-2) got the win, and Bryan Abreu earned his third save.

Jeremy Pena drew a one-out walk off Chad Smith (1-2) but was caught trying to steal second. Dubón then went deep for his fifth homer this season.

JJ Bleday homered and scored twice for the last-place A’s.

TIGERS 3, PADRES 1

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, and the Tigers avoided a weekend sweep.

Alex Faedo (2-4), who entered with a 6.98 ERA, pitched six shutout innings for Detroit. The right-hander allowed one hit and walked four.

Beau Brieske and Jason Foley each worked an inning before Alex Lange pitched a rainy ninth for his 17th save. With runners on second and third, Lange retired Gary Sánchez on a fly ball to center for the final out.

San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove (9-3) lost for the first time since May 20, a span of 10 starts. He permitted three runs and seven hits in six innings.