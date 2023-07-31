🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 11-8 to the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday . The RailRiders had three homers in the loss, including a career-high 23rd from Estevan Florial.

Buffalo took an early lead as the first batter of the game Nathan Lukes doubled to reach. Top prospect Spencer Horwitz singled him home for a 1-0 advantage.

The RailRiders snagged the lead back in the next frame. Franchy Cordero began the inning with a walk and Carlos Narvraez recorded a base hit. Jamie Westbrook smoked an RBI double for to tie things at one apiece. Rodolfo Duran drew a walk to load the bases. A ground ball off the bat of Wilmer Difo put SWB up 2-1.

In the third the Bisons bounced back. They plated three runs on four singles and a RailRiders error.

The home team added four more in the fifth inning. Ernie Clement led off with a double and Horwitz quickly batted him in for a 6-2 lead. After Addison Barger walked, Orelvis Martinez shot a ball 410 feet for a three-run homer. The Bisons moved the score to 9-2.

Buffalo tacked on another two after loading the bases in the sixth. A walk brought in one run and a force out drove in another.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre began their charge back in the bottom half. Duran launched a home run to left center field to make it 11-3.

The visitors chipped away at the deficit in the next frame. Brandon Lockridge led off with a base hit and Estevan Florial crushed his 23rd home run of the season. It was 11-5.

In the eighth inning, Westbrook followed with a long ball of his own. He sent it 413 feet to dead center. Duran singled and Difo doubled to put two in scoring position. Lockridge shot them both in with an RBI single to deep left. SWB trailed 11-8.

Andrew Bash (W, 2-0) pitched three and two thirds scoreless out of the bullpen. Brandon Eisert (S, 2) pitched an inning and two thirds for the save.

Mitch Spence (L, 8-6) got the start for the RailRiders allowing nine runs, eight earned, in five innings. Zach Greene allowed two runs in his frame. Matt Bowman and Greg Weissert each had a clean inning of work.

The RailRiders have tomorrow off as they travel back to PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will take on Rochester at home for a six-game set beginning Tuesday, August 1st at 6:35 p.m.