Oswald Peraza delivered a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning as the RailRiders posted five unanswered runs to polish off a 5-4 comeback win over Rochester on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

It made for an uplifting start to the six-game series for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which fell behing 4-0 in the third inning before starting the rally.

Peraza got things started in the home half of the third with a sac fly that got the RailRiders on the board. Everson Pereira singled home another run later in the frame.

The Red Wings, though maintained their 4-2 lead into the seventh until Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke through to tie it up.

Pereira drove in his second run of the night with another single before eventually coming around to score on a wild pitch.

Jake Lamb opened the RailRiders’ eighth with a leadoff single before pinch-runner Brandon Lockridge took over, stealing second and third to set up the winning run. Two batters later, Peraza delivered a ball into center field to bring home the winning run.

Michael Gomez picked up his first win of the season with an impressive three innings of relief, allowing just one hit without a walk while strking out five.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers finished the night with 15 total strikeouts. Starter Edgar Barclay gave up all four runs, going three innings. Matt Bowman came on for the save in the ninth.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in Moosic.