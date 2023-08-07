🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took down the Rochester Red Wings 5-3 to take the series win on Sunday at PNC Field.

Franchy Cordero and Oswald Peraza each hit a home run in the victory.

Rochester scored first in the top of the first. Luis García doubled and Jake Noll singled him in to put the Red Wings out in front.

In the top of the third the visitors extended their lead to 2-0 when Paul Witt doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke through in the bottom of the third. Wilmer Difo walked to reach and both Austin Wells and Everson Pereira were hit by a pitch to load the bases. Andrés Chaparro’s 70th RBI of the season came on a sacrifice fly that plated Difo.

The RailRiders took the lead with a big bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Pereira doubled and Chaparro immediately singled him in plating a run. Then for the second straight game Cordero smacked a homer. The two-run shot gave SWB a 4-2 lead at the end of five frames.

The Red Wings got one back in the top of the seventh from a sac fly from Witt to score Jack Dunn.

Peraza put the advantage back at two runs with a lead-off solo shot in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-3.

The score would hold from there and the RailRiders would go on to take their sixth series of the season.

It was a bullpen game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with Zach Greene starting it off, allowing one run in one inning pitched. Zach McAllister made his return to SWB for the first time since 2010 pitching a scoreless inning. Deivi Garcíagot the win (W, 3-2) tossing two scoreless frames with a pair of strikeouts. Anthony Misiewicz (S, 1) worked two innings without allowing a run, striking out three en route to the save.

Jackson Rutledge (L, 1-1) started for Rochester going 4.2 innings giving up four runs on six hits with three walks.

It's a day off for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tomorrow before the next series of the homestand kicks off from PNC Field on Tuesday. The Syracuse Mets are coming to town and first pitch in the series opener is slated for 6:35 P.M.