The day has finally come: we’re proud to launch our brand-new Times Leader sports betting website, which will help you get the best deals, find the best odds and jump in on the action right away.

If it hasn’t become apparent by the numerous television ads, the billboards plastered around sports arenas and the steady stream of content across social media, sports betting is on fire right now.

We want to help you get in the game, whether you’ve already dipped your toes in or you’re not even sure what the heck all this sports betting is about, anyway.

So today, in honor of our launch and to welcome new, prospective sports bettors to the ranks, we offer up an explainer of sorts, some of the things to know if you want to join the masses and and get in on the action (responsibly, of course).

How do I bet?

So you’re ready to go, you’ve gotten signed up with the sportsbook of your choice through one of the offers provided on our site, tlsportsbetting.com and you’re looking to place your first wager. But how? Where do you start? The options are limitless, and it may be a bit daunting at first to sort through all the different ways to play.

Here’s a couple terms to looks for, as you’re looking through the book.

• Spread: Say you’ve got the Eagles game opened on your sportsbook, and you see a column marked “Spread.” Underneath, you see a “-5.5” next to the Eagles, and a “+5.5” next to their opponent.

That number is the spread, in essence, it’s how many points the Eagles are favored by.

So if you want to take the Eagles on the spread, you not only need them to win, but you would need them to win by 5.5 points or more.

If the Eagles were the team that was +5.5, that means they’re the underdogs by 5.5 points. To win in this situation, the Eagles would have to lose by fewer than 5.5 points to cover that spread. If they win outright, it counts as well, but betting like this means that you could win money on the Eagles even if they don’t win the game.

To boil it down: say the Eagles are +5.5 on the spread, and you bet on them. They lose the game 21-17. You still win, because while the Eagles didn’t win the ballgame, they remained within the 5.5 points, and thus covered the spread.

If you’re betting spreads, just remember that the plus sign means the team is an underdog, and the minus sign means they’re favored.

• Moneyline: Much simpler, this just means you’re betting on a team to win the game straight-up, no point spreads involved.

The odds will look a little different on this one than they would on the spreads (The next section of this will look at the odds in greater detail) but the plus/minus sign rule remains the same.

So you’ve got the Eagles here, and on the moneyline, they’re -135 against their opponent. All you need for this bet to win is the Eagles to win — plain and simple. The higher that number is with a minus sign in front, the bigger favorite the Eagles are: at -135, it’s expected that the Eagles are just slightly favored to win; if you saw them at, say, -370, they’d be more likely to win.

Again, more on the odds and what they mean a little later.

• Total: You might know this one as betting the “over/under.”

To bet the total on a football game means to bet on how many points will be scored during the game. You’ll see a number, let’s say it’s 46.5 points.

You would be given a choice, if this is the bet you wanted to make: whether or not the final score of the game will be OVER 46.5 points, or UNDER that number (the sportsbooks will use half-points to avoid pushes; if the total was set at 46 points, than the game could conceivably end up with exactly 46 points scored, which would just refund the bet).

It’s an interesting way to watch a game — instead of rooting for the Eagles to win, or to win by a certain amount, you’d be just rooting for offenses or defenses. If you have the under, every punt and every turnover would be cause of celebration. Bet the over, and you want touchdowns, all day.

Those are the three main options to bet football, and the absolute best places to start while you’re still figuring out your strengths and weaknesses.

What do the odds mean?

This is where those numbers come in to play. Not the “-5.5” number that you would see attached to a spread bet, but rather the number that you’ll see beneath that one, or the number you’ll find in the “Moneyline” tab.

These are the odds on the bet; basically, it shows how much you stand to make on the bet, based on how likely it is to cash.

For example:

We’ll revisit the Eagles spread bet from before, Philly is favored by 5.5 points. But if you’re in your sportsbook app, you’ll notice that, underneath the -5.5, there’s a -110 number.

Most spread bets will be valued at -110, and they may range from -100 to -125, somewhere in that mix.

If a bet is -100 (or it may be +100, but these are the same thing), that means it’s valued at even money. So if you bet $20 on the Eagles here, and the bet wins, you’ll get back an additional $20 on top of your bet, doubling your money.

In essence, $20 on a bet with -100 odds will ultimately bring back $40.

When you see -110, that means the bet is slightly less than even money. A $20 bet at -110 will win you $18.18, and a $20 bet at -115 odds will win you $17.39.

The reason for this is that the oddsmakers, the people who set all these lines and odds, think that a bet at -110 is slightly more likely to hit than a bet at -100. Thus, the books protect themselves by making a bet that’s more likely to hit a little less valuable to the bettor.

For bets on over/unders, it’s largely the same idea. The odds are typically in that same range, the same math applies when it comes to calculating a wager’s value.

The odds may look a little more scattered on moneyline bets, but it’s the same idea. We’ll revisit the Eagles scenario from above.

If the Eagles are -135 on the moneyline, it’s just less value for the bettor. The bigger the spreads are will also impact how big the odds are on the moneyline.

If a team is favored to win by double-digits, then they’re going to be a big favorite on the moneyline; it’s not uncommon to see some teams with moneyline odds as long as -700, even longer in some cases.

That’s why betting on the spread is so popular: the value is always better. You might have a team that’s -700 on the moneyline, which means that a $20 bet would only win $2.86, for a grand total of $22.86.

But if that same team is, say, -10.5 on the spread, the odds will be significantly lower — which means you stand to make more money.

That’s the risk you run: you may stand to make more money betting on the spread, but it also is a harder bet to win. That’s something to be keenly aware of as you begin to place your wagers come football season.

What’s a parlay?

You’ve probably heard people talk about their parlays. In my experience, people love talking about their five-leg or six-leg parlays that hit.

But what does it all mean?

It’s pretty simple: a parlay is when you take two or more bets and string them together. The catch is that, in order to win a parlay, you need all legs of it to win.

So say it’s an NFL Sunday, and you’re really confident that the Eagles are going to win, the Steelers are going to win and the Jets are going to win.

You could parlay each of those teams together and, if all three win, you win. The upside is that, because it’s significantly less likely that all three bets will win, the odds get way longer — so you stand to make more money than if you bet each game separately.

People really love parlays because they could be relatively low-risk, high reward. You could make an eight-game parlay, only put $5 on it and it could still be a pretty big payday if it hits.

“If it hits” is the key word, though. The longer the parlay, the better the odds — but also the more likely that you won’t win.

Remember, if you do have an eight-leg parlay, and the eight bets turn out to be seven winners and one loser, you lose. Bear that in mind when planning out your parlays.

Are there any other ways to bet?

Well, sure! There are plenty of other options, but the good news is that they’re all offshoots of the types of bets we’ve covered here already.

You may hear a lot, especially in football, about player props — for example, the total number of passing yards Jalen Hurts may have in a game.

Thought it might look a little different, it’s essentially the same as betting on an over/under — either you think Hurts will throw for more yards than the set number, or under. And the odds work the same way as they do everywhere else.

“Futures” are bets on a future event to happen — commonly, you might see someone having a future bet on a team to win the Super Bowl. What makes it a “future” bet is that you’ll make the bet before, or during, the season — and will have to wait to see what happens before you’ll know if you’ve won or loss.

Past that, there are some more ways to bet, but these are the primary, need-to-know types of wagers to get you started.

In future columns, I plan to delve more into betting strategies, and responsible gambling practices — which is a must for anyone looking to get involved with sports betting.

Good luck, and let the games begin!