The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Rochester Red Wings 10-3 on Sunday afternoon. The team hit two home runs in the contest to total 199 on the season.

Rochester plated the first run of the day in the second inning. Frankie Tostado reached on an error and raced home on Erick Mejia’s RBI single.

The home team added another in the next frame. Luis Garcia led off with a double and moved to third on Jake Noll’s base hit. A balk allowed Garcia to cross the plate for a 2-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board thanks to a home run off the bat of Carlos Narvaez, his ninth in Triple-A.

The Red Wings answered in the bottom of the fourth with three runs. Brady Lindsly smacked a two-run blast and Derek Hill followed with a solo shot of his own. It was 5-1 Rochester.

The RailRiders got one back in the sixth inning. Jamie Westbrook crushed his career-high 20th home run of the season that traveled 411 feet.

In the seventh inning, SWB fought to get back into the game. Narvaez and Franchy Cordero led off with back-to-back base hits.

Rodolfo Duran walked to load the bases. Brandon Lockridge drew a walk as well to force in a run. SWB trailed 5-3.

Rochester ran away with the contest in the eighth. They plated one run on an error by the RailRiders. Then the team loaded the bases for Jack Dunn’s grand slam, just the team’s fourth on the season. Rochester led 10-3 on a five-run frame.

Mitch Spence (L, 8-8) tossed five innings allowing five runs, four earned. He struck out six. Matt Krook and Zach McAllister each had scoreless appearances.

Alemão Hernandez (W, 2-1) pitched five innings off one run ball. Tanner Rainey let up a run on his Major League rehab assignment.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will travel to Columbus to take on the Clippers next week. The series begins at 6:15 PM on Tuesday with southpaw Edgar Barclay slated to get the start.