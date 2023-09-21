🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area field hockey team had three multi-goal scorers and shut down Delaware Valley’s offense, picking up a 7-0 win on Wednesday.

Juliana Gonzales, Lyla Rehill and Nina Angeli each scored twice for Wyoming Area, with Ainsley Flynn adding a goal. Lucia Campenni had two assists for Wyoming Area.

Jenna Zuelch made eight saves for Delaware Valley.

Hazleton Area 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Faith Russo and Lauren Harmonosky scored as the Cougars shut out Wilkes-Barre Area.

Harmonosky assisted on Russo’s goal, a first-quarter score. Kylie Sisock also had an assist for Hazleton Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area goalie Sophie Styczen did her part to keep the game close, with 14 saves.

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Valley West 1

Morgan Koons provided all the offense for Crestwood, scoring a hat trick as the Comets held off Wyoming Valley West.

Koon scored in the first quarter to put Crestwood ahead, and added goals in the third and fourth quarters to put the game away. Alex Geiger added an assist for the Comets.

Charlotte Yelen scored the lone goal for Valley West.

Honesdale 2, Lake-Lehman 1 (OT)

Lily Murray scored the game-winner in overtime to lead Honesdale past Lake-Lehman.

Murray’s goal came after Lehman’s Ava Klopp beat the Honesdale keeper with under a minute left in regulation to tie the game at one. Jillian Hoey had Honesdale’s first goal of the game, assisted by Murray.

Wyoming Seminary 1, Dallas 1

A tight contest between Sem and Dallas was played to a draw.

Emmy Swartz scored for the Blue Knights, assisted by Sophia Medico. For Dallas, it was Maria Priore with the goal and Maggie Smith with the assist.

H.S. GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 2, Tunkhannock 1 (OT)

Ella Stambaugh’s second goal of the afternoon broke an overtime tie and led Wyoming Seminary to victory.

Stambaugh’s first goal broke a scoreless tie in the second half, with Tunkhannock’s Noelle Alguire netting the equalizer a few minutes later. In overtime, Stambaugh found the back of the net again to lift the Blue Knights to the win.

Piper Robinson made 11 saves for the Tigers in the loss.

Lake-Lehman 2, Nanticoke Area 0

The Black Knights shut out Lake-Lehman behind goals from Ava Blazes and Brenna Hunt.

Betsy DiGiovanni and Ashley Hudak added an assist each for Lake-Lehman.

Nanticoke goalkeeper Raider Ball made 14 saves in defeat.

H.S. BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 1, Tunkhannock 0

Vince Ciaverella’s second half goal was all the Cougars needed to beat Tunkhannock.

Ciaverella broke a scoreless tie with his score, assisted by Martin Ortega.

Andrew Lupinski made eight saves for Tunkhannock.

H.S. GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 3, Hazleton Area 2

The Mountaineers won two singles matches and one doubles match to slip past Hazleton Area.

Sophia DePolo and Mahi Dhol won in singles for Dallas. The match was clinched by the doubles team of Juliana Konnick and Anna Dorofeeva.

Katy Harmonosky won in singles action for Hazleton, and the Cougars also picked up a point in doubles with a win by Jenna Harmonosky and Nanci Major.

Crestwood 3, Holy Redeemer 2

The Comets improved to 9-2 with a tight win over Holy Redeemer.

Hannah Ziegler and Ella Richards notched singles victories for the Comets, and a key doubles point was earned by the Crestwood team of Olivia Pesta and Mary Kate Banford.

Holy Redeemer’s lone singles win came from Theresa Khoudary, and the Royals won a doubles point courtesy of Amanda Zemetro and Julia Gilchrist.

Wyoming Area 4, Berwick 1

The Warriors won two singles matches and swept the doubles competition in a win over Berwick.

Emma Kratz and Sarah Willison picked up points in singles action for Wyoming Area. The Warrior duos of Morgan Slusser and Erica Gilligan, and Selena Nova and Emily Shulde swept the doubles points.

Norah Hester picked up a win in singles action to earn the lone point for Berwick.

H.S. GOLF

Holy Redeemer 164, Nanticoke Area 226

The Royals carded the four lowest scores of the day in a win over Nanticoke Area.

Leading the way for Redeemer was medalist Alex Martin, who shot 38. Arden Brunn shot 41, Nate Coates shot 42 and Noah Rokosz carded a 43 for the Royals.

Lucas Yendrzeiwski led the Trojans with a 49, and Ryan Vida shot a 53.

Berwick 172, Hanover Area 249

Kale Knorr earned medalist honors with a 39 as Berwick defeated Hanover Area.

Grant Erengen shot a 43 and Cole Phillips finished at 44 for the Bulldogs.

Hanover Area’s low score was a57, courtesy of Jeffrey Peck.

Lake-Lehman sweeps Sem, MMI Prep

The Black Knights’ team score of 148 was enough to edge past Wyoming Seminary and MMI Prep on Wednesday.

It was Sem’s Nick Werner who earned medalist honors for the day, shooting a 4-under 32 as Sem turned in a team score of 156, but a 33 from Mike Lugiano and 34 from Cael Ropietski were enough to keep the Black Knights in front.

Kade Lutz was the low scorer for MMI Prep, with a 42.

H.S. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Hanover Area 0

The Cougars won each of the three sets handily in a sweep of Hanover Area.

Set scores were 25-4, 25-8 and 25-10, all in favor of Hazleton Area.

Jenna Merrick had 19 service points for Hazlwton, along with seven aces and five kills. Lynzee Buglio had 13 service points and seven aces, and Haylee Klesh added 16 service points and six aces.

Wyoming Area 3, MMI Prep 1

The Warriors recovered from a second-set stumble to put away MMI Prep.

Wyoming Area won the first set 25-12 and dropped the second 25-19 to the Preppers. The Warriors rebounded to win the final two sets 25-20 and 25-12, clinching the match.

Kyla Harry had eight aces, four kills and two blocks to lead Wyoming Area. Kaia Brown had 10 aces, and Victoria Krupkevich had four aces, five kills, four assists and two digs.

Holy Redeemer 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Kaylee Gryboski had 12 kills and Bella Boylan added 10 as the Royals swept Lake-Lehman.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-15 and 25-21 for Redeemer. Liv Bilbow had seven kills and eight assists, and Megan Albrecht had 19 assists for the Royals.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Redeemer sweeps team meet

The Royals won all three of their matches in a WVC cluster meet, defeating Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock.

Dallas’s Bryce Phillips was the top individual finisher, with a time 0f 16:08. The Mountaineers went 3-1 in the team competition, losing to Redeemer but beating Nanticoke Area, Hanover Area and Wyoming Seminary.

Tunkhannock and Lake-Lehman also won three of their four matches, with Brendan Yatsko leading the Tigers with a time of 17:09 and Spencer Smith pacing the Black Knights with a time of 17:58.

Staude leads Comets to 4-0 day

Mason Staude’s time of 16:54 won the individual competition and led his Crestwood Comets to a sweep of their cluster, defeating Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area, Wyoming Valley West and Pittston Area.

Franklin Ritz of Hazleton Area took second place with a 17:15 time, and the Cougars won all four of their matches in the cluster.

Pittston, Wilkes-Barre, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Valley West each won one match. MMI Prep finished the day 0-4.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Hedglin highlights big day for Dallas

Madison Hedglin won the individual competition with a time of 18:36 to lead Dallas to a perfect 4-0 day in their cluster meet.

The top four finishers were all Mountaineers; Sarah Williams took second with a mark of 19:45, Julianna Sobocinski finished in 19:55 and Olivia Thomas clocked in at 20:30.

Dallas defeated Holy Redeemer, Nanticoke Area, Hanover Area and Wyoming Seminary. Lake-Lehman also finished 4-0 with wins over those four schools, with Alana Palmaioli the top finisher for Lehman at 21:23.

Redeemer, Nanticoke, Hanover and Sem all finished with one win each, all coming over Tunkhannock.

Crestwood runs away with cluster meet

The Comets had 11 runners finish in the Top 15 of the individual competition, and Crestwood swept all four of their matches.

Katie Kozich won the individual competition for Crestwood with a time of 20:45, beating out Hazleton Area’s Milana Daiate by 13 seconds. Ellie Kozich took third for Crestwood, clocking in at 21:11.

The Comets won all four of their matches, and Hazleton Area won three out of four. Pittston Area won two of their three matches in the cluster, boosted by Bella Desoye’s fourth-place finish with a time of 21:21.

LOCAL COLLEGES

Wilkes volleyball falls to Penn State Berks

Wilkes won the first set before dropping three straight in a loss to Penn State Berks.

The Colonels won the first set 25-16, but dropped the next three by scores of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-16.

Nicole Fitzpatrick and Alexis Reedy had nine kills each. Alex Cassel finished with 27 assists to lead the passing game while Ali Yordy finished with a team-high 18 digs on defense.

