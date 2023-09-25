🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 7-3 to finish their 2023 season. They took the lead in the first frame and never relinquished it, giving up only two hits to the Mets. The RailRiders finish their summer 73-75 and 39-25 in the second half.

Andres Chaparro scorched his 255th home run of the season in the first inning for an early lead. It was the team’s 219th of the season.

The RailRiders added another in the next frame. Aaron Palensky walked to reach, moved over on a passed ball, and stole third. An RBI single for Nelson Medina made it 2-0.Palensky’s steal was a franchise-record 173rd on the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took advantage in the fifth inning. Jamie Westbrook led off the frame with a single. Carlos Narvaez was hit by a pitch and Chaparro drew a walk to load the bases. Jake Lamb and Jesus Bastidas were both hit by pitches to drive in a pair. Palensky followed with a two-run single for a 6-0 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, the RailRiders tacked on one more for insurance. Lamb singled and Wilmer Difo drove him in to make it 7-0.

Syracuse chipped away in the bottom half plating three runs. A bases loaded walk from Matt O’Neill broke the shutout and then Wyatt Young singled in another for a 7-3 game.

Clayton Beeter (W, 3-5) pitched five innings of shutout ball allowing just one hit and striking out seven. Michael Gomezand Jesus Liranzo each tossed clean frames. Matt Bowman finished out the ninth inning scoreless.’

Jose Chacin (L, 1-1) got the start allowing two runs in his four innings. David Griffin tossed three giving up five. Nate Lavender and Dedniel Nunez each had scoreless frames.

The RailRiders have wrapped up their 2023 season with a 73-75 record. Thank you for following your local Scranton/Wilkes-Barre team and the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees all season long. SWB returns to play on March 29, 2024, details can be found at https://www.milb.com/scranton-wb.