The Wyoming Valley Conference football season has reached its midway point. Some teams are playing better than expected. Others aren’t. And others are right where predicted.

Here’s a look at where all 14 teams and where they could be heading as the regular season moves to the home stretch.

BERWICK (1-4)

The first five: The schedule was brutal with current unbeatens Southern Columbia and Valley View to start the season. The Dawgs also caught Abington Heights and Wilkes-Barre Area when both were playing very good football. The only win was against Williamsport.

The next five: The schedule doesn’t ease up with unbeaten Dallas, once-beaten Danville and a rejuvenated Crestwood among the remaining opponents. Still, if the Dawgs can pick up two maybe three wins they could to secure a District 2 Class 4A playoff spot.

CRESTWOOD (2-3)

The first five: After three consecutive seven-point losses to start the season, the Comets have regrouped with two impressive defensive performances. The surge allowed them to shoot up to fourth in the D2-4A playoff field. Eight 4A teams make the postseason.

The next five: After Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday, the schedule appears to soften a bit. However, Crestwood needs to be particularly wary of a road game at North Pocono in Week 10. North Pocono is playing much better than its 2-3 record indicates. A loss there could mean a road game in district quarterfinals.

DALLAS (5-0)

The first five: The Mountaineers really had to battle to win their first three games. That on-field adversity could pay off in the D2-4A playoffs. They really rolled in their next two, leading 49-0 and 45-0 in the second quarter. The offense is very balanced and unpredictable in a good way.

The next five: The toughest matchup comes Week 9 against Wilkes-Barre Area. Dallas, though, can’t take anyone lightly as it battles two others for the district’s top seed in 4A.

HANOVER AREA (1-4)

The first five: After a 55-20 win over Holy Cross to begin the season, the Hawkeyes have scored just three touchdowns and only one of them was by the offense. With just a little more production, they could have had three wins. Two losses were by 14-6 scores.

The next five: Hanover Area has a chance to win its next two games against winless teams Holy Redeemer and Montrose before running into Crestwood. The Hawkeyes’ Week 9 game vs. Lake-Lehman could determine which one gets the final spot in the D2-3A playoffs.

HAZLETON AREA (1-4)

The first five: Hazleton Area came into the season with a young team and it has shown. The Cougars opened with a win vs. Pittston Area, but a pair of seven-point losses and another by three points puts a postseason berth in jeopardy.

The next five: The Cougars will need to run the table, or win at least four games, for a shot at the D2/4/11-6A playoffs. Dallas on Friday and then Crestwood the following week dim the chances of that happening.

HOLY REDEEMER (0-5)

The first five: The offense lost its playmakers and the struggles this season aren’t surprising. The Royals have been shut out three times and most of their 31 points have been scored after the game was decided.

The next five: Redeemer’s best chance of picking up a win comes Week 10 at Montrose, a program playing an independent schedule as it tries to return to competitiveness. Hopefully, games like next week vs. undefeated Wyoming Area disappear from the schedule in 2024 and 2025.

LAKE-LEHMAN (1-4)

The first five: Aside from an offensive outburst in a 43-19 victory over winless Holy Redeemer, the Black Knights have had trouble scoring. They’ve been held to a lone touchdown three times. The beginning of the schedule was extremely tough and included Lackawanna Conference powers Lackawanna Trail and Scranton Prep.

The next five: If Lehman can pick up a couple wins, it could make the D2-3A playoffs where five teams are vying for four positions. Games with unbeatens Wyoming Area and Dallas probably scratch off two chances for victories.

NANTICOKE AREA (2-3)

The first five: Like last season, the Trojans lost their starting quarterback for the season early. Except for the Lackawanna Trail loss, they’ve been competitive throughout, even against Wyoming Area where things slipped away midway through the third quarter.

The next five: There are a handful of opportunities for wins over the final five games. The Trojans made the D2-4A playoffs last season and five wins might get them there again.

PITTSTON AREA (2-3)

The first five: The offense was expected to be a work in progress with 10 new starters and it has been. The Patriots have scored seven points twice and two points once in their three losses.

The next five: Pittston Area is probably favored to one degree or another in its next four games before running into unbeaten rival Wyoming Area. If the Patriots can go on a mini run, they could get into the four-team D2-5A playoffs once again.

TUNKHANNOCK (3-2)

The first five: The Tigers posted their first three-game winning streak since 2019 under new coach Pat Keating, who had great success at Wyoming Valley West. But a pair of lopsided losses, including 51-6 last Friday to previously winless Honesdale, shows there is more work to do.

The next five: Tunkhannock hasn’t finished with a winning record since 1998 and will need three wins to do so this season. Although there is only one remaining opponent with a winning record, getting those three victories could prove challenging.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (3-2)

The first five: After opening with a pair of close losses, the fairly young Wolfpack have found their footing with a strong three-game winning streak. They have a nice balance on offense and very solid defense, but the kicking game needs some work.

The next five: The three-game winning streak can come crashing down as WBA plays Crestwood on Friday and follows with Delaware Valley, which is better than its 2-3 record indicates. Plus, Dallas remains. Still, the Wolfpack will probably be the only District 2 team to make the D2/4/11-6A playoffs.

WILLIAMSPORT (1-4)

The first five: The offense was OK the first three games, but has gone flat in the last two. The Millionaires have scored just 10 points the past two weeks. They can move the ball in the air at times, but the running game hasn’t been a factor.

The next five: If Williamsport can win four out of its next five — something that’s not far-fetched — it might be able to squeeze into the D2/4/11-6A playoffs. The biggest obstacle is Wilkes-Barre Area in Week 8.

WYOMING AREA (5-0)

The first five: The Warriors haven’t been challenged much except for Crestwood and somewhat by Nanticoke Area. The passing game is doing just enough to keep defenses from going all-in to stop the run. Only Crestwood managed to score more than 13 points.

The next five: The schedule gets tougher starting with a visit from a very good Scranton team on Friday. Then there is six-time defending Class 2A champion Southern Columbia in Week 9. Finishing undefeated will be difficult, but a D2-4A playoff spot seems a lock.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (1-4)

The first five: The Spartans snapped a 16-game losing streak with a 21-13 win over a solid North Pocono team in their opener. Since then, the offense has bogged down and was shut out twice and held to a lone TD once. However, those opponents were quite strong.

The next five: Valley West plays three consecutive 1-4 opponents before running into Lackawanna Conference power Scranton Prep. Then rival Wilkes-Barre Area follows. The Spartans need to make some progress over the next three weeks because the fourth D2-5A playoff spot is up for grabs.