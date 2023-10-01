🔊 Listen to this

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers for his 200th career victory last month in St. Louis.

Longevity is something we see less and less in sports today, and that is especially true when it comes to athletes playing their entire careers with the same team.

As the Major League regular season ends and the playoffs begin, it’s the perfect time to honor two players, Adam Wainwright and Brooks Robinson, who were both in the news recently. They not only stayed with a single team during their entire careers, but also left their mark on the sport and their communities.

Wainwright, the 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, who limped to the finish line of his final major league season with little if anything left in the tank, recently gave his all and reached a milestone by winning his 200th career game. Take a moment to appreciate Wainwright’s accomplishment, because the way the game is played today with pitch count limits and quick calls to the bullpen, it’s going to be a long time before another pitcher – if any – makes it to 200 wins.

He played 18 seasons in the big leagues, all with St. Louis, and had to win an average of 11.11 games per year to reach 200 victories. That’s a long time to attain double-digit wins, but if any current pitcher leads the pack of possibilities to get to that milestone it’s 33-year-old Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees. Cole is averaging 13 wins per year during his 11-years-and-counting major league career and would need to win a little over nine games per year over the next seven seasons (taking him to age 40) to reach 200 wins. To date, he has pitched for Pittsburgh, Houston and the Yankees.

The physical wear and tear from pitching 18 seasons is considerable and Wainwright probably pitched one year too many given his aches and pains. He has herniated discs in his back, displaced ribs, pain in his shoulder that limits his range of motion, and is unable to lift his arm above his head without pain. That he was able to pitch seven shutout innings to get his 200th win is a testament to his mental toughness and commitment. It also says something about the importance and significance of being a 200-win pitcher.

In addition to his 200 wins, Wainwright struck out 2,202 batters, had two seasons with 20 wins, finished second in the Cy Young Award balloting twice, and helped the Cardinals win two World Series championships.

That is quite an impressive resume, and time will tell if it’s enough to get him into the Hall of Fame. If he is ever elected, he would join a few pitchers from our region who are enshrined in Cooperstown. Factoryville’s Christy Mathewson won 373 games, Montoursville’s Mike Mussina won 270, Shamokin’s Stan Coveleski 215, and Plains Township’s Ed Walsh 195.

Off the field, Wainwright has used his interest in fantasy football to create a multiple-city network, Big League Impact, to raise money (well into seven digits) for a variety of charities. He received the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award in 2020 for this philanthropic effort, as well as his contributions to build a school in Haiti.

Well done, Adam.

Then came the news of the recent passing of Baltimore Orioles great Brooks Robinson, a 16-time Gold Glove winning third baseman and member of the Hall of Fame who played his entire career in Baltimore from 1955 to 1977 and set a new standard for defensive excellence. His abilities were showcased during the 1970 World Series when the Orioles defeated the Cincinnati Reds and again the following year when Baltimore lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

There is a famous play from the 1970 World Series where Robinson’s momentum fielding a ground ball by Lee May carried him into foul territory near the third base coach’s box. That was no problem for Brooks, though, as he still easily threw out May at first base. Robinson was so good that Reds’ manager Sparky Andersen said those miraculous defensive gems even haunted Sparky in his sleep.

As legendary a player as Brooks Robinson was, he was an even better person. The winner of the Commissioner’s Award in 1972 as the individual who “best represented baseball as a player and as a person,” he was always friendly with the fans and visible in the Baltimore community. He visited U.S. troops in Vietnam, helped start the Major League Players Alumni Association in 1982, and long served as its president to help retired players receive benefits, raise money for charity, and promote the game of baseball.

The 1971 World Series offered an opportunity for both Robinson and the Pirates great Roberto Clemente to showcase their tremendous talent. Following Clemente’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve in 1972, I reached out to Robinson for a comment about Clemente for an article I was writing for my high school journalism class. I really didn’t expect to hear back from him since I was not representing any legitimate newspaper at the time, but he did respond with a wonderful quote praising Roberto and setting my article apart.

There was no reason, other than personal kindness, for Robinson to take the time to get back to me. But he did, and years later when I was coaching Little League baseball in Larksville and one of the players on my team was named Brooks after the Hall of Famer, I couldn’t help but think of the legendary Oriole and his many good deeds.

Well done, Brooks.

Let’s honor Wainwright and Robinson by emulating their dedication, consistency, longevity, and commitment to doing their best always. That’s what winning in life is all about.

David Jolley is a sports fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.